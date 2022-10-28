Read full article on original website
2023 Toyota Supra GT4 EVO Race Car: Better and Faster Than Ever
Toyota initially unveiled the Supra GT4 as a concept car at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, and the production version followed in October of the same year. Sales began in March 2020, and since then, the maker sold more than 50 units that earned over 100 podium finishes and 50 class wins in 11 national and international GT4 championships. As a celebration of the car's 50th victory, Toyota also built the special GR Supra GT4 "50 Edition." Since the plan is to keep the Supra competitive against its main rivals, Toyota Gazoo Racing just launched the updated GR Supra GT4 EVO - a racer built according to feedback from current owners and that now offers improved brakes, handling, and performance.
This Classic 1971 Mercedes SEL By Icon4x4 Has C6 Corvette ZR1 Power
The Mercedes W109 has its own place in history as one of the most significant luxury cars ever made and the basis for the first-ever AMG – the “Rote Sau” (Red Pig). Los Angeles-based company, Icon 4x4, has developed an exquisite, handcrafted masterpiece that combines the philosophy of hot-rodding and modern-day tuning with a road-going version of the "Rote Sau," creating one of the most unique models to ever wear the Tri-Star. And it's no slouch on the road, either.
Watch A Tuned Honda Civic School an Audi TT RS
Another day, another unique drag race has been brought to you by Hoonigan. This time, it is between a 1994 Honda Civic hatchback and a 2018 Audi TT RS coupe. Of course, they are powered by built engines, but unlike the Civic, which hardly has any original parts apart from the body, the TT RS still has the stock engine block with fewer aftermarket parts. Both cars have an all-wheel-drive system, so launching these beasts wouldn’t be a problem. The 2.5-liter inline-five Audi engine in the TT RS is a caged beast with tons of unleashed power, as shown by this drag race, yet the Civic is a clear winner in terms of power output.
Here Are 10 Unique Things You Should Know About The R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R
The Nissan GTR is synonymous with ‘Godzilla’ for a good reason. While the R32 GT-R was not the first Nissan Skyline GT-R, it most definitely kick-started the GT-R brand into superstardom. The first skyline GT-R was unveiled in 1969 at the Tokyo Motorshow, named the Skyline 2000 GTR, it absolutely dominated in the Japanese domestic touring races with 52 wins. The 2000 GTR was nicknamed the “hakosuka” GTR which translates to “box-shaped GTR ''. Now, these cars are worth upwards of six figures. Well, enough about the R32 GTR’s great-grandparents, let's get down to the superstar. Here are 10 things everyone should know about the famous R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R.
Here’s Why The Nissan Ariya EV Is a Game Changer
The Nissan Leaf once was the most popular electric car in the world. Now, with the coming of its spiritual successor, the stunning Nissan Ariya, we are witnessing the dawn of a whole new era for the Japanese manufacturer we grew to love. As strange as it sounds, the Nissan Ariya EV could become a game-changer for Nissan. What does that mean though!? Well, the Ariya EV fuses the latest Nissan tech with slick, yet opulent styling usually reserved for futuristic-looking concept cars. Add to that its integration with electromobility movement, smart infotainment systems, and advanced battery tech, and you truly do get a complete game-changing package. The Nissan Ariya is an SUV-sized vehicle that stands to tackle the greatest EV heavyweights like the Tesla Model Y, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and the Ford Mustang Mach-E. Here are its 10 most prominent features that signal the coming of change.
The Manhart TR800 Is The Porsche 911 Turbo S We've Always Dreamed Of
The most powerful and fastest 911 Turbo ever, the 911 Turbo S, is enjoying a lot of attention. Be it in a drag race against some of the most powerful supercars in the world, or trying to find out if there is room for improvement under the hood, everybody is curious about Porsche’s latest toy. In the past few months, we have seen a lot of tuning companies trying to find out if 640 horsepower is really the limit for the Turbo S, and many have succeeded in pushing these numbers to supercar levels. G-Power, for example, was able to squeeze 800 horsepower from the flat-six engine, and now Manhart proves it can improve things even further. As its name suggests, its latest package – the TR800 – puts more than 800 horsepower under hood of the Turbo S.
Ferrari’s New Hybrid Hypercar Joins LMH With A Twin-Turbo V-6
After a hiatus of 50 years, Ferrari is returning to the FIA World Endurance Championship with the introduction of its fresh new race car, the 499P. Ferrari has been teasing this magnificent race car for some time and has finally completed its 7,500 miles of rigorous testing. As a result, the 499P will be out there racing in a matter of months, in March 2023, during the 1000 Miles Sebring.
Here's Why The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Is More Than Just A "Raptor With A V-8"
For the past few years, the Ford Raptor has been missing a V-8. It’s not that the powerplant used is bad – in fact, it is quite good. However, when compared to something like the Ram TRX, it is a bit bland. There's not much in terms of noise or bragging rights with the V-6 Raptor, and when you own a pickup truck of this size and ability, you kind of want something to brag about, right? Anyhow, Ford has listened to the requests of customers and has come up with the Raptor R which takes the normal Raptor and makes it even more capable. Here's all that makes this new super truck tick.
Drag Race: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi TT-RS, Porsche Cayman GT4, And Volkswagen Golf R
Mat Watson and his team from ‘Carwow’ pit four very different vehicles against each other on the drag strip. The mix included a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche Cayman GT4, an Audi TT-RS, and a Volkswagen Golf R. With the difference in size, shape, weight, and engine capacities, the race is quite unpredictable.
How The Dodge Charger Daytona EV Could Inspire A New Dodge Viper
For better or worse, Dodge’s first EV Muscle car is finally here. It’s called the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT, and it did four things for the brand: It allowed Dodge to establish a foothold into the performance EV market, it became the first retro-futuristic EV, it brought back an iconic old name from the 1960s, and it brought the Charger justice after it was turned into a four-door sedan. Chrysler is embracing electrification across the board and Dodge is not the only American brand under the Stellantis banner to do so. With that said, this new direction opens new opportunities to reimagine other iconic models, and if there’s one nameplate that deserves to make a comeback, we can all agree that it needs to be the Dodge Viper.
Honda S2000: Performance, Price, And Photos
The Honda S2000 is a celebration of Honda's motorsport lineage. For Honda's 50th anniversary, the Japanese automaker wanted to do something special. Something timeless that would be their pure expression of driving pleasure. The plan was to create the ultimate roadster. Starting with a blank sheet of paper and a dream, the end result was the S2000.
Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel: A Unique Truck in a Sea of Diesel-Powered Competition
2023 is shaping up to be an exciting year for Ram fans, with the brand unveiling its new Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel, a pickup that combines off-road performance with heavy-duty capabilities. Ram claims the new Rebel will sit directly below the mighty Power Wagon and above the 2500 Laramie trim. As introduced at the Texas State Fair, the new Heavy Duty Rebel will be powered by a 6.7-liter inline-six Cummins Turbo Diesel engine that generates 370 horsepower and 850 pound-feet (1,152 Nm) of torque. It will be available in the four-wheel drive, but will lack the front locker found on the Power Wagon. As part of its long history of producing capable off-road vehicles, Ram also brings comfort, luxury material, and impressive technology to the new Ram Heavy Duty Rebel. It is, however, fiercely rivaled by other off-road vehicles like the GMC Sierra 2500, Ford F-250, and Chevrolet Silverado 2500. So, will this off-road truck beast be able to meet the challenge? Only time will tell!
One Of Just 400 Ferrari Enzo Models Is Hitting The Auction Block
Named after the company's founder, the Ferrari Enzo supercar debuted in 2002 only 400 units were built during its two-year production run. It featured a lot of technology from Formula 1 but also some that was not allowed in F1, like the active aerodynamics. Despite being 20 years old, the Enzo is still one of the most expensive Ferraris in the world, with some units being auctioned for $5-6 million. Mecum's future Kissimmee auction, set to take place between January 4 to January 15, 2023, is offering you the chance to buy one with only 7,334 miles on the odometer. There is no estimated price listed, but it won't come cheap, that's for sure!
This Is Probably The Most Capable Audi Q7 Ever Built
A custom Q7 "Overland" is a far stretch from the typical Audi SUV. Instead of being just a luxury SUV, the Q7 Overland is a jacked-up, off-road beast with 43-centimeters, or 17-inches, of ground clearance. Auditography recently caught the Q7 Overland going through its paces in Kuwait City, Kuwait, and posted the results on YouTube for all to see. The Q7 Overland looks more like the souped-up Dodge Durangos and Jeep Cherokees found on North America’s back roads. The Q7 may be more at home taking the kids to soccer practice, but this custom version is more suited to taming the wilderness.
Jeep and Mopar Are Going Crazy At SEMA 2022
Despite the fact that many tuners and automakers decided to skip this year’s SEMA Show, it is one of the main automotive attractions of November. SEMA usually brings together some of the most amazing creations in the world, and this year will be no exception. Mopar is celebrating its 85th anniversary in style with the unveiling of three new custom concept vehicles that preview performance parts and accessories that will be offered in the near future. Jeep brings the electromod CJ Surge concept, plus six more concept cars that will be making their SEMA debut.
Top 10 MX Bikes in 2022
Now, the differences between Enduro and MX bikes might not be terribly clear, but there are differences. On the surface, MX - or Motocross to give it its full name - is not something the average off-road rider will tackle as it involves speed, skill, and the distinct possibility that you could really hurt yourself if you land a jump incorrectly. Having said that, it also gives the maximum thrills from the minimum mileage, so if you’re not into spending hours and hours on the open trail, then MX could just be for you. In case you were wondering, there’s no best type of engine for MX: there are both two-and four-stroke engines powering this list. Nor is there one manufacturer that is better than another, so your choice really comes down to cost and brand preference. Here is our list of what we consider the 10 best MX bikes on the market in 2022, and we’ve broken it up into five 250cc bikes and five 450cc bikes, just to be fair!
This Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser Concept Is A True Piece Of Automotive History
In today’s world of cars, there are few that are truly elegant. While there are many that are beautiful and impressive, the level of elegance found in classic cars is almost nowhere to be seen today. It is no wonder why classic cars have retained their value, especially when they were unique even for the time. Some of these cars, when they come to the auction, offer a slice of old-school comfort and luxury while showing how eccentric brands once were. If you want something truly unique though, an antique classic car is guaranteed to impress, even when it comes from unlikely sources - like Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser coming for sale through Mecum Auto Auction.
New Rendering Proves The Chevy Chevelle Deserves A Second Chance
Another “what if” rendering from Czech designer Rostislav Prokop has resurrected one of the most iconic American Muscle cars from the late 1960s and early 1970s - the Chevrolet Chevelle, one of the most powerful American cars of its day (and for many decades thanks to the fuel crisis that followed). The Chevelle's big brother, the Camaro, has been immortalized in cinema and has continued to be offered almost uninterrupted since its introduction over half a century ago, but this rendering that was recently featured by our sister site, HotCars, shows why the Chevelle nameplate needs to make a comeback.
Sibling Battle: BMW M5 CS Drag Races A BMW M 1000 RR
Car and motorcycle drag races are super fun, regardless of who you’re cheering for. We’ve already seen some cracking ones recently, and the latest addition to this list is a sibling rivalry between two BMW M-badged vehicles - the BMW M5 CS and BMW’s first M-badged motorcycle, the M 1000 RR. Though the performance difference is massive between the two, the drag race is anything but one-sided.
This Custom Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is A Sassy Beast
Miami is known for its stunning beaches, non-stop nightlife, amazing weather, and, more importantly (for us), mesmerizing custom culture. Thanks to all this, Miami has fans worldwide and UK’s Limitless Customs is part of this fan club. Unlike most fans, though, the British bike shop has put its skills to good use and whipped up a custom Harley-Davidson Fat Boy to show its love for the city. It's quite different from the custom Fat Boy builds you usually see on TopSpeed.com, so make sure to let us know if you like it!
