Walmart.com and its subscription service Walmart+ are holding the main target on-line as vacation purchasing season will get underway. One key new characteristic provides customers the flexibility to face in line nearly for an opportunity to purchase a sizzling new product throughout Black Friday and different holiday-oriented gross sales occasions. While you’re in that digital queue, you’ll be able to nonetheless go off and store for different merchandise whereas nonetheless holding your spot for no matter in-demand toy, sport, gaming gadget, pill, or TV you merely should get your arms on.

1 DAY AGO