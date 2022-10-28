Read full article on original website
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
New evidence points to motives behind Paul Pelosi attacks, FBI reveals
The FBI is revealing new evidence it believes points to the intent behind the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer speaks with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an exclusive interview.Oct. 31, 2022.
The intruder who broke into the Pelosi home and asked 'where is Nancy' had a bag of zip ties: report
The 42-year-old suspect who attacked Paul Pelosi told authorities he was "waiting for Nancy." CNN reports he had a bag of zip ties with him.
‘There was a third person inside the house’ during attack on Paul Pelosi
After an attacker showed up at Nancy Pelosi’s house and assaulted her husband, an analysis of the alleged attacker’s social media profile showed an antisemitic, alt-right ideology. NBC News investigative correspondent Tom Winter reports.Oct. 30, 2022.
Trump spent the day complaining on social media while lawmakers of both parties condemned the assault on Pelosi's husband
Politicians on both sides of the aisle rushed to condemn the attack on Pelosi's husband. But Trump spent the day posting on social media, including complaints about his legal woes. The suspect reportedly posted conspiracy theories online, including about the 2020 election. As top politicians on both sides of the...
Lindsey Graham told an officer who was beaten with a flag pole during the Capitol attack that he should have shot rioters 'in the head,' new book reveals
Former Capitol police officer Michael Fanone's new book claims Sen. Lindsey Graham told officers, "We gave you guys guns, and you should have used them."
‘Absolutely F—ing Not.’ Trump’s Team Scrambled to Talk Him Out of Jan. 6 Testimony
Almost immediately after the House Jan. 6 committee announced it would subpoena Doanld Trump, the ex-president began telling people close to him that he’d love to testify before the congressional panel — if he got to do it on live television. Even the idea of it sent Trump’s advisers scrambling to convince him it would be a disaster.
665 FBI employees left agency after misconduct investigations: whistleblower disclosure
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said he obtained internal records from a whistleblower alleging 665 FBI employees retired or resigned following misconduct investigations to avoid receiving final disciplinary letters.
'It's sick': Democratic lawmaker denounces Marjorie Taylor Greene for making the violent attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband about herself and promoting political violence in the past
"It's a crime punishable by death is what treason is. Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason," Greene said of Nancy Pelosi in 2019, per CNN.
WATCH: Obama responds to heckler while speaking out against attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband
"You wouldn't just interrupt people in the middle of a conversation. It's not how we do things," Obama told the heckler during a rally in Detroit.
Tucker Carlson stays silent on flap over son Buckley
Fox News host Tucker Carlson refrained from commenting during his top-rated show Monday evening about a reported fuss over his son Buckley getting a job on Capitol Hill.
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Attack on Nancy Pelosi's home was 'not a random act', police say
Oct 28 (Reuters) - An attack on the husband of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi at their San Francisco home was not a random attack, police said on Friday. "This was not a random act. This was intentional. And it's wrong," San Francisco Police Chief William Scott told a news conference. Scott declined to comment further on a possible motive for the assault.
Listen to Nancy Pelosi complain about how it would take time to 'clean up the poo poo' Trump supporters made 'literally and figuratively' after storming the Capitol
Previously unseen footage shows Nancy Pelosi lamenting having to "clean up the poo poo" insurrectionsts left on January 6, 2021. Pelosi was in a hurry to return to the Capitol to certify the 2020 presidential election results. "There's defecation and all that kind of thing as well," she told then-Vice...
Former Trump aide Sarah Matthews says besides Trump, Mark Meadows was the most disappointing person on January 6: 'He wouldn't speak up and say what we all knew'
A former White House deputy press secretary said besides former President Donald Trump, the behavior of Mark Meadows — the former chief of staff — was the most disappointing during the Capitol riot. On Friday's episode of Politico's podcast "Playbook Deep Dive," Sarah Matthews, one of several aides...
Secret Service allegedly covered up details of Vice President Kamala Harris' motorcade accident
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks following a visit with expecting families and caregivers at UCSF Mission Bay on April 21, 2022 in San Francisco, CA. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Vice President Kamala Harris' motorcade was involved in a...
Arrest Made After Paul Pelosi ‘Violently Assaulted’ and Beaten with Hammer Inside His San Francisco Home
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif. 12), was attacked in his home this morning, according to a statement from Mrs. Pelosi’s office and a similar statement from U.S. Capitol Police. A suspect in the incident David DePape, 42, was charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary, and “several” other felonies, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott and District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced around 10:30 Pacific time.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin flippantly addressed the violent attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband, saying it succeeded in getting her 'back to be with him in California'
Early Friday morning, an attacker broke into Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home and "violently assaulted" her husband Paul with a hammer.
Melania Trump will join other first ladies like Jill Biden, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton to promote a women's suffrage monument
Former First Lady Melania Trump will join other first ladies to promote a women's suffrage monument. She tweeted that she is "honored" to help secure a monument "of enduring inspiration" for women. There are currently no women from American history memorialized on the National Mall. Melania Trump will join First...
Gavin Newsom’s 2005 Affair Will Be Back In the News, Courtesy of the New Harvey Weinstein Trial
The latest Harvey Weinstein sexual assault trial is shaping up to be a wild one (Mel Gibson will take the stand), and Weinstein’s defense will use emails about Gavin Newsom’s 2005 affair as evidence in the trial. If you have not been following the latest developments with movie...
