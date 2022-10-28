No tricks here! Members of the Mississippi State and greater Starkville community gathered together in costume to celebrate the spookiest time of year at MSU's Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life's annual event, "Trick-or-Treat on the Row." Participants filled pumpkin buckets and treat bags with colorful candies while also exchanging smiles with members of MSU Greek Life. To see more Halloween fun from numerous events across campus, click here.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO