The Elon chapter of Beta Gamma Sigma (BGS), the international honor society for AACSB-accredited schools, earned “Highest Honors” status for the 2021-22 academic year. Elon’s chapter is one of more than 600 collegiate chapters around the world. Each spring, the Martha and Spencer Love School of Business inducts the top 10% of the junior and senior classes and the top 20% of graduate students into its chapter, which is advised by Raghu Tadepalli, dean of the Love School of Business, who serves as the chapter’s president.

ELON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO