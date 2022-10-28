Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
Google's Pixel 7 Pro passes exhaustive durability test but only barely
If you've ever passed an exam by the smallest of margins after disregarding a certain academic discipline or focusing on the wrong learning material, you'll probably empathize with the Pixel 7 Pro's durability issues discovered and highlighted in a new JerryRigEverything video. Although we can't say Google focused on the...
Photos reveal Google tested iris recognition using Pixel 2 prototype
As noted by 9to5Google, images of a prototype Pixel 2 were displayed in a tweet posted on Friday by Internal Archives. Yes, the 2017 Pixel 2 series is still fondly remembered by Pixel fans (including this writer who owned the Pixel 2 XL). What made this prototype stand out is that Google outfitted it with an iris recognition system. The 8MP selfie snapper has been replaced by an infrared-filtered front camera. An IR LED is placed on the other side.
Reliable analyst tweets not to expect Apple to deploy an 8-element lens on the 2023 iPhones
Next year's iPhone 15 series is supposed to feature a new look with several improvements being made to the cameras. One such rumor calls for Apple to use an 8-element (8P) lens for the main camera on the Pro models, up from the current 7-element lens employed on the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. These elements correct distortions to help the camera deliver sharper images. On the other hand, adding more elements can also be bad since they could cause reflections that result in flares.
Repairing an iPhone 14’s screen is easier, yes, but only in official Apple stores
We, as tech enthusiasts, just love our gadgets. This is why it's so painful when we accidentally break our phones. But fatal accidental drops sometimes happen, and when they do, we have two options: to fix the phone or buy a new one. And, according to Apple, the all-new iPhone 14 lineup is easier to fix than the previous models. This sounds encouraging, right? However, it appears that it may not be that easy to fix at third-party repair stores.
Renewed Pixel 6 is only $342 right now but stock is disappearing fast
Last year's Pixel 6 was such a great phone that Google didn't feel the need to make many changes to the Pixel 7, which starts at $600. If you don't want to spend that much, you can get a renewed Pixel 6 with Amazon's guarantee for only $342. The Pixel...
Samsung could unveil the Galaxy S23 line as soon as next month
We are beginning to see signs of Samsung's desire to unveil its flagship Galaxy S23 series earlier than before. This morning, we showed you an alleged "pre-order poster" for the series that revealed that the trio of top-line handsets would be unveiled on December 23rd and released on January 6th. To put that in perspective, earlier this year the Galaxy S22 line was introduced on February 9th and released on February 25th.
Can't access your Instagram account? Meta is working on it
Instagram seems to be down for a lot of people around the globe at the time of this writing, according to users flocking to Twitter to make their plight known to the entire world (oh, the irony) and the always reliable Downdetector platform. The situation is already so widespread that...
Want to turn you or your kid into an iPhone for Halloween?
Don't be surprised tomorrow when you open the door to hand out candy for Halloween if you see a walking, talking iPhone on your doorstep begging for a treat. Checking online, we've discovered several cellphone-related costumes that you might encounter on Halloween night. Perhaps the coolest of these outfits is one that dresses you up as an iPhone 5s albeit with a broken screen.
Are round smartwatches terribly impractical? Why the rectangular Apple Watch makes way more sense
When it comes to smartwatches and their design in particular, there are two diverging and contradicting paths that can be taken: one is the more traditional, circular design that's essentially most people's first association for a regular "watch", while the other train of thought encompasses all other possible watch designs, including rectangular and square ones.
Fake Amazon text seeks to steal your personal data and rip you off blind
There are so many ways to get tricked into giving up your personal information that it's scary. The latest scam takes advantage of the 300 million active global accounts (200 million global paying customers) that Amazon has. If a scam artist could somehow trick a small percentage of Amazon customers into giving up some of their personal information, he could probably put himself in a position to steal plenty of money by making unauthorized purchases.
UK carrier Virgin Media O2 gives some of its customers free broadband speed boosts
If you live in the UK and you have broadband internet from Virgin Media, well, we have not only good but incredible news for you. As the carrier announced in a new blog post, it's giving millions of its customers a broadband speed boost. And the best part is that this boost is available to new and existing clients and is completely free.
Some Best Buy customers see something devious about their delayed Pixel 7 pre-orders
Some Best Buy customers have been posting on the retailer's online forum about a delay that has kept them from receiving their Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro pre-order. Apparently, several customers who pre-ordered one of the new Pixel 7 models before October 13th have yet to receive their order even though these phones are available to purchase from the Best Buy website.
Amazon Music expands benefits for Prime members, removes ads for select podcasts
Amazon is trying to make its music streaming service more appealing for those who pay for Prime. The US giant introduced a few more Amazon Music benefits for Prime members, which involve an expanded ad-free catalog and no ads for select podcasts. The most important new perk that Prime members...
Check out one of the first-ever (half) decent Apple Watch Ultra deals
The first-of-its-kind Apple Watch Ultra is finally on sale at a special price. That may sound like an overly dramatic characterization of a modest $20 discount on a product normally available for a whopping $800, but it's... technically 100 percent accurate. Whether its formal announcement alongside the "mainstream" Apple Watch...
New Samsung update makes Galaxy S22 work more like iPhone 14; Android, Apple users argue over it
As established on multiple occasions (with previous stories), I don't believe it's inherently wrong or bad when one phone-maker takes some cues from another company in the making of their software or hardware. In fact, quite the opposite - I'm all for it, as long as those changes are useful for the users and add to their experience instead of taking away from it.
Amazon pricing error sees Google's Fitbit Sense 2 drop below $100 (aaaand it's gone)
UPDATE: Well, it was certainly fun while it lasted, and it did last a few more hours than we expected, but Amazon's epic Fitbit Sense 2 Black Friday "deal" is now predictably and decidedly over. If you didn't get a chance to order this very well-rounded smartwatch at a whopping...
Behold the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S23 screen protectors telling the display tale
The alleged screen protectors of the entire Galaxy S23 series of phones, have leaked out, and the roster reveals interesting details about the final retail design of the phone. The S23 Ultra, which is supposed to land with a slightly curved display, is the only one with bezels that are not uniform, but rather with a thicker top and chin, just like on its predecessor, Samsung's current S22 Ultra flagship.
High-quality iPhone 14 clear cases at a discount!
Advertorial by Mkeke: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena!. Last week, we presented the brand Mkeke, which has specialized in making high-quality iPhone cases for years. Now, the company is running a promo on a couple of its products, making them available at a lowest price if you use the promo codes included below!
Just in time for the holidays, AT&T will launch its first tablet for kids this coming Friday
AT&T this morning announced its first tablet designed for children. Available starting this Friday, November 4th, the device is a Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite edition with special hardware and software made for kids. Here's the deal folks, young children can use a tablet to help them with school work and to entertain them. And this slate features an easy-to-setup system that will allow parents to restrict access to apps and the internet.
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 units in the US start receiving Android 13 update
Samsung has been rolling out Android 13 to Galaxy S22 units all over the world since last month, but customers in the United States started to receive the update only recently. First Verizon and T-Mobile users, and now those who own unlocked Galaxy S22 phones are eligible for the software upgrade.
