hurstathletics.com
Laker Rowing Has Strong Showing in Turn of the Bear
Ithaca, N.Y. - The Lakers make it back-to-back weeks in which they put together solid performances. After a successful outing in the Head of the Charles in Boston, Ma. Last weekend, the team turned around to take part in the Turn of the Bear with two top three finishes to their ledger.
New York state marching band show: Jordan-Elbridge earns 4th in small school 3 (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Jordan-Elbridge posted a mark of 81.15 to take fourth place in the small school 3 class of the New York State Field Band Conference championship at the JMA Wireless Dome on Syracuse University. That score was the Eagles best this season.
#13 Cortland tops Alfred U. for second straight Empire 8 football title
ALFRED, N.Y. (CORTLAND ATHLETICS) – Ashton Capone (Saratoga Springs), in his first start of the season, set school single-game records with 47 carries and 282 rushing yards as Cortland defeated host Alfred University, 31-8, to claim its second straight Empire 8 title and NCAA Division III tournament automatic berth. Cortland (8-0, 5-0 Empire 8) is […]
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim buys $5 million Skaneateles Lake estate
Skaneateles, N.Y. — Syracuse University basketball coach Jim Boeheim has become the latest celebrity to buy a multimillion-dollar home on Skaneateles Lake. Boeheim, 77, who is preparing for his 47th season as Syracuse’s head basketball coach, and his wife Juli bought the waterfront estate on the west shore of Skaneateles Lake from Theodore and Nancy Norman for $5 million, according to a deed filed with the Onondaga County Clerk’s Office on Sept. 15.
Lakers Drop Five-Set Fight with Cal
Erie, Pa. – Despite great efforts, Mercyhurst Volleyball fell to Cal (Pa.) in a five-set thrill ride. After the Lakers took the first two sets, they dropped the next three in close contests with them now moving to 3-20 on the year. How It Happened. The first set was...
Cheers, tears and fears: 35 of the best marching band emotion photos we’ve shot in 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Ashley Trudell was having trouble getting her point across to the Indian River marching band at the start of the season. The Warriors were learning the basics of their show, entitled “Sahara.” It begins by requiring the members to crawl out of the desert, parched and dying.
Five Mile Point Speedway closes after 72 years in the Heath family
Back in 1972, Irv and Anna Heath built the Five Mile Point Speedway in Kirkwood, just outside of Binghamton. For the next 72 years this quarter-mile, clay facility was a Saturday night staple of short-track racing in the Southern Tier. In 2003, the Heath’s grandson, Andrew Harpell, took control of...
Mercyhurst Men’s Hockey Drops Game Two To Niagara
Erie, Pa. - After a tie in game one of the weekend, the Lakers returned home in hopes of being able to use the advantage from their home crowd to propel them to the win. That did not end up being the case, though, with a trio of goals from the Purple Eagles sinking the Lakers by a final of 3-2. How it Happened.
Bears are Running Wild in Broome County
As winter approaches, it seems bears in the Broome County area are getting a little more adventurous in residential areas during their search for food. It's no secret that I'm terrified of bears. Growing up on Long Island, I never had to wonder how to survive if I came across a bear in my travels. And when I moved to Binghamton, I assumed that if I stayed far way from the woods as best as I could, I probably wouldn't run into any bears.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Union-Endicott Explodes in 2nd Half for Win over Binghamton
The Union-Endicott Tigers hosted Binghamton at home on Saturday afternoon, and despite trailing 7-6 at halftime, the Tigers rattled off 40 points in the second half to win 46-23. Check out the highlights above!
People stuck in elevators on SU campus
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many elevators have been stalled at Syracuse University after a brief power outage, according to Syracuse Fire Department. 18 firefighters are currently working to reset the elevators and free people who are in them. The fire department asks people to stay patient as they work to get everyone out. This is […]
Fire ‘rolling over front of the house’ - firefighters respond to Valley house fire
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse firefighters responded to a house fire in the Valley with fire “rolling over the front of the house,” Monday night, the fire chief said. At 8:59 p.m. firefighters received multiple calls that the house at 133 Bradford St. was on fire, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
localsyr.com
Goodyear Blimp in Syracuse skies Friday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’ve gotten reports of the Goodyear Blimp in Central New York later Thursday and again Friday morning. Here is everything you ever wanted to know about the Goodyear Blimp.
MacKenzie Scott donates $9M to help erase racial health disparities in Syracuse, Buffalo
Syracuse, N.Y. – Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $9 million to help eliminate racial health disparities in Central and Western New York. The Health Foundation of Western & Central New York announced today it received the unsolicited gift from Scott after she...
Meet Savion Pollard: Micron’s first Central New York hire
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University Vice Chancellor Michael Haynie wanted to impress visiting top Micron executives recently with the stories of talented military veterans attending the university that they could someday hire. He told them about Savion Pollard, a 30-year-old student who worked as an engineer on Navy nuclear...
Central New York’s funniest meme gets a blimp-sized upgrade (photo)
Central New York has its own internet memes, from Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim ripping off his jacket to snowy winters being compared to the “Star Wars” ice planet Hoth. The funniest and most frequent CNY meme is likely all those jokes about trucks hitting the Onondaga Lake...
Whitney Point Mom Wants School Officials to Act Against Racism
The mother of a 12-year-old boy says Whitney Point school district administrators have not done enough to deal with the racially-charged bullying her son is experiencing. Megan Ballard says she grew up in the northern Broome County village. She moved back to Whitney Point after serving in the United States Air Force for 14 years.
whcuradio.com
Board of Health penalizes smoke shop in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca smoke shop has received heavy fines. The Tompkins County Board of Health has fined Dream Vape and Smoke nearly $75,000. Officials say the store sold illegal vape products, including a sale to a person under 21. Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says she’s “extremely...
This Endwell Born Musician Is Entertaining Audiences Around the World
Mike Rizzi of Endwell was born to entertain the world. At the age of just three years old, Rizzi began drum lessons and before he even knew the alphabet, he was reading music. By the time Rizzi entered middle school, music was fully coursing through his veins and Rizzi was playing drums and singing with his band, “Uncle Jam.”
