UNM Hosts Fort Lewis in Final Exhibition Thursday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Lobo women’s basketball team hosts Fort Lewis College in their final exhibition before the regular season on Thursday at 7 p.m. UNM won its first exhibition on Saturday against West Texas A&M with four Lobos finishing in double figures, whereas the Skyhawks have played two games thus far against Utah State and Utah Valley.
Sports Desk: Sebastian Forsling can’t wait to play with his UNM Lobo teammates again
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A minor ankle sprain forced Sebastian Forsling to sit when the UNM Lobos hosted CSU Pueblo in an exhibition game this past Saturday. He participated in his own way. The seven-foot sophomore center was very vocal when encouraging his teammates. Forsling can’t wait to join...
Preview: Lobos face Spartans in MW semifinal match
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The UNM Soccer Complex will be buzzing on Wednesday night, as the University of New Mexico women’s soccer team takes on San Jose State University in a semifinal matchup at the 2022 Mountain West Championships. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. under the lights, with...
Lobos Down CSU Pueblo 85-53 in Preseason Exhibition
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The New Mexico men’s basketball team posted an 85-53 victory over Colorado State Pueblo in a preseason exhibition Saturday night at The Pit. The Lobos pulled away in the first half to post the 32-point victory in their final preseason contest. Four Lobos scored in...
Lobos Rested and Ready for Utah State
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico football team is a little more rested and ready to hit the grind of the final four games of the season knowing that bowl eligiblity will be tough, but it is still in site. The team is well rested after an off week, and they are ready to face Utah State and end the Aggies’ five=game winning streak over UNM. The Aggies are also well rested, also coming off an off week.
Lobos Begin Four-Match Road Stretch at Air Force Tuesday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The regular season is winding down with six matches left, and the Lobo volleyball team on the road for four of them, starting with a match with Air Force on Tuesday at 6 p.m. MT. The match can be viewed on the Mountain West Network with...
Lobos Win Five More in Denver
DENVER, Colo. — The New Mexico Lobos men’s tennis team kept up their winning ways as the Lobos took two of three doubles matches and split six singles matches to go 5-4 on Day 2 of the Denver Hidden Duals. The tournament concludes on Sunday morning. In doubles,...
6 Lobos earn MW all-conference honors
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Being recognized for standout performances during the 2022 fall season, six players from the University of New Mexico women’s soccer team were named to the Mountain West All-Conference team announced by the conference office on Sunday. Jadyn Edwards, Leilani Baker, and Karlee Maes were each...
Women’s Golf Opens Play at Hurricane Invitational
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The New Mexico women’s golf team opened play Monday at the Hurricane Invitational with the first two rounds of play at the Biltmore Golf Course. The Lobos shot 7-over during the first 36 holes to sit in 10th place after the opening day of their final event of the fall season.
Women’s Golf Concludes Fall Schedule at Hurricane Invitational
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico women’s golf team will conclude the fall portion of its schedule Monday-Tuesday as it travels to Miami for the Hurricane Invitational. The event, hosted by Miami, will be at the 6,100-yard, par-72 Biltmore Golf Course in Coral Gables. The tournament will play...
Crystal Gutierrez Leaving KRQE News 13: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?
Crystal Gutierrez has been delivering the news to Albuquerque residents and is a source of inspiration as a mom and journalist. But now, the veteran journalist is stepping back from her broadcasting home for over a decade. Crystal Gutierrez is leaving KRQE News 13 in 2022 for a new opportunity. News 13 viewers naturally want to know where she is going and if she will return to the news desk soon. They especially want to know if she is saying goodbye to Albuquerque, too. Although it may be too soon to say it’s a retirement, here’s what Crystal Gutierrez said about leaving KRQE-TV.
KRQE Newsfeed: Election poll, Details in Santa Fe murder, Quiet and mild, UNM scholarship fund, Spooky display list
Tuesday’s Top Stories Hiker rescued in foothills “extremely thankful” for volunteers who helped her Ex-Artesia employee charged with brass theft Medical workers frustrated with licensing department delays Crash leads to homicide investigation County breaks ground on new Albuquerque multi-use complex Navajo Nation official facing repercussions for Vegas photo Rapper Takeoff shot, killed in Houston: TMZ […]
State football playoff brackets
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2022 New Mexico Football State Tournament brackets for all classifications are listed below. KRQE Sports will provide continued coverage of the tournament. 6A 2022 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championships 6A 5A 2022 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championships 5A 4A 2022 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championships 4A 3A 2022 […]
State memorial would offer a path for New Mexicans to remember losses to COVID-19
Marked by COVID New Mexico Organizers, Eleanor Bravo, left, and Janeth Nuñez del Prado, right, at Mesa Del Sol memorial site, with the Manzano Mountains behind them. On November 1st, many in New Mexico celebrate Dia De Los Muertos by remembering ancestors who have died. Soon those mourning loved ones lost to COVID19 will also be able to share their grief with others at a memorial that could be the first of its kind in the nation on a a site Marked By Covid New Mexico founders have worked with officials from Bernalillo County Parks, Recreation and Open Space Department to secure from the state.
Victorian-style pastime comes to Albuquerque cemetery
Organizers welcomed visitors to have a picnic at the cemetery.
The Best Places To Eat and Drink in Albuquerque Right Now
New Mexican cuisine so often focuses on one question: red or green? It all boils down to your chile preference. Or, if you can’t decide between the two colors of peppers, there’s always the option to combine both and go the “Christmas” route with your order.
Thousands of Native students attend Albuquerque schools. Most will never have a Native teacher.
ALBUQUERQUE, Ariz.. — Growing up in Albuquerque, high school junior Brook Chavez, who is Diné, never had a Native American teacher until last year, when she took a Navajo language and culture class. There, the 16 year old learned more about her culture and connected with other Diné...
New Albuquerque food park holds grand opening
The park, which sits near Louisiana and Santa Monica, is a combined effort between Grace Church and five local food trucks.
County breaks ground on new Albuquerque multi-use complex
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The county will soon begin work on a new complex, allowing people to live and recreate in northwest Albuquerque. County officials are breaking ground on the Chamizal Multi-use Complex at Fourth and Osuna. It will include an affordable housing complex with more than 200 units, also about 20 retail spaces that will […]
Upcoming RGF appearances/talks as NM heads into election day
With Election Day just over one week away, the Rio Grande Foundation is as busy as ever. Here are some upcoming media and in-person appearances:. Wednesday, November 2nd, Portales, NM Rotary. Thursday, November 3rd, Tucumcari Rotary. If you are in Eastern New Mexico and would like to hear more about...
