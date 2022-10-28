Read full article on original website
Related
Samsung has huge sales on Galaxy phones right now. Here are the deals
Samsung’s weeklong electronics sale is in full swing with time still left to cash in on its phone deals. The “Samsung Week 2022″ sale features many price drops on tech products, but most notable is the savings available on smartphones. Several Samsung Galaxy phone models have their...
Phone Arena
Who needs an (unreleased) iPad Pro (2022) when the iPad Air (2022) is so deeply discounted?
While most of Amazon's killer October Prime Day deals on many of the best phones money can buy are unsurprisingly no longer available (with or without a Prime subscription), one particularly fine pre-holiday offer on one particularly great tablet seems to have gone away and quickly returned. Even better, you...
iPad vs iPad Pro: Which is best for you in 2022?
Apple currently sells five different iPad models. Two entry-level iPad versions (nine and tenth generations), the iPad mini 6, iPad Air 5, and the recently-announced iPad Pro in two sizes. If you want to discover which iPad is the best choice for you in 2022, fear no more. iPad 9:...
These Best-Selling Sony Headphones Are Only $10. Seriously.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Cheap headphones that can produce rich, high-quality sound aren’t the easiest gadgets to come by most of the time. But today, we found a deal that gets you a best-selling pair of Sony on-ear headphones for a steal at Amazon right now. The top-rated Sony ZXs are on sale for only $9.99 at the time of publication — easily one of the best deals on wired headphones we’ve seen this year. Buy: Sony ZX Series Wired Headphones $9.99 The lightweight...
Deals: Apple Watch Series 8 now $100 off, official MagSafe Battery Pack $74, AirPods 3, more
All of today’s best deals are now live for Thursday, and we’re tracking three notable discounts on Apple gear. Leading the way, you can save $100 on Apple Watch Series 8 with one of the first price cut; then go check out one of the best prices ever on Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack at $74 as well as a rare chance to save on Apple’s latest AirPods 3 at $150. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
10 best deals in Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale
Black Friday season has started at Best Buy and we've picked out the 10 best deals to shop right now.
Digital Trends
Get this Lenovo laptop for $100 in Best Buy’s Black Friday Prices sale
Laptop deals simply don’t get cheaper than the Lenovo laptop deal we’ve spotted as part of Best Buy’s Black Friday Prices sale. Right now, you can buy a Lenovo IdeaPad 1i laptop for only $99. Normally priced at $250, you save a massive $150 off the usual price making this an unmissable offer. While it’s a basic system, it’s incredibly cheap for a laptop with Windows 11 installed. Here’s why it might be the laptop for you.
daystech.org
Holiday Gift Guide: Smartphone Accessories October 2022
The holidays are right here, so it’s time to start out excited about what to purchase your family members for presents. One good factor to contemplate is a cellphone accent. The world is stuffed with add-ons that make the smartphone expertise even higher. However, it may be onerous realizing...
pocketnow.com
OnePlus Nord N300 vs Samsung Galaxy A53: Which should you buy?
OnePlus recently unveiled its Nord N300 5G budget smartphone. Priced at $228, it offers an excellent balance of specs and features. It's the first OnePlus smartphone in the US to use a MediaTek chipset (the Dimensity 810). Samsung Galaxy A53 is another device that is very popular in the budget segment, but it costs $120 more than the OnePlus Nord N300, priced at $350. So, is it worth spending an extra $120 on the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, or should you go for the OnePlus Nord N300? Let's find out.
