In-N-Out Delivers Greatest Anniversary Message To Customers On InstagramLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Witness says giant triangle-shaped UFO moved over highly populated CA neighborhoodRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Here are 17 Things to do in November in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis to the Chicago Bulls? Here’s why it could potentially happen
The Chicago Bulls enter today with a 3-4 record, coming off a tough loss at home last night to the Philadelphia 76ers. Joel Embiid took over late, and even took a jab at the city of Chicago in an Instagram post later that evening. It was a rough night for the Bulls as they dropped their second game in a row. It’s been an up and down start, leaving fans to wonder how high the ceiling really is for this injury-riddled Bulls squad. It’ll be tough to judge until the team is fully healthy.
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Praise Russell Westbrook After Another Perfect Game Off The Bench: "It's Almost Like If You Put Russell Westbrook In A Comfortable Position, He Succeeds..."
After going 0-5 to start the season, the Los Angeles Lakers were desperate for a win coming into Crypto.com Arena on Sunday. Initially, the Lakers looked set to take another loss before explosions from LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Lonnie Walker helped them mount a lead late in the fourth quarter that the Nuggets could not overcome.
Yardbarker
Watch: Magic Johnson Predicts Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Won’t Take Seeing LeBron James Break His Record Well
LeBron James has begun his quest to become the best NBA scorer of all time, taking the title away from Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. James came into the season needing 1,353 points to match Abdul-Jabbar’s 38,387 regular-season points, a record he has held for over 30 years.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant was right, the Brooklyn Nets need to fire Steve Nash
With the Brooklyn Nets season spiraling out of control already, the organization needs to take action on Kevin Durant’s demands this summer and cut loose head coach Steve Nash. There is no other way to put it: The Nets are a mess right now. The drama that led the...
Yardbarker
Cowboys 'Embarrass' Roquan Smith - Traded By Bears to Ravens; Brandin Cooks Buzz: Live-Blog NFL Tracker
OCT 31 'EMBARRASSED' ROQUAN TRADED The Chicago Bears were handed a 49-29 loss by the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, something star linebacker Roquan Smith found “embarrassing.''. And now Smith is being traded to the Baltimore Ravens. ... and in doing so jumps from a 3-5 NFC loser to a 5-3 AFC winner.
Yardbarker
Several Executives Believe L.A. Will Eventually Offer Two First-Round Picks To Pacers For Myles Turner & Buddy Hield
Since the offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to a number of different trade possibilities involving Russell Westbrook with the most popular being to the Indiana Pacers for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. Anyone who has watched the Lakers’ first six games knows they need shooting, and that...
Yardbarker
The NBA Has Taken Away The Philadelphia 76ers' 2023 And 2024 Second Round Picks Over Investigations Into Early Free Agency Discussions
The Philadelphia 76ers are 3-4 after a pretty shaky start to the season. Joel Embiid struggled out of the gates and James Harden's brilliance wasn't able to take them to a winning record in their first 7 games. But they're slowly starting to figure things out, helped along by Tyrese Maxey seemingly taking the next step and becoming even better as a scorer and an all-around player.
Yardbarker
Eight NBA Fans Sat Courtside During Nets Game With "Fight Anti-Semitism" Shirts Amidst Kyrie Irving Controversy
Kyrie Irving is, without a doubt, a good point guard when he hits the court. He is an elite scorer who can get buckets from all three levels, and many consider him one of the most skilled players in the game today. Currently, Kyrie Irving is averaging 30.5 PPG, 4.8 RPG, and 4.7 APG for the Brooklyn Nets.
Yardbarker
Raja Bell Calls Out Kyrie Irving After His Newest Controversy: "He Doesn't Really Care. He Just Does What He Does."
There hasn't been a lot of time in the NBA in recent years without some controversy or the other involving Kyrie Irving. The enigmatic point guard is one of the league's most skilled players, but that's just not what most people are talking about when it comes to him. Irving missed serious time last season thanks to his stance against the COVID-19 vaccination, and there is a new controversy at the start of this season.
Yardbarker
Warriors Fans React To Their Shocking Loss To The Charlotte Hornets In Overtime: "Take Klay Out Of The Starting Lineup"
We have had some surprising results, as always, to start off the season, and the latest one came with the Golden State Warriors losing 120-113 in overtime to the Charlotte Hornets. It is still pretty early on in the season, but there is some cause for concern now for the Warriors.
Yardbarker
LeBron James' Longtime Friend Cuffs The Legend Says Lakers Star Would Fit 'Perfectly' With The Cleveland Cavaliers
LeBron James is in the final chapter of his NBA career, playing his 20th NBA season this year. It's wonderful to see LeBron be a 25-point scorer his entire career, even at this age. What's not nice to see is a LeBron James-led team being 0-5 to start their season as the Los Angeles Lakers are, undoubtedly, the worst team in the NBA right now.
Yardbarker
Steve Nash out as head coach of Nets
The Brooklyn Nets have gotten off to a terrible start to the season, and they will be playing for a new head coach going forward. Steve Nash and the Brooklyn Nets announced on Tuesday that they have mutually decided to part ways. Nash issued a statement thanking the team and saying he will continue to root for the Nets to turn things around this season.
Yardbarker
Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For This $94 Million Shooting Guard
The New York Knicks are off to a mediocre start to the season at 3-3 in their first six games. In 2021, they were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, but this past season they missed the NBA Playoffs. They are struggling to shoot the ball from deep to...
Yardbarker
Knicks' Jalen Brunson Investigation Remains 'Ongoing'
Judgment day is coming for the New York Knicks. With the NBA having closed its investigation into the Philadelphia 76ers' signings of Danuel House Jr. and P.J. Tucke r, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has hinted that the focus has now turned to the Knicks, namely into their supposed early contact with marquee free agent Jalen Brunson. Wojnarowski labels the New York investigation "ongoing" while also declaring that the NBA and its Players Association will likely meet to discuss early action rules that have been difficult to enforce.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Debate Whether Kawhi Leonard Scammed The Los Angeles Clippers: "Poor Clippers Fans Never Get To See Him Play."
Kawhi Leonard is without a doubt one of the best players in the game if he's healthy. He is a two-way wing that can do almost anything on the basketball court, and he has proven that he can win a championship as the No. 1 option on a team. As...
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38
Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Putting The League On Notice
Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks swore that he was going to be playing like a monster this season. So far, he is making good on that promise. Antetokounmpo and his Bucks remain undefeated as they attempt to return to the NBA Finals after a season away thanks to the Boston Celtics.
Yardbarker
Justin Jefferson Gives Honest Take About Vikings’ Offense
The Minnesota Vikings may be one of the most underrated teams in the NFL through eight weeks. After beating the Arizona Cardinals 34-26 on Sunday, the Vikings improved to 6-1. This is the fifth-straight win for the Vikings and they are first in the NFC North. Minnesota has a group...
Yardbarker
Tim Brown Believes ‘Something Ain’t Right’ After Blowout Loss To Saints
After an encouraging win over the Houston Texans last week, the Las Vegas Raiders looked like they might be turning the corner. But after an embarrassing loss to the New Orleans Saints, a lot of questions are arising, and one Raiders legend, in particular, feels that something needs to happen.
