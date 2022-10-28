Op-Ed: Do MSU students care about voting in midterms as much as they care about voting for Homecoming King, Queen?

Former Mississippi State athletic director, John Cohen has been hired as the new athletic director at Auburn University. Well, those who are reading this could have several different emotions. I’m sure some of you are happy and think that Cohen never did enough for Mississippi State University. I’m sure others are sad to see Cohen leave and believe he brought in the best coaches he could get at Mississippi State. Either way, it has now become official. John Cohen is headed to the plains of Auburn, Alabama, and has taken the job of athletic director at Auburn University.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO