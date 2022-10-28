‘Voices for Progress’ slate offers to bring responsibility, accountability, and support to the Bayonne Board of Education

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health InsuranceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Rikers Island Corrections Officer Stabbed 15 TimesBLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
The secret train station under New York's most iconic hotel was used for special VIP guestsAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Related
Meet the candidates running on the ‘Together We Can’ slate for the Bayonne school board
Under the slogan “Together We Can,” four candidates are seeking seats up for grabs on the Bayonne Board of Education. The slate consists of incumbent Trustee Hector Gonzalez, Mary Jane Desmond, William Young, and Miriam Bechay, at 1I, 2I, 3I, and 8I on the ballot, respectively. Three seats...
Letter of Support for Leadership that Listens for Hoboken BOE
I am writing to express my support for the Leadership that Listens team. I am a former educator, long-term Hoboken resident, and Hoboken Public School District parent who has experienced all that the Hoboken Public Schools have to offer. The District has been a welcoming and supportive environment for my daughters. Each of my children – as all the children across the District – have unique strengths and challenges. Some spent a few years in private school, but the environment there, unlike the public schools, is not suited for all learners.
A new superintendent, support for faculty and students, and COVID recovery are key for the ‘For the Children’ slate
Running in the Tuesday, November 8 election for the Secaucus Board of Education is the “For the Children” slate. Kelli Conroy D’Addetta, Alexander de Hombre, and Christina DeBari are seeking the three opens seats left by outgoing Board President Jack McStowe, Trustee Kathy O’Connell, and Trustee Jayesh Patel who opted not to seek re-election.
Where to do early voting and submit mail-in ballots in Hudson County
Early voting is already underway in Hudson County and greater New Jersey, and mail-in ballots can be submitted for this year’s elections, ranging from the congressional midterms to local school board races. Here is what you need to know for this year’s voting options ahead of Nov. 8.
roi-nj.com
Kislak Co. trades Winfield Scott Tower in Elizabeth for $6.2M
The Woodbridge-based Kislak Co. Inc. on Tuesday said it recently sold the Winfield Scott Tower in Elizabeth for $6.2 million. Located at 323 N. Broad St., the 48-unit high-rise apartment building with 26,000 square feet of retail space went into foreclosure years ago, with ownership eventually transferring to a private lender.
Montclair, NJ Mayor Sean Spiller is a rising star. Could local scandals drag him back to earth?
Montclair Township Mayor Sean Spiller at an event in 2021. The mayor is considered an up-and-comer in New Jersey politics, and a potential future gubernatorial candidate. Mayor Sean Spiller finds himself connected, directly or indirectly, to several accusations of poor governance. [ more › ]
N.J. hospital built one of the largest medical construction projects in the U.S. It cost $714M.
It’s the largest building on campus. The Helena Theurer Pavilion — a nine-story, 530,000-square-foot tower costing $714 million — is the latest addition to Hackensack University Medical Center, hospital officials say. The pavilion — dubbed the first “smart surgical tower” in New Jersey — is set to open at the Hackensack facility in December.
A Different Take on the BoE Vote
“Self-defense is not just a set of techniques; it’s a state of mind, and it begins with the belief that you are worth defending.” R. Gracie. For a long time, many of Hoboken’s residents have barely been hanging on to their homes; others struggle to pay escalating rents. The ever-increasing push towards higher property values puts a direct target on our backs. Earlier this year, the BoE put forward a surprise referendum asking residents to vote up or down on a 241M educational/recreational BoE complex completely funded by the taxpayers, which includes property owners and renters alike. We voted it down.
Hoboken school board candidates debate spending, facilities and partisan politics
The race for the Hoboken Board of Education reached a pivotal point in the election season on October 28, as nearly all of the candidates running for one of the three available seats took part in a debate over spending, facilities, charter schools and even partisan positions. Two slates of...
Jersey City school board candidates debate budgets, test scores, supporting faculty
Budgets and spending, teacher shortages and test scores were the topics at hand during the Jersey City school board debate, where nearly all of the candidates seeking one of the three seats on the board this year took part. Two slates of three people and one independent participated in the...
jerseydigs.com
Hearing Scheduled for 45-Story Arc Tower Proposal in Newark
A tower in the works for several properties along Broad Street in Downtown Newark will soon be the subject of debate as the sky-high proposal would require demolishing several structures that have stood in the neighborhood for decades. On November 2, Newark’s Landmarks & Historic Preservation Commission will be holding...
baristanet.com
Montclair Mayor’s ‘Local Scandals’ Make News Across The River
Montclair, NJ – Montclair and its mayor are making news across the river, but it’s not one of those articles about how great it is to live in Montclair. A former Montclair Local editor who now writes for Gothamist has penned “Montclair, NJ’s mayor is a rising star. Could local scandals drag him back to earth?”
Two independents run for seats on Jersey City school board
While the main contest in the Jersey City school board election this year is the battle between the “Education Matters” and “Change for Children” slates, there are two separate independents seeking one of the three seats on the board. Each of them come from different professions...
‘Keep Moving Forward’ ticket seeks change on the Secaucus school board
Secaucus school board candidates Monica Berckes and Nicholas Mattiello are running for two of the three open seats on the Board of Education on a platform of consistency and transparency, hoping to be the voices of dissatisfied parents in the district looking for a change in the status quo. In...
hudsontv.com
Hoboken Welcomes Two, New Police Officers, Transfers From Union City
Photo Credits: Jerry Lore, City of Hoboken The Hoboken Police Department has welcomed, two, new police officers. A swearing in ceremony was held on Monday for the officers. Sworn in were Matthew Bonanno and Remy Garcia-Marte. Both were previously employed as Class 2 officers in the Union City Police Department.
paramuspost.com
Connecting the Dots to Paterson
In this fascinating talk, presented by native Patersonian, Freddie Kotek, the parallels of two early industrial cities, Paterson, NJ and Lodz, Poland are examined. Telling the story through the personal lens of his own family’s journey to America, Mr. Kotek brings to life the urgency of the need to flee Europe and the reason so many Jewish families from this part of Poland chose Paterson as their new home. Suggested donation of $5 includes a catered kosher lunch.
Former Hoboken School Board Member Maureen Sullivan Endorses Kids First Slate
I was elected to the Hoboken school board in 2009 as part of the original Kids First slate and served until 2013. On Nov. 8 I’m voting for the new incarnation of Kids First: Pavel Sokolov, Cindy Wiegand and Donna Magen (6, 7, 8 on the ballot). Kids First...
The Lesson of Jersey City Elections
There is a very important lesson about local elections in Jersey City. No matter what anyone has written in the local newspapers. No matter what anyone has posted on Facebook. The simple fact of the matter is come election day; whatever will be, shall be. After the election has concluded,...
Bayonne Police Department swears in twelve new officers
Twelve new police officers were sworn in as new members of the Bayonne Police Department at a recent ceremony in the Council Chambers at City Hall at 630 Avenue C. The new police officers include eight men and four women. The twelve officers are Jacklin Elbadry, Joseph Gillen, Andrew Michael,...
The Only Way Forward for the Hoboken Public Schools is a vote for #2I, #3I and #4I for BOE
I’m Marla Decker and I have been a Hoboken resident since 2003 and our public schools are the reason we are still here. My two boys have been in the Hoboken school district since they were in Pre-K, and now one is 5th at Wallace and one is in 7th at Hoboken Middle School.
Hudson Reporter
Jersey City, NJ
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jerseyhttps://hudsonreporter.com/
Comments / 2