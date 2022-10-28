Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Arcade & Leray streets
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Parts of Arcade and Leray streets in Watertown will be closed to traffic Tuesday. The part of Arcade Street adjacent to Lachenauer Plaza and between Arsenal and Court streets will be closed because of continuing work on Watertown’s downtown streetscape project. Arsenal Street traffic...
iheartoswego.com
Fulton Joins ‘Operation Green Light’
The City of Fulton has joined Oswego County in supporting Operation Green Light, a way to support military veterans, was announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “All city department heads have been asked to wear green on Nov. 10, and they are planning to light up their departments in green,” said Mayor Michaels. “In addition, green lights will be displayed in the Municipal Building’s community room this month. We encourage all our residents to ‘light up Fulton’ in support of our veterans, family members and their spouses.”
Firefighters Extinguish Residential Fire In Fulton, No Injuries Reported
FULTON – On Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 5:45 p.m., the Fulton Fire Department was dispatched to 704 Highland St. for a structure fire with residents still inside. Upon arrival at 5:47 p.m., “B” Crew Acting Duty Officer Lt. Steve Dexter reported a two story wood frame residential building fire and requested a second alarm along with two Menter Ambulances to the scene for evaluation of the building’s four occupants.
wwnytv.com
Your Turn: feedback on hazard pay, drug arrest & Chick-fil-A
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Ogdensburg stopped giving its firefighters hazard pay. According to the city manager, the city determined a section of the contract with the firefighter union is illegal:. The contract was negotiated and agreed upon by the city and the firemen. Case closed. Matt...
wwnytv.com
Downtown eatery moving after eviction
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A downtown Watertown business is being evicted from its Court Street location, but it’ll open up in a new spot. The Eatery’s owner, Christin Filippelli, says she was given 10-days notice to leave. She admits she’s behind on rent, but things have been...
flackbroadcasting.com
"It's the busiest I have ever seen it:" Boonville's main street jam-packed with ghosts, goblins and monsters in debut Trunk or Treat Halloween bash
BOONVILLE- It was only expected to draw maybe a few hundred people, mainly from the village, town and some neighboring towns. Well, that idea went straight out the window by early afternoon Saturday, as several hundreds of people, including families, ghosts, goblins and monsters invaded downtown for what turned out to be a smashing success for Boonville's debut Main Street Trunk or Treat.
wwnytv.com
Boil-water advisory issued for parts of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A boil-water advisory was issued for several Ogdensburg streets Monday morning. The advisory was issued because water main repair at West South and Congress streets resulted in in little or no water pressure. When that happens, there’s a risk of harmful microbes entering the system.
nyspnews.com
Two Hospitalized following a one-car crash in Jefferson County
On October 31, 2022, at 6:45 p.m., State Police in Watertown responded to County Route 31, south of State Route 11 for a one-vehicle crash. The preliminary investigation has determined a 2016 Chevrolet Corvette, operated by Christopher J. Long (27) from Fort Drum, NY was traveling north on County Route 31 when he failed to negotiate a turn, exited the roadway, and struck a tree.
wwnytv.com
Halloween fun for everyone through the North Country
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a festive weekend in the North Country. “They were like ‘Mom, we have to be Chucky for Halloween’ and that started in March,” said Fort Drum resident Zhazha Prieto. Prieto and her family are four versions of the...
wwnytv.com
Police ask public for help in liquor store theft investigation
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - State police are asking the public to help them identify three women who allegedly stole from an Adams liquor store. Troopers say it happened on October 16 at South Jeff Wine & Liquor at 42 West Church Street in the village. It was reported that...
Daylight changes increase risks for deer-related crashes in North Country
Spikes in deer activity typically result in more action near roadways, especially during the dawn and dusk hours.
flackbroadcasting.com
Lewis County woman accused of introducing prison contraband in Marcy, police say
MARCY- A Lewis County woman is accused of introducing prison contraband in the Mohawk Valley, authorities say. Jennifer S. Simpson, 44, of Castorland, NY was arrested Sunday morning by the New York State Police (Marcy). She was officially charged with one misdemeanor count of introducing prison contraband in the second-degree.
wwnytv.com
Troopers ask for help finding shoplifting suspect
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State police are asking for help finding a woman they believe stole more than $1,000 from the Watertown Walmart in September. Troopers say on September 15 the suspect was allegedly captured on camera taking merchandise out of the store without paying on two occasions. The...
Hospitalist Nurse Practitioner Returns To Hometown To Provide Local Care
OSWEGO – Oswego Health is honored to have Oswego native, and Board Certified Family Nurse Practitioner Kristen Tyrrell, RN, MS, APRN-BC return to provide local care as a Hospitalist Nurse Practitioner. Kristen Tyrrell, RN, MS, APRN-BC has 25 years of experience she will bring to the local community. She...
New York State Police investigating crash that left one dead
TOWN OF VOLNEY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The New York State Police in Fulton responded to a vehicle/pedestrian call that occurred on State Route 3, in the vicinity of Silk Road, in the town of Volney, Oswego County. According to Fulton Police, the investigation revealed that at approximately 8:50 p.m. Sunday, October 30, a 2013 Honda […]
wwnytv.com
Body found near Gouverneur identified
TOWN GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man whose body was found in a ditch Tuesday morning. He was 82-year-old Loris Shatraw of 1363 U.S. Route 11 in the town of Gouverneur. People walking along Route 11 discovered his body off...
wwnytv.com
No more police department? Ogdensburg unveils budget proposal
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s 2023 preliminary budget gives city lawmakers three options to make ends meet in the coming fiscal year:. Eliminate the police department to keep the tax rate steady; 22 jobs would be lost. Equally reduce staff and programs across all city departments, including police,...
Oswego County woman walking in road killed when she’s hit by car, troopers say
Volney, N.Y. - A woman was killed Sunday when she was struck by a vehicle while she was walking on a road in Volney, troopers said. Around 8:50 p.m., Megan E. Delong-Hahn, 38 of Mexico, was walking in the eastbound lane of State Route 3 when she was struck by a 2013 Honda Civic, according to a news release Monday from the State Police.
Jefferson County man who faked son’s death for money arrested again
Adams, N.Y. — A Jefferson County man accused of faking his son’s death has been arrested again, this time for soliciting bereavement time off and cash donations for funeral costs, troopers said. Kaleb D. Stevens, 30, of Adams, collected donations in cash and on GoFundMe.com from coworkers and...
wwnytv.com
Police: Watertown man tried to rob store at knifepoint
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - A man who allegedly tried to rob a 7-Eleven at knifepoint earlier this month has been arrested. State police have charged 29-year-old Taylor Clough of Watertown with a felony count of first-degree attempted robbery. He was arrested last Wednesday, two days after troopers...
