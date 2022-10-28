Now, the differences between Enduro and MX bikes might not be terribly clear, but there are differences. On the surface, MX - or Motocross to give it its full name - is not something the average off-road rider will tackle as it involves speed, skill, and the distinct possibility that you could really hurt yourself if you land a jump incorrectly. Having said that, it also gives the maximum thrills from the minimum mileage, so if you’re not into spending hours and hours on the open trail, then MX could just be for you. In case you were wondering, there’s no best type of engine for MX: there are both two-and four-stroke engines powering this list. Nor is there one manufacturer that is better than another, so your choice really comes down to cost and brand preference. Here is our list of what we consider the 10 best MX bikes on the market in 2022, and we’ve broken it up into five 250cc bikes and five 450cc bikes, just to be fair!

