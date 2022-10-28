ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Bay News 9

Tampa Bay Criminal Justice Summit focuses on school-to-prison pipeline

TAMPA, Fla. — Ending the school-to-prison pipeline and justice reform were the key topics discussed at the Tampa Bay Criminal Justice Summit. Ending the school-to-prison pipeline and justice reform were the key topics discussed at the Tampa Bay Criminal Justice Summit. According to St. Petersburg Sen. Jeff Brandes, a...
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Hillsborough County Residents Can Pre-Register For Food Assistance After Hurricane Ian

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County residents impacted by Hurricane Ian can now pre-register for food assistance through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP).  D-SNAP, implemented by the Florida Department of Children and Families, requires that Hillsborough County applicants pre-register from now through Sunday,
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

'Souls to the Polls' reaching diverse voters

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco County resident James Adamiak felt it was time to get his soul to the polls Sunday afternoon. “It’s so important to vote,” he said, “especially for young people, disadvantaged people. People in our community should make their voices be heard.”
PASCO COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Pinellas County, Boley Centers unveil new affordable housing project

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After more than two years of construction, the Butterfly Grove affordable housing project in St. Pete was unveiled to the public. The project located on Grove Street in St. Petersburg is the latest to be completed by Pinellas County leaders in partnership with Boley Centers, Inc. The private, not-for-profit organization serves people who are homeless, with mental disabilities, veterans, and youth locally.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Escaped Prisoner Found Hours Later In Pinellas County

Reports tell us that Pinellas county deputies found a prisoner who escaped during a custody exchange. Daniel Sawyer, escaped the custody of a Florida Department of Corrections Probation officer around 10:52 a.m. The 21-year-old ran off on foot. The sheriff’s office said its K9 unit, flight unit as well as the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s bloodhound conducted an search for several hours Friday. Pinellas County deputies said he has active charges of escape and a warrant for violation of probation.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Food truck owners in Manatee County cook for Hurricane Ian victims

BRADENTON, Fla. — As many families continue to cope with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, food truck owners in Manatee County are helping families by cooking meals. As many families continue to cope with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, food truck owners in Manatee County are helping families by cooking meals.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

