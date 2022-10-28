Read full article on original website
New Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. boss starts Nov. 8
Interim Alaska revenue commissioner Deven Mitchell sits for an interview with the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. board of directors on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) (Alaska Beacon) - Deven Mitchell will start work as the head of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. on Nov. 8, a...
Bidding in the special Cook Inlet Oil & Gas sale opens Dec. 12
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Last week, the Alaska Division of Oil and Gas formally noticed an oil and gas lease sale for the available State acreage in the Cook Inlet region. Bidding will open Dec. 12, 2022 and bid results will be published on Dec. 30. This sale is the...
Suit challenges eligibility of Alaska legislative candidate
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A lawsuit is challenging the eligibility of an Alaska legislative candidate to hold the seat. The lawsuit alleges that Democrat Jennifer “Jennie” Armstrong did not meet residency requirements on the date she filed to run for office. The complaint seeks an injunction barring...
AFN opposes Constitutional Convention
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Federation of Natives, at their annual meeting in Anchorage, voted to approve a resolution asking voters to oppose ballot measure 1. The Alaska General Election is on Tuesday, November 8. Currently scheduled for the General Election is Ballot Measure No. 1 – Constitutional Convention Question. Ballot Measure No. 1 asks the question “Shall there be a constitutional convention?”
