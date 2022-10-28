Read full article on original website
Hillsborough Schools Transportation Job Fair held to address bus driver shortage
TAMPA, Fla. — The nationwide shortage of bus drivers is felt in the Tampa Bay area. The Hillsborough Schools Transportation Job Fair was held on Saturday to address the issue. What You Need To Know. The nationwide shortage of bus drivers is felt in the Tampa Bay area. The...
Pasco County parents concerned over lack of sidewalks for students
Parents in Pasco County are voicing their outrage over what they say are unsafe conditions for students who walk or bike to school.
Disputed Hillsborough County transportation remains in limbo
The surtax referendum remains in limbo as the 2nd District Court of Appeal considers the County's fight against the very first ruling.
Tampa Bay Criminal Justice Summit focuses on school-to-prison pipeline
TAMPA, Fla. — Ending the school-to-prison pipeline and justice reform were the key topics discussed at the Tampa Bay Criminal Justice Summit. Ending the school-to-prison pipeline and justice reform were the key topics discussed at the Tampa Bay Criminal Justice Summit. According to St. Petersburg Sen. Jeff Brandes, a...
Hillsborough County Residents Can Pre-Register For Food Assistance After Hurricane Ian
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County residents impacted by Hurricane Ian can now pre-register for food assistance through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). D-SNAP, implemented by the Florida Department of Children and Families, requires that Hillsborough County applicants pre-register from now through Sunday,
Equine therapy center in Manatee County aims to help with mental health
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. — One equine therapy center in Manatee County has had an increase in families requesting appointments to help kids and teens with mental health issues. An equine therapy center in Manatee County has had an increase in families requesting appointments to help kids and teens with mental health issues.
'Souls to the Polls' reaching diverse voters
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco County resident James Adamiak felt it was time to get his soul to the polls Sunday afternoon. “It’s so important to vote,” he said, “especially for young people, disadvantaged people. People in our community should make their voices be heard.”
FEMA Hiring Local Residents To Work On Florida Recovery From Hurricane Ian
FEMA is conducting local hiring for more than 300 jobs in Brandon, Fort Myers, Kissimmee, Orlando, and Sarasota, as the state of Florida continues recovering after Hurricane Ian. These positions are full-time, 120-day appointments that may be extended depending on operational needs. Interested candidates are
Fixes finally planned for pair of dangerous Brandon intersections
Monday is the final day to submit feedback on Hillsborough County's plan to install two new traffic lights on Lumsden Road.
Ruling means votes will be counted on Hillsborough transportation tax referendum
TAMPA, Fla. — A Friday ruling in the legal challenge to Hillsborough County’s transportation tax referendum means votes will be counted on the issue, but that could change again before Election Day. What You Need To Know. A court ruling Friday opened the door for votes on the...
Pinellas County, Boley Centers unveil new affordable housing project
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After more than two years of construction, the Butterfly Grove affordable housing project in St. Pete was unveiled to the public. The project located on Grove Street in St. Petersburg is the latest to be completed by Pinellas County leaders in partnership with Boley Centers, Inc. The private, not-for-profit organization serves people who are homeless, with mental disabilities, veterans, and youth locally.
Polk County teen threatened to blow up her school “because she was bored”, police say
A 13-year-old Polk County girl was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly threatening to blow up her middle school.
Escaped Prisoner Found Hours Later In Pinellas County
Reports tell us that Pinellas county deputies found a prisoner who escaped during a custody exchange. Daniel Sawyer, escaped the custody of a Florida Department of Corrections Probation officer around 10:52 a.m. The 21-year-old ran off on foot. The sheriff’s office said its K9 unit, flight unit as well as the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s bloodhound conducted an search for several hours Friday. Pinellas County deputies said he has active charges of escape and a warrant for violation of probation.
Escaped Pinellas County prisoner in custody after hours on the run
Pinellas County deputies are searching for a prisoner who escaped from custody Friday morning.
5 dead, including toddler, after horrific crash involving big rig in Hillsborough County
All those involved were wearing seatbelts, according to the report.
Largo voters to decide on controversial recreational complex
A proposed recreational complex in Largo is up for voters' approval on Nov. 8.
Escaped felon out of Pinellas County recaptured, back in custody
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Pinellas County deputies were able to capture the escaped inmate and take him back into custody Friday afternoon. The recapture of 21-year-old Daniel Sawyer comes about seven hours after he escaped Friday morning, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office reports. Sawyer ran off from a Florida Department...
Food truck owners in Manatee County cook for Hurricane Ian victims
BRADENTON, Fla. — As many families continue to cope with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, food truck owners in Manatee County are helping families by cooking meals. As many families continue to cope with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, food truck owners in Manatee County are helping families by cooking meals.
US-41 reopens after vehicle kills pedestrian in Sarasota
Southbound lanes of the Tamiami Trail (US-41) are closed in Sarasota after a vehicle struck a pedestrian.
VIDEO: Fire at Lakeland movie theater prompts evacuation
Cell phone video shows the moments after a Lakeland movie theater was evacuated due to a fire.
