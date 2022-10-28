ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

gulfshorebusiness.com

Fort Myers land, part of former Amazon site, sells for $30M

A 70-acre swath of Fort Myers land that had been under contract to become an Amazon warehouse and distribution facility instead sold to another buyer who is planning a 700-unit rental community. PSPR Forum LLC, which is owned by the Miami-based Wolfson Development, paid $30 million for the acreage fronting...
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples’ LaPlaya Beach Resort, Inn on Fifth suffer up to combined $27.5M in damage during Hurricane Ian

The 189-room LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club in Naples incurred primarily wind and water-related damage, which owner Pebblebrook Hotel Trust estimates will cost approximately $15 to $25 million to restore the property, including all cleanup, remediation, repair and replacement work. The company seeks to reopen the Bay Tower and the Gulf Tower to guests by late November following the completion of necessary repair and restoration work, including guestrooms, lobby, restaurant, bar, private club and other public areas. The full restoration of the Beach House building, which was more significantly impacted than other buildings at the resort, is targeted to be completed sometime in the second half of 2023. The 119-room Inn on Fifth in downtown Naples, which is also owned by Pebblebrook and reopened Oct. 1, estimates it will cost approximately $1.5 million to $2.5 million to restore the property, including all cleanup, remediation, repair and replacement work.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

SWFL labor force increases by 21K over the last year

Southwest Florida’s labor force increased by 21,023 over the last year, according to September figures from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. The Fort Myers area labor force in September 2022 grew by 12,276, a 3.4% increase from September 2021, and the Naples area labor force increased by 4.9% growing by 8,747. In Fort Myers, the industry adding the most jobs was education and health services, with 3,700. Leisure and hospitality led the way for Naples with an increase of 2,000 jobs. The unemployment rate in Fort Myers was 2.6% in September and 2.6% in Naples. Florida’s statewide unemployment rate dropped to 2.5%.
FORT MYERS, FL
golfcourseindustry.com

In Ian’s wake

As the last week of September drew near, Erin Stevens found himself preparing for an uninvited guest. Hurricane Ian was coming. Stevens is the director of agronomy at Coral Creek Club in Placida, Florida, on the Gulf Coast, roughly 15 miles south and west of Port Charlotte. The club was directly in the storm’s path, but Stevens is accustomed to dealing with big storms: he’s been at the club since 2019. Prior to that, he spent nine years on Florida’s Atlantic coast. He has also worked as an owner’s representative on golf course construction projects throughout the Caribbean.
PLACIDA, FL
erienewsnow.com

Erie Resident Reflects on Condo Damage in Fort Myers

It's been one month since Hurricane Ian hit Florida, killing more than 100 people and causing billions of dollars in damage. The hurricane significantly damaged the properties of many Erieites, some of whom have moved to Florida in retirement, others who own vacation properties there. Among them is Frank Mezler,...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Red tide growing off Southwest Florida coast after Ian

Hurricane Ian left its mark on almost all of Southwest Florida. And a big part of that damage went to our water quality. Red tide started growing off the coast after the storm. FGCU Water School Professor Mike Parsons said the main concern about red tide is the toxins in...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tim Aten Knows: Twin Peaks, Mission BBQ still coming to Naples

Q: Twin Peaks at Coastland has not broken ground yet. Any update on when it’s opening? — Kathy Pope, Naples. A: Twin Peaks is still in the City of Naples’ permitting process for its location planned at Coastland Center Mall, but its regional franchise group expects to finally open the restaurant and sports bar there in 2023.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

In Linda Loma, couple rides out Ian with dog in kayak

The Linda Loma community in south Fort Myers was devastated by Hurricane Ian. The low-lying areas in the community were hit hard by flooding. Chris Scott, who has lived in the area for 40 years, said it was frightening. “We all just kind of went into a survival mode,” Scott...
FORT MYERS, FL
usf.edu

Red tide blooms have been detected further south of Sarasota, along Charlotte and Lee counties

High concentrations of the red tide organism Karenia brevis were detected further south this week along Florida's Gulf coast. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's report Friday shows that for the first time, the high concentrations are being found off Charlotte and Lee counties. Just last week, the organism was detected in low to background concentrations in those counties.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

