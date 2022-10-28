ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

‘Voices for Progress’ slate offers to bring responsibility, accountability, and support to the Bayonne Board of Education

By Daniel Israel, Staff Writer
Hudson Reporter
Hudson Reporter
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hudson Reporter

Letter of Support for Leadership that Listens for Hoboken BOE

I am writing to express my support for the Leadership that Listens team. I am a former educator, long-term Hoboken resident, and Hoboken Public School District parent who has experienced all that the Hoboken Public Schools have to offer. The District has been a welcoming and supportive environment for my daughters. Each of my children – as all the children across the District – have unique strengths and challenges. Some spent a few years in private school, but the environment there, unlike the public schools, is not suited for all learners.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

A new superintendent, support for faculty and students, and COVID recovery are key for the ‘For the Children’ slate

Running in the Tuesday, November 8 election for the Secaucus Board of Education is the “For the Children” slate. Kelli Conroy D’Addetta, Alexander de Hombre, and Christina DeBari are seeking the three opens seats left by outgoing Board President Jack McStowe, Trustee Kathy O’Connell, and Trustee Jayesh Patel who opted not to seek re-election.
SECAUCUS, NJ
roi-nj.com

Kislak Co. trades Winfield Scott Tower in Elizabeth for $6.2M

The Woodbridge-based Kislak Co. Inc. on Tuesday said it recently sold the Winfield Scott Tower in Elizabeth for $6.2 million. Located at 323 N. Broad St., the 48-unit high-rise apartment building with 26,000 square feet of retail space went into foreclosure years ago, with ownership eventually transferring to a private lender.
ELIZABETH, NJ
Hudson Reporter

A Different Take on the BoE Vote

“Self-defense is not just a set of techniques; it’s a state of mind, and it begins with the belief that you are worth defending.” R. Gracie. For a long time, many of Hoboken’s residents have barely been hanging on to their homes; others struggle to pay escalating rents. The ever-increasing push towards higher property values puts a direct target on our backs. Earlier this year, the BoE put forward a surprise referendum asking residents to vote up or down on a 241M educational/recreational BoE complex completely funded by the taxpayers, which includes property owners and renters alike. We voted it down.
HOBOKEN, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Hearing Scheduled for 45-Story Arc Tower Proposal in Newark

A tower in the works for several properties along Broad Street in Downtown Newark will soon be the subject of debate as the sky-high proposal would require demolishing several structures that have stood in the neighborhood for decades. On November 2, Newark’s Landmarks & Historic Preservation Commission will be holding...
NEWARK, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair Mayor’s ‘Local Scandals’ Make News Across The River

Montclair, NJ – Montclair and its mayor are making news across the river, but it’s not one of those articles about how great it is to live in Montclair. A former Montclair Local editor who now writes for Gothamist has penned “Montclair, NJ’s mayor is a rising star. Could local scandals drag him back to earth?”
MONTCLAIR, NJ
hudsontv.com

Hoboken Welcomes Two, New Police Officers, Transfers From Union City

Photo Credits: Jerry Lore, City of Hoboken The Hoboken Police Department has welcomed, two, new police officers. A swearing in ceremony was held on Monday for the officers. Sworn in were Matthew Bonanno and Remy Garcia-Marte. Both were previously employed as Class 2 officers in the Union City Police Department.
HOBOKEN, NJ
paramuspost.com

Connecting the Dots to Paterson

In this fascinating talk, presented by native Patersonian, Freddie Kotek, the parallels of two early industrial cities, Paterson, NJ and Lodz, Poland are examined. Telling the story through the personal lens of his own family’s journey to America, Mr. Kotek brings to life the urgency of the need to flee Europe and the reason so many Jewish families from this part of Poland chose Paterson as their new home. Suggested donation of $5 includes a catered kosher lunch.
PATERSON, NJ
Hudson Reporter

The Lesson of Jersey City Elections

There is a very important lesson about local elections in Jersey City. No matter what anyone has written in the local newspapers. No matter what anyone has posted on Facebook. The simple fact of the matter is come election day; whatever will be, shall be. After the election has concluded,...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Reporter

Jersey City, NJ
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jersey

 https://hudsonreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy