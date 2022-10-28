ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 3

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Reuters

Attack on Nancy Pelosi's home was 'not a random act', police say

Oct 28 (Reuters) - An attack on the husband of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi at their San Francisco home was not a random attack, police said on Friday. "This was not a random act. This was intentional. And it's wrong," San Francisco Police Chief William Scott told a news conference. Scott declined to comment further on a possible motive for the assault.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Business Insider

Listen to Nancy Pelosi complain about how it would take time to 'clean up the poo poo' Trump supporters made 'literally and figuratively' after storming the Capitol

Previously unseen footage shows Nancy Pelosi lamenting having to "clean up the poo poo" insurrectionsts left on January 6, 2021. Pelosi was in a hurry to return to the Capitol to certify the 2020 presidential election results. "There's defecation and all that kind of thing as well," she told then-Vice...
Business Insider

Former Trump aide Sarah Matthews says besides Trump, Mark Meadows was the most disappointing person on January 6: 'He wouldn't speak up and say what we all knew'

A former White House deputy press secretary said besides former President Donald Trump, the behavior of Mark Meadows — the former chief of staff — was the most disappointing during the Capitol riot. On Friday's episode of Politico's podcast "Playbook Deep Dive," Sarah Matthews, one of several aides...
Law & Crime

Arrest Made After Paul Pelosi ‘Violently Assaulted’ and Beaten with Hammer Inside His San Francisco Home

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif. 12), was attacked in his home this morning, according to a statement from Mrs. Pelosi’s office and a similar statement from U.S. Capitol Police. A suspect in the incident David DePape, 42, was charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary, and “several” other felonies, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott and District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced around 10:30 Pacific time.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Business Insider

Melania Trump will join other first ladies like Jill Biden, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton to promote a women's suffrage monument

Former First Lady Melania Trump will join other first ladies to promote a women's suffrage monument. She tweeted that she is "honored" to help secure a monument "of enduring inspiration" for women. There are currently no women from American history memorialized on the National Mall. Melania Trump will join First...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy