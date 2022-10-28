Read full article on original website
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state park
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane Ian
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the Hurricane
The Link Between Hurricanes and Climate Change
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Brewing Company food truck washing clothes for Ian victims for free
A food truck in Southwest Florida is being used for more than just serving up hot meals. Instead, Fort Myers Brewing is taking their truck to areas severely impacted by Hurricane Ian and letting people wash their clothes in it. The owner of Fort Myers Brewing Company told WINK News...
Fort Myers gives estimated timeline for Marina to be cleared
The Legacy Harbour Marina is starting to look different compared to previous weeks. That's because the boat removal process has progressed.
The Abandoned Famous Florida House Is Now Underwater because of Hurricane Ian
The Cape Romano Dome House was an abandoned house consisting of six dome-shaped modules on stilts. The house is situated among the Ten Thousand Islands in Collier County, Florida, about 300 feet offshore from Cape Romano Island and south of Marco Island.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fort Myers land, part of former Amazon site, sells for $30M
A 70-acre swath of Fort Myers land that had been under contract to become an Amazon warehouse and distribution facility instead sold to another buyer who is planning a 700-unit rental community. PSPR Forum LLC, which is owned by the Miami-based Wolfson Development, paid $30 million for the acreage fronting...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples’ LaPlaya Beach Resort, Inn on Fifth suffer up to combined $27.5M in damage during Hurricane Ian
The 189-room LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club in Naples incurred primarily wind and water-related damage, which owner Pebblebrook Hotel Trust estimates will cost approximately $15 to $25 million to restore the property, including all cleanup, remediation, repair and replacement work. The company seeks to reopen the Bay Tower and the Gulf Tower to guests by late November following the completion of necessary repair and restoration work, including guestrooms, lobby, restaurant, bar, private club and other public areas. The full restoration of the Beach House building, which was more significantly impacted than other buildings at the resort, is targeted to be completed sometime in the second half of 2023. The 119-room Inn on Fifth in downtown Naples, which is also owned by Pebblebrook and reopened Oct. 1, estimates it will cost approximately $1.5 million to $2.5 million to restore the property, including all cleanup, remediation, repair and replacement work.
Marconews.com
3 To Know: Missing leg of the Sanibel Lighthouse located; Blood pressure medicine recall
The missing leg of the damaged Sanibel Lighthouse has been located. What are the next steps?. The missing leg of the iconic Sanibel Lighthouse was located this week, almost a month after Hurricane Ian ravaged the tiny island and historic landmark. The leg was found broken in three pieces and...
WZVN-TV
Fort Myers couple spreads positivity a month after Hurricane Ian destroyed their home
FORT MYERS, Fla. — For many of you in Southwest Florida, this will be the first time you’ll meet Margaret and James Cruz. They live along the Caloosahatchee in Fort Myers. Their home was destroyed by Hurricane Ian and now one month later, they’re still working to pick up the pieces.
gulfshorebusiness.com
SWFL labor force increases by 21K over the last year
Southwest Florida’s labor force increased by 21,023 over the last year, according to September figures from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. The Fort Myers area labor force in September 2022 grew by 12,276, a 3.4% increase from September 2021, and the Naples area labor force increased by 4.9% growing by 8,747. In Fort Myers, the industry adding the most jobs was education and health services, with 3,700. Leisure and hospitality led the way for Naples with an increase of 2,000 jobs. The unemployment rate in Fort Myers was 2.6% in September and 2.6% in Naples. Florida’s statewide unemployment rate dropped to 2.5%.
golfcourseindustry.com
In Ian’s wake
As the last week of September drew near, Erin Stevens found himself preparing for an uninvited guest. Hurricane Ian was coming. Stevens is the director of agronomy at Coral Creek Club in Placida, Florida, on the Gulf Coast, roughly 15 miles south and west of Port Charlotte. The club was directly in the storm’s path, but Stevens is accustomed to dealing with big storms: he’s been at the club since 2019. Prior to that, he spent nine years on Florida’s Atlantic coast. He has also worked as an owner’s representative on golf course construction projects throughout the Caribbean.
cw34.com
Two people found doing meth in abandoned home in Fort Myers Beach
FORT MYERS, Fla. (CBS12) — One Florida sheriff says two people will be in donning orange jumpsuits for their Halloween costumes. Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of suspicious activity at a home in Fort Myers Beach on Saturday night. The sheriff's office said...
Student veteran groups from USF, FGCU continue cleanup efforts in Matlacha
On Sunday, a group of volunteers from veteran groups with the University of South Florida partnered with Florida Gulf Coast University in an attempt to bring hope to the small coastal communities.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Resident Reflects on Condo Damage in Fort Myers
It's been one month since Hurricane Ian hit Florida, killing more than 100 people and causing billions of dollars in damage. The hurricane significantly damaged the properties of many Erieites, some of whom have moved to Florida in retirement, others who own vacation properties there. Among them is Frank Mezler,...
50-year-old Fort Myers fruit stand grows back stronger after Hurricane Ian
In three weeks, owner John Terlep said they were able to turn what looked like nothing into something.
WINKNEWS.com
8-Bit Hall of Fame in Bonita Springs loses entire inventory during Hurricane Ian
Jason Crosser has been collecting video games, arcade and pinball machines along with other retro gaming memorabilia his whole life. He recalls when he was 10 and would ride his bike around town with his friend Josh looking for Nintendo, Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis games at garage sales. After...
WINKNEWS.com
Red tide growing off Southwest Florida coast after Ian
Hurricane Ian left its mark on almost all of Southwest Florida. And a big part of that damage went to our water quality. Red tide started growing off the coast after the storm. FGCU Water School Professor Mike Parsons said the main concern about red tide is the toxins in...
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: Twin Peaks, Mission BBQ still coming to Naples
Q: Twin Peaks at Coastland has not broken ground yet. Any update on when it’s opening? — Kathy Pope, Naples. A: Twin Peaks is still in the City of Naples’ permitting process for its location planned at Coastland Center Mall, but its regional franchise group expects to finally open the restaurant and sports bar there in 2023.
WINKNEWS.com
In Linda Loma, couple rides out Ian with dog in kayak
The Linda Loma community in south Fort Myers was devastated by Hurricane Ian. The low-lying areas in the community were hit hard by flooding. Chris Scott, who has lived in the area for 40 years, said it was frightening. “We all just kind of went into a survival mode,” Scott...
floridapolitics.com
Cape Coral refuses to be charmed, lands among Top 10 worst cities for witches
One Florida city did get a special mention, though. Cape Coral refuses to be charmed — at least according to a new report ranking the country’s best and worst cities for witches. The list, put out by Lawn Love, compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on access...
usf.edu
Red tide blooms have been detected further south of Sarasota, along Charlotte and Lee counties
High concentrations of the red tide organism Karenia brevis were detected further south this week along Florida's Gulf coast. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's report Friday shows that for the first time, the high concentrations are being found off Charlotte and Lee counties. Just last week, the organism was detected in low to background concentrations in those counties.
