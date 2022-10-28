Read full article on original website
The Parlour Is Now Serving Boozy Brunch With a Drive-Thru Downtown
The Parlour is now open in the Las Vegas Arts District and serving boozy brunch and coffee, both in a renovated interior and drive-thru. It’s the sixth restaurant to open in the space at 616 E. Carson Ave. Suite #140, near 7th Street. The restaurant, which bills itself as a “boujie” fast-casual breakfast spot is home to chicken and waffles, salmon burgers, and sweet crepes for downtown early birds ahead of its November 5 grand opening.
The ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 Cast Picks Their 13 Favorite Dallas Restaurants
Forget astrological signs or enneagram numbers. Eater Dallas wanted to know where the cast of Love Is Blind Season 3 on Netflix loves to eat in Big D. After all, you can tell a lot about a person by their favorite restaurants. They delivered and did us one better: Several...
Allow Us to Present the Bay Area’s Best-Dressed Bar and Restaurant Folks of Halloween 2022
Sure, we all dressed up in 2020 and 2021 for Halloween despite the pandemic — albeit socially distanced and celebrating at home, mostly — but this year just feels different. Eater SF noticed a number of fun group costumes popping up at restaurants and bars throughout the Bay Area this weekend, and in celebration of All Hallows Eve itself, here’s a roundup of our favorite staff costumes we spied on Instagram.
Part Ghost Kitchen, Part Food Hall, a Futuristic Dining Destination Opens in Orange County
Local Kitchens, a food hall with nine locations in the Bay Area, opened its first Southern California branch in Huntington Beach last Thursday, October 27. The seven brands inside the newest outlet at 7151 Warner Avenue include Los Angeles restaurants Chicas Tacos and Hanchic; Bay Area imports SAJJ Mediterranean and Sushirrito; and Southern California brands Baby’s Badass Burgers, Backyard Bowls, and Locali.
Popular NYC Pop-Up Doshi Lands in the Bay Area With Korean Box Lunches
Chef Susan Kim was looking to bring doshirak, or Korean boxed lunches, to the states after being inspired by a trip to Korea, but with her own flair. Kim was thinking about the concept before the pandemic, she told Thrillist, ultimately launching her pop-up Doshi in August 2020. The speciality is non-traditional takes on the packaged meals, inspired by the food she grew up eating and using her background of cooking in the kitchens of Chez Panisse and New York-based restaurants Agern and Insa. Now Kim is the latest to take over Turntable at Lord Stanley, bringing her Korean food-focused pop-up to San Francisco for the month of November.
How Black Gloves Took Over Cooking Videos
On Instagram, black-gloved hands pull apart a stuffed chocolate cookie until it’s held together by only sticky tendrils of marshmallow. On TikTok, they heap cheese, meat, and eggs into a loaf of bread as the Notorious B.I.G.’s “Big Poppa” plays in the background, resulting in a video that’s been watched nearly 9 million times.
As Avian Flu Cases Soar, LA Sandwich Shops Are Going Cold Turkey
Bad news: There’s a nationwide turkey shortage. The New York Times reports that 7 million turkeys (about 3.6 percent of the nation’s total) have been wiped out by the serious bird flu known as highly pathogenic avian influenza — thus far. As a result, turkeys will cost more and be less widely available for the fast-approaching Thanksgiving holiday. And at sandwich shops and butcher counters across Los Angeles, many owners already feel the strain. Some say they’ve had to switch suppliers; others have only been able to stock sliced and ground turkey intermittently, if at all; most worry that the issue will endure for months. As Olin Schneider, the vice president of operations at McCall’s Meat & Fish Co. in Los Feliz and Santa Monica puts it, “The deli meat world is, like, we need turkey.”
Find an Espresso Bar and Aperitivo Hour at the New Jon & Vinny’s in Beverly Hills
The Jon & Vinny’s pasta empire expanded into Beverly Hills at 456 North Bedford Drive on Monday, October 31. The menu of Italian American fare will be familiar to longtime diners with pizzas, pastas, and rainbow cookies. The new location boasts a wine and espresso bar near the entrance of the 800-square-foot space from Helen Johannesen, a longtime collaborator and partner of chef-owners Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo. It’s the first wine bar from Johannesen, whose Helen’s Wines retail shops are tucked inside of Jon & Vinny’s three other restaurants on Fairfax and in Brentwood and View Park.
