If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Cheap headphones that can produce rich, high-quality sound aren’t the easiest gadgets to come by most of the time. But today, we found a deal that gets you a best-selling pair of Sony on-ear headphones for a steal at Amazon right now. The top-rated Sony ZXs are on sale for only $9.99 at the time of publication — easily one of the best deals on wired headphones we’ve seen this year. Buy: Sony ZX Series Wired Headphones $9.99 The lightweight...

3 DAYS AGO