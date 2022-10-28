Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Federation of Natives, at their annual meeting in Anchorage, voted to approve a resolution asking voters to oppose ballot measure 1. The Alaska General Election is on Tuesday, November 8. Currently scheduled for the General Election is Ballot Measure No. 1 – Constitutional Convention Question. Ballot Measure No. 1 asks the question “Shall there be a constitutional convention?”

