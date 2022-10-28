Read full article on original website
Related
Rihanna, Dave Chappelle, And More Attend Will Smith‘s ’Emancipation’ Screening
Will Smith had the support of many top celebrities this past Monday (Oct. 24) when he held a private screening for his upcoming film Emancipation. Attendees included Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Dave Chappelle, Kenya Barris, Tyler Perry, fashion designer Fawn, Blacksmith Records co-founder Corey Smyth, and more. The Fresh Prince Of...
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky wear matching outfits to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere
Rihanna has returned to the red carpet for the first time since giving birth five months ago. The Fenty Beauty founder and singer attended the premiere of Black Panther:Wakanda Forever on Wednesday (26 October) alongside her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky. The new parents arrived in coordinating looks for the evening,...
Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry Support Will Smith at ‘Emancipation’ Screening: ‘It‘s Truly Powerful and Moving’
Will Smith’s comeback got a boost from the likes of Rihanna and Dave Chappelle, who were just two of several high profile guests in attendance at a recent screening of “Emancipation.” The Antoine Fuqua-directed slavery drama marks Smith’s first movie release since the 2022 Oscars, where he slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage.
HipHopDX.com
Rihanna Readies New Single ‘Lift Me Up’ For ‘Wakanda Forever’
Rihanna has officially announced her highly-anticipated return with “Lift Me Up,” the first single off the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever original soundtrack. On Wednesday (October 26), Rihanna tweeted a teaser trailer announcing the new song that will drop on Friday (October 28) via her Westbury Road label in partnership with Roc Nation, Def Jam Recordings and Hollywood Records. The teaser opens with the singer humming in the background as the letter R appears on the screen next to the Wakandan spellings of her name and song title.
musictimes.com
Rihanna's Real Reason Behind 6-Year Hiatus Despite KNOWING Fans' Demand for New Music—Revealed
Although Rihanna is aware that her fans have been asking for new music for years, the 34-year-old Grammy winner believed it was "crucial" to wait until the proper moment. A couple people close to the "Diamonds" singer disclosed to Hollywood Life the reasons for her six-year break from music. According...
Lupita Nyong’o Wears Braided Balmain Look for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere
Lupita Nyong’o arrived on the red carpet for the Los Angeles, California, premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on Oct. 26, wearing a standout two-piece white ensemble. To celebrate her role in the “Black Panther” sequel, Nyong’o looked to Balmain. The actress wore a one-shoulder cropped keyhole top with a floor-length matching skirt with triangular cutouts. The complementary pieces incorporated braided fabric around the shoulder and down the center of the skirt.More from WWD'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' World Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Rihanna, Lupita Nyong'o & More StarsWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red...
Stereogum
Nick Minaj Slams Grammys For Categorizing “Super Freaky Girl” As Pop, Says It’s Not Fair If Latto’s “Big Energy” Is Rap
Nicki Minaj has some harsh words for the Recording Academy. Today, The Hollywood Reporter published a report describing how the organization decided Minaj’s Rick James-sampling song “Super Freaky Girl” should compete for Best Pop Solo Performance at next year’s Grammys instead of in the rap categories. “‘Super Freaky Girl,’ where I only rapped on the song, was removed out of the rap categories at the Grammys and put in pop,” Minaj told fans in an Instagram Live stream. “[Drake’s] ‘Hotline Bling’ won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Sung [Performance].”
thesource.com
[WATCH] Rihanna Releases “Lift Me Up” Music Video
Following the return of Rihanna to music with the single “Lift Me Up,” she doubled back with the official video. he global icon, designer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and the top-selling digital singles artist of all time has made her return with the single “Lift Me Up,” a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman and will be featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Tems Talks About Writing Rihanna's New Song Dedicated To Chadwick Boseman
The singer-songwriter revealed how the song was created.
Jay-Z Reportedly In Talks To Sell Stake In D’Usse
Jay-Z is reportedly looking to sell his stake in D’Usse to Bacardi. According to TMZ Hip Hop, the 52-year-old rapper exercised his right to a buyout a year ago under his company SC Liquor. Bacardi now has to “negotiate in good faith” and decide on a price. The process could be complicated as the “Song Cry” rapper wants to ensure his fair cut.
Mastercard Takes Black Enterprise Behind the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere in Hollywood
The Black Excellence was on full display at Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in Hollywood and BLACK ENTERPRISE was on the purple carpet to experience it all. Courtesy of Mastercard’s support of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and its Strivers Initiative, the company invited business owner...
Rihanna's First New Music In Years Is For 'Black Panther 2' & A New Hero Is Named After Her
Rihanna fans got some good news this week after the singer unveiled she has a new song coming out, which will be featured in the new film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Barbadian singer teased her new song titled Lift Me Up on Instagram on Wednesday, which will play in the credit scene of the film.
Men's Health
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
As we gear up to welcome Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in November—and we are gearing up—Hollywood Records and Marvel Music have treated us to four tracks from the movie's upcoming soundtrack. Yes, that includes that spectacular Tems cover from the Comic-Con Marvel teaser and Rihanna's first song in over six years.
Hollywood Halloween: Celebs show their spooky sides
They may spend their time in hair, makeup and costumes, but that doesn’t stop entertainers from celebrating Halloween like the rest of us — just that they have the money and staff to take their costumes over the edge. Here is a sampling of some celebrities and their...
Rihanna Lift Me Up Makes Spotify History Forecasting Black Panther 2
Rihanna Lift Me Up ScreenshotRihanna Lift Me Up YouTube. Rihanna, Lift Me Up, gets the highest lift in soundtrack singles on Spotify history. According to reports within 24 hours the song hit 7.6 million streams.
Comments / 0