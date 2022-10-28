Read full article on original website
Walmart is offering by far the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals to date
The Apple Watch Ultra may have seized the spotlight for a little while there after its early September launch event with a (somewhat) novel rugged design and the second-gen Apple Watch SE is certainly hard to ignore if you're on a tight budget, but let's face it, we all know the Series 8 will become the world's best-selling smartwatch soon.
The Apple Watch Ultra is on sale for the first time
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Apple only just...
Apple Confirms More Problems For iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Buyers
It is just not an excellent time to purchase any iPhone 14 mannequin. Apple’s new vary has been impacted by quite a few bugs at launch, with Apple releasing two emergency updates already. But the issues carry on coming. The newest points impression CarPlay cellphone calls and information migration,...
Apple Watch owners just got an exciting free upgrade
WatchOS 9 brings a new feature that should make the Apple Watch much more appealing
New Apple front door locks hit stores
Apple's efforts to digitize everything in your life took another step forward by putting a new front door lock on the shelves. It can be unlocked with an iPhone or Apple Watch.
Four incredible iPhone tricks just added to your mobile – don’t miss them
APPLE just lately added 4 neat new options to iPhones throughout the globe. The handful of helpful new tips rolled out in a software program replace earlier this month. One of the massive adjustments is that Fitness+ works on iPhone even with out an Apple WatchCredit: Apple. However, if you...
Walmart Ups Augmented Reality as Part of Digital Push
Walmart.com and its subscription service Walmart+ are holding the main target on-line as vacation purchasing season will get underway. One key new characteristic provides customers the flexibility to face in line nearly for an opportunity to purchase a sizzling new product throughout Black Friday and different holiday-oriented gross sales occasions. While you’re in that digital queue, you’ll be able to nonetheless go off and store for different merchandise whereas nonetheless holding your spot for no matter in-demand toy, sport, gaming gadget, pill, or TV you merely should get your arms on.
Can Apple Watch Ultra replace your iPhone? Here’s the answer
Since Apple Watch Series 3 brought a Cellular connection option in 2017, customers have wondered whether it was possible to replace the iPhone with just Apple’s smartwatch. Apart from the lack of apps, there was another concern, as the battery life was always a problem with Cellular Apple Watches. Now, with the Apple Watch Ultra and its giant battery, a YouTuber decided to put this Watch to the test and see whether he could replace his iPhone with the smartwatch.
Smartwatches are nice, but also another driving distraction – 95.5 WSB
I’ve not relented and acquired a smartwatch. The bombardment of notifications from my iPhone is kind of sufficient. I at the least get a little bit of a break if I depart the cellphone in my pocket or within the different room. The flashes and pings and vibrations don’t want to bop on my wrist.
How to control your Apple Watch with your iPhone
You can management your Apple Watch along with your iPhone utilizing a brand new characteristic from Apple known as “Apple Watch Mirroring.” All you want is an Apple Watch Series 6 or later operating watchOS 9 and an iPhone operating iOS 16. Apple Watch Mirroring makes use of...
This sleek wireless iPhone charger is 59% off and works with iPhones 8 and newer
Deal pricing and availability topic to alter after time of publication. TL;DR: As of Oct. 30, you will get the Speedy Mag Wireless Charger for iPhone(opens in a new tab) for simply $48.99 as a substitute of $119.95 — that is a 59% low cost. If you’re utilizing an...
These iOS 16 Features Are Ruining Your iPhone’s Battery Life
Does it look like your iPhone is at all times dying? You may not have to buy a new one simply but, but it surely’s in all probability time to make some modifications. Maybe it is advisable to charge it differently, with the appropriate cables, or invest in a decent power bank that allows you to cost your iPhone from wherever, with out relying on a wall outlet.
