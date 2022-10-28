Read full article on original website
Domestic Violence Awareness Was The Purpose Of A Walk Held In Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Winger's Is A Restaurant Specializing In Chicken WingsS. F. MoriBountiful, UT
Halloween Can Be Celebrated at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah Backup Quarterback Bryson Barnes Has Respect Of Teammates, Coaches
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah’s backup quarterback Bryson Barnes was put into a difficult situation last Thursday according to head coach Kyle Whittingham when starter Cam Rising took himself out of the Utes’ game against Washington State just minutes before kickoff. Barnes for his part, has never leaned into how difficult it is to not know you are starting until the 12th hour, instead simply insisting it’s all about being prepared like you are starting every week. It’s that attitude that has earned him trust and respect from both his teammates and coaches.
Utah State AD John Hartwell resigns
LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – After 7 1/2 years on the job, Utah State athletic director John Hartwell has resigned. Hartwell is planning on moving back to the South to be with his family. Hartwell released a statement on Tuesday saying, “I love Utah State University and working as Vice President, Director of Athletics in […]
No Season-Ending Injuries For The Utes, Cam Rising, Dalton Kincaid Day-To-Day
SALT LAKE CITY- Some very encouraging news came out of head coach Kyle Whittingham’s Monday press conference- there are no season-ending injuries for Utah after Washington State. However, there are guys who are banged up, most notably quarterback Cam Rising and tight end Dalton Kincaid who will be day-to-day as Utah prepares to host Arizona at 5:30 p.m. MT on Saturday.
BYU AD Tom Holmoe Shares Initial Thoughts On Reported Big 12 TV Extension
PROVO, Utah – The reported Big 12 TV extension will be a windfall of money for BYU athletics. An average of $31.5 million per year in TV revenue isn’t Big Ten or SEC money, but for BYU and members in the Big 12, it’s huge. The financials of the new extension begins in the 2025-26 academic year, the first full season when Texas and Oklahoma are gone and into the SEC.
Patrick Kinahan: Racist overtones on Sitake's intelligence cross line
PROVO — To no surprise, the cesspool that often is social media has gone beyond the bounds of decency relative to the slumping BYU football program. As it pertains to Kalani Sitake, anonymous posters are questioning the coach's intelligence. Intentional or not, which it probably isn't, the unsubstantiated assertion reeks of stereotypically racist overtones.
Utes Move Up In AP Top 25 After Gutsy Win In Pullman
SALT LAKE CITY- Sometimes ugly gets the job done and that’s probably the best way to describe Utah’s win on Thursday night. With several starters either beat up or out for the game, the Utes pulled off a gutsy performance in Pullman that while not pretty, earned the respect of the AP Top 25 voters who moved Utah up two spots to No. 12.
TV Info, Kickoff Time Revealed For BYU Football Game At Boise State
PROVO, Utah – The potential final chapter of the BYU football series with Boise State has a kickoff time. BYU’s last scheduled trip to the blue turf to take Boise State will kick off at 5 p.m. (MT) on FS2. According to Fox Sports’ schedule for week 10 in college football. Boise State’s official website has the game listed as either FS1 or FS2.
Big 12 Conference reaches $2.3 billion media rights deal
PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – While the current state of the BYU football program may be down, the future looks very bright — at least financially. The Big 12 Conference has reached an agreement on a six-year contract extension with ESPN and Fox worth $2.3 billion that will keep the conference’s media rights with those […]
Megastar Taylor Swift leaves blank space for Utah on new tour
SALT LAKE CITY — There may be bad blood between Taylor Swift and her fans in the Beehive State after the pop star left a black space on her upcoming tour where Utah should have been. Swift announced her 27-date "The Eras Tour" on Tuesday, and despite it lasting...
2 Utah cities ranked among worst to survive a dragon invasion
New rankings rate two Utah cities as some of the worst places to be if there was ever a dragon attack.
Tony Finau Commits To First PGA Event Of 2022/23 Season
SALT LAKE CITY – Tony Finau will embark on his first 2022/23 season event when he tees it up at the Mayakoba Golf Classic at El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. The last tournament Finau featured in was the Presidents Cup when he contributed to Team...
7 of Utah's all-time weirdest weather events
This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. No one ever thought a tornado would wreak havoc on Salt Lake City. Summer campers never predicted they'd be shivering from snowfall. And you'd never guess that one little Utah town was the site of the costliest landslide in U.S. history. But...
Great Salt Lake dredging permit sees strong public opposition
US Magnesium, a mineral extraction company on the shore of Great Salt Lake, has applied for a dredging permit to extend its water intake canals because lake levels have gotten so low. On October 19th, the Utah Department of Environmental Quality held a hearing asking for public comment on the...
Locations announced for six temples in North, South America
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Locations for six temples in the Americas have been announced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Church officials said four of the temples were first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in April 2022. The other two were announced in October 2020 and October 2021.
Utah woman faces felony charges in collision with 2 Ironman cyclists
WASHINGTON, Washington County — A Weber County woman was formally charged Tuesday after driving onto the closed course of an Ironman competition in Washington County over the weekend and seriously injuring two competitors who were on bicycles. Diana Marie Linford, 68, of Farr West, is charged in 5th District...
Unique, fun dessert franchise expanding to Utah with grand opening and give away
A dessert franchise offering a creative, fun and “fantastical” donut and ice cream experience has announced its expansion to Utah.
Take a walk through the apartment offering Utah’s highest rent
Contractors are still finishing the upper floors of the Salt Lake City apartment building that appears to have the highest rent in Utah. But the building sitting at 111 S. 300 W., kitty-corner to Vivint Arena, is wrapped up enough to lease several lower floors, with more units on the way in the coming months.
Utah woman shot at Ogden Halloween party
A Utah woman was shot in the lower leg during a Halloween Party in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the Ogden City Police Department.
Dia de los Muertos event in Salt Lake City creates new world record
SALT LAKE CITY — Over a hundred people participated in a Dia de los Muertos event at Trolley Square on Saturday, placing over 1,200 photos of their deceased loved ones on an altar. The event was part of an attempt to establish a new Guinness World Record for the...
BYU professors create reactor designed to safely produce nuclear energy. Here’s how it works
PROVO, Utah — Nuclear power may be the key to a transition to cleaner energy, but can it be harnessed safely and effectively?. Brigham Young University professor and nuclear engineering expert Matthew Memmott and his colleagues think so, thanks to a new system they designed for safer nuclear energy production.
