SALT LAKE CITY- Utah’s backup quarterback Bryson Barnes was put into a difficult situation last Thursday according to head coach Kyle Whittingham when starter Cam Rising took himself out of the Utes’ game against Washington State just minutes before kickoff. Barnes for his part, has never leaned into how difficult it is to not know you are starting until the 12th hour, instead simply insisting it’s all about being prepared like you are starting every week. It’s that attitude that has earned him trust and respect from both his teammates and coaches.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 11 HOURS AGO