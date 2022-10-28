Read full article on original website
'What century are we in?' Biden slams Idaho school denying students access to contraception and criticizes case of girl, 14, who couldn't get medication because of Arizona's abortion ban - even though she wasn't pregnant
President Joe Biden slammed officials at the University of Idaho for their new guidance that students should not be offered birth control because of the state's near-total on abortions. 'Folks, what century are we in?,' Biden said during a meeting of his reproductive task force at the White House on...
New Ad Shows Stark Reality Of Texas’ Abortion Ban: Children Having Children
Mothers Against Greg Abbott hopes the ad shows the very real scenarios the Texas governor and other Republicans have opened up for millions of little girls.
The 3 biggest lies Republicans use to avoid admitting they plan to ban abortion
For decades now, Republicans have been running on an anti-abortion platform. Much to the dismay of feminists, it seems to have done little to discourage voters from turning out for them. It's no wonder, then, that Republicans began to believe that voters either agreed with their anti-choice views or weren't really bothered by them. Then, in June, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, opening the door to a stampede of Republican-controlled state legislatures banning abortion. The result was a widespread backlash that made it quite clear that no, actually, the public does not support abortion bans. Instead, it seems that voters had spent years dismissing Republican anti-choice views as empty gestures to placate the religious right, not action plans. (The idea that right wing radicalism is "just talk" strikes again!)
The next big battle in America's abortion fight will be over fetal personhood
Five days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a pregnant Texas woman, Brandy Bottone, protested a ticket she’d been issued for driving alone in a carpool lane. Bottone argued that under the Supreme Court’s recent logic that overturned the constitutional right to abortion, her unborn fetus counted as a person and thus satisfied the high-occupancy vehicle lane requirements. Her ticket was later dismissed.
Arizona Attorney General Agrees Not to Enforce Near-Total Abortion Ban Until 2023
Planned Parenthood Arizona announced that abortion services have now resumed across the state Arizona's attorney general has agreed not to enforce the state's near total ban on abortions until at least next year. Following the Supreme Court's overturn of Roe v. Wade, Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich requested a pre-statehood abortion law be enforced again. The law made it a felony to perform any abortions except when a mother's life is at risk. A lower court allowed enforcement of the law, pausing all abortions in the state on Sept....
The new Miss USA says she was 'extremely disappointed' when her home state of Texas banned abortions
The new Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel is speaking out about abortion laws in her home state of Texas. Texas banned abortion except to save the mother's life after Roe v. Wade was overturned. Gabriel told Insider she was extremely disappointed and thinks abortion should be a woman's choice.
Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed for telling voter she’s too old to have a say on abortion
Marjorie Taylor Greene dismisses a woman who criticised her abortion views over her age. Marjorie Taylor Greene called a voter “too old” to have a point of view on abortion rights, leading to massive backlash on social media. During a call-in show on Monday night, Ms Greene confronted...
I Live In Alabama. Our Cruel New Abortion Law Has Made My Life Absolute Hell.
"They suggested I should simply carry the fetus to term and watch it die a slow, painful death before burying it in a child-sized coffin."
3 Ohio justice candidates accused of breaking ethics, told PAC abortion isn’t Constitutional right
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Three Republican candidates for the Ohio Supreme Court are being accused by pro-choice advocates […] The post 3 Ohio justice candidates accused of breaking ethics, told PAC abortion isn’t Constitutional right appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Supreme Court’s approval sinks to historic lows 100 days after abortion decision
One hundred days after the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade and ended the constitutional right to an abortion, public approval of the court has dropped to historic lows as it prepares to open its new term on Monday. According to a Gallup poll released on Thursday, just 47 percent...
‘Little individual dictators’: Texas AG calls out prosecutors who ignore abortion laws
Elected prosecutors operating outside the rule of law threaten the country's safety as a constitutional republic, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says.
Supreme Court's Alito Says Abortion Draft Leak Made Justices 'Targets'
(Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Tuesday denounced the ongoing debate over the institution's legitimacy amid a backlash over its decision on abortion last June, saying such criticism focuses on "character" rather than the court's rulings. Alito, speaking at an event organized by the conservative Heritage Foundation...
Abortion foes seek ouster of 5 Kansas Supreme Court justices
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The most influential pro-life group in Kansas politics is urging voters in mailers to remove five of the seven justices on a state Supreme Court that declared access to abortion a fundamental right under the state constitution. The group, Kansans for Life, was a key...
Judge rules two Colstrip bills passed by state lawmakers in 2021 violate the U.S. Constitution
Though legal experts and even the Montana Legislature’s own legal staff warned the Republican-dominated House and Senate that many of the bills lawmakers were drafting and passing didn’t quite meet constitutional muster, the 2021 session produced a flurry of bills, most of which were signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte. In the intervening months, courts across […] The post Judge rules two Colstrip bills passed by state lawmakers in 2021 violate the U.S. Constitution appeared first on Daily Montanan.
FDA takes a stand on mifepristone
FDA GOES HEAD TO HEAD WITH ABORTION ADVOCATES — The FDA said health providers prescribing abortion medication to people who aren’t pregnant are acting without its authorization, putting the Biden administration at odds with doctors and advocates using the drug to counter states’ abortion restrictions, POLITICO’s Ben Leonard reports.
‘Call Jane’ Partners With Planned Parenthood, Abortion Care Network to Screen Film With Clinics Across the U.S. (Exclusive)
The movie is also partnering with other national and local organizations like We Testify on PSAs that encourage moviegoers to share their abortion stories and educate others about abortion care ahead of the midterms. Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional share options. Roadside Attractions’...
California patients fear fallout from third dialysis ballot measure
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Toni Sherwin is actually looking forward to the procedure that will relocate her dialysis port from her chest to her arm, which will be easier to keep dry. Since she started dialysis in February — as part of blood cancer treatment — she has washed her hair in the sink and stayed out of her pool to prevent water from getting into the port.
Judge questions her own authority to reinstate Iowa abortion ban
A district court judge will decide within the next two months whether a state law that would ban most abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected — which was blocked by a court order nearly four years ago — should go into effect. At issue is whether court rules allow the judge to review the […] The post Judge questions her own authority to reinstate Iowa abortion ban appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Legal abortions dropped 6 percent in months after Roe was overturned: research
The number of legal abortions completed in the United States fell by 6 percent in the two months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, according to a new report from WeCount, an organization led by the Society of Family Planning (SFP). The data come as the country gears...
Christian F. Nunes: Abortion is about all of us
Those who perpetuate the perception that abortion is a standalone issue, separate from “important issues,” are endangering Americans. All Americans. Right-wing extremists try to deceive voters into thinking that abortion bans won’t negatively affect their lives — whether they know anyone who ever needed the procedure or not. They mischaracterize it as a women’s issue, demonize it as a moral failure, dismiss it as a mere “distraction” and use it as a reliable dog whistle to rally their base. But before they cast their ballots in a few days, Americans need to understand one obvious fact: Banning abortion affects all of us.
