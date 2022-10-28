Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
A Fun 3 Day Seattle Itinerary!33andfreeSeattle, WA
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Washington witness photographs multiple hovering orb UFOsRoger MarshLake Forest Park, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Washington Cruises 95-64 in Exhibition Win
Washington didn't have a lot they could prove against D-II Alaska-Fairbanks in an exhibition on Montlake. But the Dawgs took care of business anyways leading by double digits nearly the entire way in a 95-64 victory. In out first chance to see this new roster, Keion Brooks Jr. backed his...
Tuesday Dots: Dawg-vember
Mike Vorel’s Notebook from the weekly press conference discusses the possible return of Edefuan Ulofoshio to the Washington Huskies this week. Full Transcript of the Weekly Press Conference or listen to the audio here from the Dawgman podcast:. Michael Penix Jr. is one of 20 semi-finalists for the Maxwell...
Dunklake City
The dunk is one of the most exciting plays in basketball and it has created many iconic posters over time. It’s an energy creating play that can get a crowd up on its feet and help ignite a team. Some will also say that a dunk is over-rated because it’s still just two points, especially in today’s day and age of basketball where the 3-point ball rules all.
Monday Dots: Huskies Survive Brigham Young East
Starting off away from the gridiron this week, the #19 UW volleyball team has had to overcome three recent injuries to key players. Nonetheless, they swept Cal over the weekend to keep up momentum in a tough closing stretch to the season. The Dawgs will face a difficult schedule as they try to catch Stanford and USC atop the Pac.
4 Great Burger Places in Washington
If you live in Washington and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients only, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and pay them a visit.
Aye, Matey! There Be True Life Pirates Off the Coast of Washington State
Did Pirates Ever Roam The Pacific Ocean Near Washington State?. It's hard to believe, but there have actually been pirates off the coast of Washington State. In fact, there have been a few different incidents throughout history that you might not be aware of. One Famous Pirate Lost His Loot...
15 Best Restaurants in Woodinville, WA
Woodinville is where wine lovers from all over the world gather to taste the best wines in Washington and discover new favorites. The city is part of the Seattle metropolitan area and is situated in King County. It's known for its quiet and rural atmosphere, but it's also home to...
Link light rail to single track late night for track maintenance
SEATTLE—Starting today, October 31, through Monday, November 7, Link light rail trains will be single tracking between the Rainier Beach and Tukwila International Boulevard Stations from 11:30 p.m. until end of service for necessary rail maintenance work. Both the northbound and southbound platforms at the two stations will remain open during the work. However, passengers should be prepared for system-wide delays of approximately 10 minutes.
Traffickers sentenced for smuggling ivory and rhinoceros horn from Africa to Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — Two men from Africa will serve time in federal prison after being sentenced Tuesday morning in the U.S. District Court in Seattle for a scheme to smuggle illegal animal contraband into the country between 2019 and 2021. According to the Department of Justice, the suspects were...
I feel like I’m going insane. How does a 2-bed 1-bath house in Seattle cost $4K a month in mortgage?
That’s the estimate WITH 20% down. It hasn’t been renovated for decades. The house is in Greenwood but was built in 1916. Who the heck sits down and goes, “you know what? I have four thousand dollars to spend every month on a mortgage. I’m going to buy a 2-bed, 1-bath micro house.” This has to be a joke. NO ONE is going to pay that for this house right?
There's an influx of people who aren't paying their car tabs. Does anyone know why? Are officers not enforcing this?
Tab renewals went out late during the pandemic in general, but there are also less police officers and they seem to have collectively decided this stuff doesn't matter. I genuinely can't remember the last time I saw someone pulled over at all. Although it seems kind of stupid that you can get a ticket for something that a cop or whoever enforces it, should be able to easily check in a database in like 10 seconds.
Police search for drive-by shooting suspects
Two 37-year-old victims were taken to the hospital after being shot near Alki Beach Monday night. Police collected more than two dozen shell casings from the scene.
