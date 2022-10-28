ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Gladheart Wine & Brews closes out Virginia Wine Month with a classic cocktail

By Amanda Kenney
WFXR
WFXR
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Gladheart Wine and Brews co-owners Philip Hatter and Jayson Anuszkiewicz share their knowledge of Virginia wine. Did you know vermouth is actually a fortified wine? There’s one made in Virginia, the Rosemont/Capitoline , and it’s infused with herbs, citrus peel, and other aromatics.

Hatter and Anuszkiewicz teamed up with Hunter Johnson at Lucky Restaurant in downtown Roanoke to learn how to make the classic Manhatten with the Rosemont/Capitoline Vermouth.

Gladheart Wine and Brews is also hosting a Halloween wine tasting with Italian wines and a costume party Friday, October 28th from 4 pm- 7 pm. The event is free and the winner of the costume contest gets a $25 gift card to the shop. There will be charcuterie and pizza from Bobby’s Hot and Cheesy.

To learn more about Gladheart Wine and Brews, you can visit the store’s website.

WFXR

WFXR

