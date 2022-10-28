The 189-room LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club in Naples incurred primarily wind and water-related damage, which owner Pebblebrook Hotel Trust estimates will cost approximately $15 to $25 million to restore the property, including all cleanup, remediation, repair and replacement work. The company seeks to reopen the Bay Tower and the Gulf Tower to guests by late November following the completion of necessary repair and restoration work, including guestrooms, lobby, restaurant, bar, private club and other public areas. The full restoration of the Beach House building, which was more significantly impacted than other buildings at the resort, is targeted to be completed sometime in the second half of 2023. The 119-room Inn on Fifth in downtown Naples, which is also owned by Pebblebrook and reopened Oct. 1, estimates it will cost approximately $1.5 million to $2.5 million to restore the property, including all cleanup, remediation, repair and replacement work.

NAPLES, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO