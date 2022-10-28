Read full article on original website
panolian.com
Paula Louise Helms Whatley, 96
Paula Louise Helms Whatley, age 96, passed away Friday morning, October 21, 2022, at Diversicare in Batesville, MS. Funeral services were held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Crowder Baptist Church with the interment to follow at Crowder Cemetery. Born August 22, 1926, in Darling, MS to...
Popculture
Jerry Lee Lewis Public Funeral Details Revealed
Jerry Lee Lewis' family shared details of the musician's public memorial and funeral services, set for this upcoming weekend. Lewis, one of the last surviving architects of rock and roll, died on Oct. 28 at 87. "The Killer" was best known for his hits "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On" and "Great Balls of Fire," as well as dozens of country hits during the 1960s and 1970s.
desotocountynews.com
Central BBQ opens in Southaven, new Huey’s coming to Olive Branch
Another restaurant opened along Getwell Road in Southaven this week, while yet another, one that is already in DeSoto County, has announced an opening date for when it will be in a second location. Central BBQ has opened a location in the Silo Square area on Getwell Road. The popular...
mississippiscoreboard.com
Germantown’s Madison Booker Starts Off Season With Wins Over Vicksburg And Brandon, Looks To Lead Lady Mavs To First State Championship In School History
Germantown High’s Madison Booker decided on her college choice – former Mississippi State coach Vic Schaefer’s Texas Longhorns – in September, and now the 6-foot-1 All-American senior guard has turned her attention to trying to lead her Lady Mavs to their first state championship in school history.
desotocountynews.com
Mason named Baptist Chief Quality Officer
Dr. H.F. Mason (Courtesy photo) Baptist Memorial Health Care (BMHCC) recently named Dr. H. F. Mason chief quality officer for the 22-hospital health care organization. In this newly created role, Mason will provide leadership and oversight for corporate quality, infection prevention, quality data, analytics, and accreditation and compliance. Working with...
First mosque in North Mississippi breaks ground
HORN LAKE, Miss. — After years of resistance and litigation with the city, the first Muslim mosque in DeSoto County, Mississippi broke ground Friday on Church Road. Abraham House of God mosque started as a vision between two friends, who have been working to get the mosque built in Horn Lake since 2019. “We were […]
thelocalvoice.net
Successful Second Year for University of Mississippi Real Estate Fall Forum
Eleven companies educate and network with Ole Miss students. More than 60 students at the University of Mississippi had a chance to meet with a diverse group of real estate companies recently and expand their networks within the industry. The Real Estate Fall Forum, sponsored by the UM School of...
wtva.com
Several cars caught fire at Ashley Furniture
ECRU, Miss. - (WTVA) Some scary moments at one of the employee parking lots of Ashley Furniture in Ecru Saturday morning. Police chief Matt Stringer says a malfunctioned vehicle led to five cars catching on fire. He says the driver did not report someone hitting their car. The chief says...
mississippicir.org
‘The system is not designed for you to win’
For over 20 years, Stephanie Mallette has served as a public defender working on part-time contracts with Oktibbeha and Webster counties in Mississippi. Like most public defenders in Mississippi, Mallette was appointed by a judge. She represented an unlimited number of defendants for a fixed payment that often did not cover the cost of investigators or expert witnesses for the cases.
actionnews5.com
Huey’s announces opening date for Olive Branch location
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Good news for Olive Branch residents!. After it was first announced just over two months ago, Huey’s 10th restaurant is finally scheduled to open on Nov. 8, the popular Mid-South franchise announced on Thursday. This will be Huey’s second restaurant in Mississippi, with one...
14 people arrested for stealing COVID money in Mississippi, authorities say
OXFORD, Miss. — Fourteen people in Marshall and DeSoto counties were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing money aimed to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities said. Those arrested were involved “in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain government funds intended to protect employees of endangered businesses” through...
desotocountynews.com
Saturday sports scoreboard
Center Hill 64, Booneville 62 (Center Hill-Jonathon Mitchell game-winning shot defeats a defending state champion.) Center Hill 0, Starkville 0 (draw) Northwest 3, Pearl River 0 (25-22, 25-16, 25-22) Women’s Soccer. NJCAA Region 23 Quarterfinals. Northwest 3, East Central 0. SPORTS ETC.: Northpoint Christian School will open the TSSAA...
Senatobia, October 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Senatobia. The Independence High School basketball team will have a game with Senatobia High School on October 31, 2022, 15:30:00. The Independence High School basketball team will have a game with Senatobia High School on October 31, 2022, 16:30:00.
Closer Look: The Ole Miss Rebels Struggle, But Prove They Are Battle Tested
The Ole Miss Rebels found themselves in a dog fight versus Texas A&M but were able to make the necessary plays to come out on top.
desotocountynews.com
Woman sentenced for striking DeSoto County deputy
The woman accused of striking a DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been sentenced to prison. Katherine Harris, age 36 of Memphis, was sentenced Monday in DeSoto County Circuit Court. WMC-TV reported that Harris was sentenced to 20 years in prison on a charge of driving under the influence, causing serious injury.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin calls out Ole Miss’ Twitter account for rat poison
Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins has been one of the breakout stars in the SEC this season. The 5-11, 220-pound freshman piled up a career-high 205 yards in a 31-28 win at Texas A&M on Saturday night and now has 1,036 yards and 13 touchdowns on the season through 9 games.
thelocalvoice.net
Upcoming Speaker Series at the University of Mississippi Spotlights Leadership
Experts in the field of leadership in civilian and military life will speak next month at the University of Mississippi as the first of a collaborative speaker series created by the Trent Lott Leadership Institute and the Army ROTC program. Maj. Gen. William Freeman Jr., Col. Andrew Robertson, and Carl...
Podcast | What just happened and what's about to happen for the Ole Miss Rebels
Host Brad Logan recaps what we watched play out in College Station late Saturday night and what it all means for Ole Miss moving ahead...
Run Defense Remains a Problem For Ole Miss
The Rebels got the win on Saturday but there is still work to be done on the defensive side of the ball.
Daily Mississippian
Women’s hoops smoke historically great Delta State in exbihion matchup
Ole Miss women’s basketball blew out the Delta State Lady Statesmen 80-38 in their lone home exhibition matchup at the SJB Pavilion last Friday night. The new-look Rebels are returning just four members from last year’s NCAA tournament squad which was led by former Rebel and now Washington Mystics Center Shakira Austin.