Digital Trends
Google’s AirPods rivals, the Pixel Buds Pro, are now $50 off
If you’re an Android person, then you’re likely already aware of Google’s excellent range of Pixel smartphones. Recently, the software giant (that also makes hardware now) released a pair of true wireless earbuds to complement its phone lineup. Google’s Pixel Buds Pro aren’t just great rivals to the iconic Apple AirPods — they’re among the best true wireless earbuds money can buy — and they’re on sale right now for a 25% discount that knocks them down to $150. That’s a $50 savings off their usual $200 sticker price, and here’s why you should buy them.
daystech.org
Android Flagships May Switch To Solid-State Power & Volume Buttons
The iPhone Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has released a series of tweets in regards to the iPhone 15 (Pro) and its doable specs. One of the options that Kuo says may come to the iPhone 15 sequence is solid-state energy and quantity buttons. However, he says flagship Android smartphones will even observe the pattern and change to those sorts of buttons.
techunwrapped.com
Don’t miss out on the best deals of the week on a new Red Friday
We go shopping like every Friday to take advantage of the best deals Red Friday, a varied selection of technology and electronics with the best discounts available this week. ASUS F515JA-BQ3700W – 15.6″ Full HD Laptop (Intel Core i5-1035G1, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) reduced to only 599 euros.
daystech.org
What do they do all day?
Publicis desires Leon to assist blue-chip shoppers like Walmart, UBS Group AG and Nestle perceive what the blockchain, NFTs and a extra immersive web expertise may imply for his or her companies. The stakes are doubtlessly large: McKinsey & Co. consultants estimate that annual international spending associated to this digital panorama may attain as a lot as $5tn by 2030.
TechRadar
MacBook Pro 2022 dreams dead as Apple rumored to delay launch
Apple has some new Macs on the horizon, but we won’t see these devices this year sadly – the fresh hardware supposedly won’t turn up until early 2023. This is the latest from well-known leaker Mark Gurman, who made the prediction in his newsletter as published by Bloomberg (opens in new tab).
daystech.org
Facebook became Meta one year ago, but its metaverse dream feels as far away as ever
Even by Facebook’s requirements, 2021 was a tough 12 months. Even by Facebook’s requirements, 2021 was a tough 12 months. A series of damning reports based mostly on leaks from a whistleblower raised uncomfortable questions about Facebook’s affect on society; the corporate continued reeling from concerns about the usage of its platform to prepare the January 6 Capitol riot; and privacy changes from Apple threatened its core promoting enterprise. Meanwhile, younger customers had been flocking to TikTok.
notebookcheck.net
Early Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra screen protectors leak online
It seems that it will not be long until third-party companies start selling screen protectors for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series through market places like AliExpress and eBay. Although we have been unable to find any yet, @UniverseIce has shared photos of several options for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra via their Twitter account. As the leaker stresses, it would be unwise to guess any of the device's display bezels from the screen protectors shown.
daystech.org
Injustice 2 to Marvel Snap: 6 new games to play on your iPhone
Gaming on cell units has come a great distance from the early Angry Bird days while you’d have a tough time discovering something that wasn’t arcade, to now the place the range is so large it’s arduous to resolve which one to play subsequent. If you’re an avid gamer and have in some way already run out of choices, you then’d need to have a shot on the following titles, uploaded contemporary and sizzling to the App Store.
daystech.org
One Year In and Meta’s Mega Bet Meets Stark Reality
A yr outdated and Meta — previously Facebook — appears to be like to want a reset from its rebrand. October 2021 marked Facebook’s heralded leap into decentralized and digital worlds. Mark Zuckerberg has for 12 months been spending billions on a technique the place VR headsets are the wave of the long run — definitely extra so than sharing pithy movies that get perhaps get a thumbs up from mother or dad.
Digital Trends
Get a Chromebook for under $100 in Best Buy’s latest sale
When it comes to portability and flexibility, you can’t go wrong with a Chromebook. These small laptops are ideal for anyone who needs to access their work or personal emails on the go, as they are thin, light, and easy to transport. And now, they are cheaper than ever!...
Apple Insider
Sonos speakers & subs are up to $409 off during early Black Friday sale
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Rare discounts have hit Sonos speakers, soundbars and subwoofers, with price cuts of up to $409 off. Just in time for entertaining family during the holidays, Sonos, Adorama and B&H Photo have slashed prices...
Comments / 0