Steve King and the Democrat running for his old seat find common ground in opposing eminent domain for CO2 pipelines

Read full article on original website
Related
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
PAYBACK: Hillary Clinton Demands Ex-Prez Donald Trump Pay Her Legal Fees For Failed Racketeering Lawsuit
Hillary Clinton recently demanded Donald Trump pay upwards of $1 million to cover her legal fees following a failed racketeering lawsuit against her, RadarOnline.com can confirm. The surprising request came on Monday when lawyers for the former first lady-turned-2016 presidential candidate filed a motion in federal court demanding sanctions be...
Denver Post Issues Urgent Appeal To Voters About GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert
"We grieve that this is who represents our great state in Congress," the newspaper's editorial board wrote in its blistering condemnation of the far-right Republican.
US judge puts narrow limit on Arizona ballot box monitoring
PHOENIX — (AP) — A federal judge agreed Tuesday to put limits on a group monitoring outdoor ballot drop boxes in Arizona, but within narrow confines that would not affect its members' constitutional right to gather. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said he would issue a temporary...
Letters: Abortion should be legal in all states
The Supreme Court made the decision allow states to determine the status of abortion. As a woman, it is frustrating that I don't have the option to make my own decision about my body. By taking away those rights, they invade our privacy in our decisions. To respect privacy, the federal government should make abortion legal in all states and make it cheaper in health care. The clinic nurses and doctors can keep their jobs and...
Sen. Johnson campaigns in Onalaska, fires back at Obama over Social Security
ONALASKA (WKBT)- Wisconsin incumbent U.S. Senator Ron Johnson’s bus tour made a campaign stop at the La Crosse County Republican Party headquarters Tuesday evening. Former President Obama criticized Johnson over the weekend on Social Security, saying Johnson doesn’t care about voters. Johnson has pushed for the program to be moved from mandatory spending to discretionary, meaning it has to be...
Comments / 0