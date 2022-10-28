ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kevin Kruger Radio Show Begins Wednesday

Program will originate from Bailiwick at The Orleans Hotel & Casino and air live at 5 p.m. on KRLV 920 AM. The Kevin Kruger Radio Show will make its 2022-23 season debut on Wednesday evening, airing live in Las Vegas on KRLV 920 AM from 5-6 p.m. The show will...
LAS VEGAS, NV

