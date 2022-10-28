Bad news: There’s a nationwide turkey shortage. The New York Times reports that 7 million turkeys (about 3.6 percent of the nation’s total) have been wiped out by the serious bird flu known as highly pathogenic avian influenza — thus far. As a result, turkeys will cost more and be less widely available for the fast-approaching Thanksgiving holiday. And at sandwich shops and butcher counters across Los Angeles, many owners already feel the strain. Some say they’ve had to switch suppliers; others have only been able to stock sliced and ground turkey intermittently, if at all; most worry that the issue will endure for months. As Olin Schneider, the vice president of operations at McCall’s Meat & Fish Co. in Los Feliz and Santa Monica puts it, “The deli meat world is, like, we need turkey.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO