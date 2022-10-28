Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
White Sox make decision on new manager
The Chicago White Sox have reportedly found a new manager. Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol is expected to be named the next manager of the White Sox, ESPN’s Buster Olney reports. Grifol, 52, had been an assistant on the Royals’ staff since 2013. He was one of...
Yardbarker
Mets are clearing over $70 million off the books with these starting pitchers hitting free agency
The New York Mets currently enter this offseason with a payroll of an estimated $225 million. Knowing Steve Cohen is looking to spend big, in hopes of the Mets making progress next postseason, a lot of money will be spent in the coming months. The question then becomes, exactly how...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to new Chicago White Sox manager
The Chicago White Sox did not have quite the season they envisioned this year as the team finished the 2022 Major League Baseball season with just an 81-81 overall record, missing the playoffs. As a result of the team’s struggles, manager Tony La Russa resigned, also citing health issues that kept him away from the team for the last portion of the season. Now, it looks like the White Sox have their new skipper.
Yardbarker
Phillies’ Brandon Marsh Calls Angels’ Mike Trout ‘One Of A Kind’ After Receiving Congratulatory Text Message
Brandon Marsh began the 2022 season on the Los Angeles Angels, a team that hadn’t been to the postseason in seven years despite being home to two of the best baseball players in the world in Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. At the trade deadline, he was sent to the Philadelphia Phillies.
Yardbarker
The Mets have an easy decision with starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco
One of the many starting pitchers from the 2022 New York Mets with a future status up in the air is Carlos Carrasco. Carrasco, who spent the past two years with the Mets, did some good things last season. Year one in Queens went less than ideal after being acquired in a trade. Carrasco fought injuries and only started 12 games. He finished with a 1-5 record and a 6.04 ERA.
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis to the Chicago Bulls? Here’s why it could potentially happen
The Chicago Bulls enter today with a 3-4 record, coming off a tough loss at home last night to the Philadelphia 76ers. Joel Embiid took over late, and even took a jab at the city of Chicago in an Instagram post later that evening. It was a rough night for the Bulls as they dropped their second game in a row. It’s been an up and down start, leaving fans to wonder how high the ceiling really is for this injury-riddled Bulls squad. It’ll be tough to judge until the team is fully healthy.
CBS Sports
Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
There's no team in the NFL that loves to trade draft picks more than the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently, they tried to trade two big ones away at some point over the past few weeks. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams make a massive trade offer...
Yardbarker
World Series Updates: Framber Valdez raises suspicion after changing equipment during Game 2
The Phillies and Astros are currently squaring off in a split series of the 2022 World Series. Now, I’m not talking about an average switch involving broken equipment or anything like that. However, after starting pitcher Framber Valdez’s interesting ritual/equipment change against Philly last night, many have quickly circulated if history were repeating itself.
Yardbarker
Steelers trade WR Chase Claypool to Bears for second-round pick
After selling off two key members of their defense, the Chicago Bears added a piece to the offense. The Bears completed a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, per ESPN's Field Yates. The Bears are sending a second-round pick to Pittsburgh...
Yardbarker
Nolan Arenado Takes Home A Special Award This Offseason
The offseason came a little bit earlier than expected for the St. Louis Cardinals and their devoted fans. A season in which Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado put up MVP numbers while Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina enjoyed a farewell tour ended in disappointment when the Cards were eliminated by the Philadelphia Phillies.
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Reveals Latest White Sox Manager Update
The Chicago White Sox continue to search for a new manager in the wake of Tony La Russa‘s departure. La Russa was forced to step away from the game as a result of some health issues. For the time being, bench coach Miguel Cairo is the team’s acting manager....
Astros SP Justin Verlander explains why he gave middle finger to Phillies fans
Though the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies were unable to play Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night due to inclement weather, there was still a memorable moment outside Citizens Bank Park before the contest was scheduled to take place. As the visiting Astros arrived at the stadium on their team bus, ace hurler Justin Verlander was recorded on video giving Phillies fans the finger on two occasions.
Yardbarker
Yankees losing 4 bullpen arms to free agency
The New York Yankees have an interesting situation developing in the bullpen. Having lost trade acquisition Scott Effross for the 2023 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery a few weeks ago, they’re already down one of their more prominent arms. In addition, Michael King is also set to miss...
Yardbarker
Report: White Sox rule out Joe Espada in manager search
The White Sox have reportedly ruled out one candidate in their manager search. According to MLB.com’s Scott Merkin, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada is no longer in the running for the managerial vacancy. Merkin says the White Sox have not yet confirmed the news that was relayed by an MLB.com source.
Yardbarker
Rockies Insider Reveals An Ongoing Nolan Arenado Problem
Nolan Arenado recently opted into the remaining five years of his contract with the St. Louis Cardinals. Arenado came to St. Louis from the Colorado Rockies in a trade that still haunts the Rockies organization. Not only did the Rockies not get much back in return, but they also sent...
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reliever Elects Free Agency After Inconsistent Stint In Boston
The latest member of the Boston Red Sox has elected free agency after being outrighted off of the 40-man roster. "The Red Sox today outrighted right-handed pitcher Tyler Danish off the major league roster," The Red Sox tweeted Monday. "He has elected to become a free agent. The club's 40-man roster is now at 39."
Yardbarker
Predicting the contracts for the top shortstop free agents
I have very creatively labeled the top four shortstop free agents the “Big 4.” All of them have been All-Stars, and they are all coming off tremendous seasons. Carlos Correa might reset the market for shortstops, and Trea Turner won’t be too far behind. Typically, that would mean the Braves would have no chance of signing them. However, with payroll rising and most of their young stars signed to long-term deals, this could finally be the year we see the Braves ink a superstar free agent to a mega-deal.
Yardbarker
MLB Commissioner All But Confirms An Upcoming Move
The Oakland Athletics may not be called the Oakland Athletics for much longer. That’s at least what MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred is predicting. After years of speculation that the A’s may be on their way out and headed for Las Vegas, Manfred stated that he did not believe that the team would be staying in Oakland.
Yardbarker
Amazing coincidence about Phillies’ World Series run goes viral
This year’s World Series is probably feeling a little like Groundhog Day for the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies were scheduled to host Game 3 of the World Series against the Houston Astros on Monday, but the game was postponed to Tuesday due to rainy weather. The rainout continued a...
Yardbarker
The offseason needs for every MLB team
With the exception of Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly, 2022 wasn't a great year for D'Backs pitching, and there's not much relief in sight. While youngsters Ryne Nelson and Drey Jameson showed flashes late in the year, they can't be relied on after struggling at Triple-A. Madison Bumgarner continues to struggle, and the pen doesn't have man bullpen holdovers with proven track records. The lineup is on the upswing, particularly with a host of young, exciting outfielders. Nick Ahmed's return from injury does shore up the left side of the infield, though third base becomes a possible position to address with an upgrade over Josh Rojas and Emmanuel Rivera.
