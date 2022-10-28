Read full article on original website
Related
Samsung's 55-inch QD-OLED TV slashed in price by over £1000
Samsung's 55-inch S95B QD-OLED has been discounted by a massive £1300 at Amazon and Box for a saving of more than 50 per cent.
Phone Arena
Renewed Pixel 6 is only $342 right now but stock is disappearing fast
Last year's Pixel 6 was such a great phone that Google didn't feel the need to make many changes to the Pixel 7, which starts at $600. If you don't want to spend that much, you can get a renewed Pixel 6 with Amazon's guarantee for only $342. The Pixel...
Best used smartphones 2022
Consider buying one of the best used smartphones if you're looking for a low-priced phone that still offers great performance.
Phone Arena
Motorola tipped to release a pair of Razr models in 2023
Motorola this year turned the foldable clamshell Razr into a phone worthy of having the flagship label. The manufacturer replaced the mid-range Snapdragon 765G chipset powering the previous Razr 5G model (released in 2020) with the current top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. While the release of this model has been limited to China (where Motorola's current parent Lenovo is headquartered), a European launch is expected soon. Will we see the Razr 22 in the states? It's anyone's guess although time is running out for 2022.
pocketnow.com
Best Screen Protectors for Google Pixel 7 in 2022
Google Pixel 7 is arguably one of the best Android smartphones you can buy right now. Priced at $599, the Pixel 7 offers flagship features at a not-so-high price. You might be on the lookout for some screen protection if you recently purchased one. The following article lists some of the best screen protectors for the Pixel 7, so you can keep that screen spotless for a long time.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 “25 Years In China” Drops Soon
This Air Jordan 12 contains a familiar motif. Over the past couple of weeks, Nike has been showing off some sneakers from their upcoming “25 Years In China” collection. This is meant to be a capsule that celebrates how the brand has been operating in the country for about two and a half decades now. One of the shoes that will be part of the collection is this Air Jordan 12, which can be found down below.
Apple Insider
Amazon reissues $99 Apple TV 4K deal & Apple Watch price drops leading up to Black Friday
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon has issued fresh price drops on Apple Watch and Apple TV 4K hardware asBlack Friday approaches, delivering the best prices available for holiday gift-giving. We covered numerous discounts on Apple products this week,...
How to make the most of the Apple Watch Ultra’s Action button
Customize your extra button however you like. AppleThe Apple Watch has a brand new button on the Ultra edition.
Phone Arena
Google's Pixel 7 Pro passes exhaustive durability test but only barely
If you've ever passed an exam by the smallest of margins after disregarding a certain academic discipline or focusing on the wrong learning material, you'll probably empathize with the Pixel 7 Pro's durability issues discovered and highlighted in a new JerryRigEverything video. Although we can't say Google focused on the...
Phone Arena
Fake Amazon text seeks to steal your personal data and rip you off blind
There are so many ways to get tricked into giving up your personal information that it's scary. The latest scam takes advantage of the 300 million active global accounts (200 million global paying customers) that Amazon has. If a scam artist could somehow trick a small percentage of Amazon customers into giving up some of their personal information, he could probably put himself in a position to steal plenty of money by making unauthorized purchases.
Phone Arena
Pixel 7 Pro camera issues prove years-long lead over Apple and Samsung is gone - what went wrong?
This is a subjective topic, but if you ask me, I'd say Google's phones have had the best cameras for still photography for years on. In fact, Google's camera dominance started way before the Pixel lineup was created, thanks to the Huawei-made Nexus 6P flagship phone from 2015. Then, the...
makeuseof.com
Clear and Affordable iPhone 14 Cases From Mkeke
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max come in four spectacular finishes including Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, and Space Black. And, when spending over $1,000 on a phone, you’ll want to ensure it has maximum protection so that it doesn’t get damaged and destroy its ‘like-new’ look.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Next-gen flagship's 200 MP camera hyped for its "unparalleled analytical power"
As established by prior reports, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be equipped with a 200 MP sensor on its main camera. Public opinion on the potential performance of that camera has mostly leaned towards it being disappointing, but it now appears Samsung could deliver massive improvements nonetheless. According to...
Samsung Galaxy S22 just got schooled by this cheap Android phone
The Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition features a 200MP camera and 210W HyperCharge for a full battery in 9 minutes
Phone Arena
Reliable analyst tweets not to expect Apple to deploy an 8-element lens on the 2023 iPhones
Next year's iPhone 15 series is supposed to feature a new look with several improvements being made to the cameras. One such rumor calls for Apple to use an 8-element (8P) lens for the main camera on the Pro models, up from the current 7-element lens employed on the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. These elements correct distortions to help the camera deliver sharper images. On the other hand, adding more elements can also be bad since they could cause reflections that result in flares.
Phone Arena
Update to Pebble Watch adds support for 64-bit only Android phones like the Pixel 7 line
Remember Pebble? No, not Pebbles, the stone-age daughter of Fred and Wilma Flintstone, but the Pebble smartwatch. In 2012 the watch set a Kickstarter record (at the time) by raising $10 million when it was seeking only $100,000. It set the current record in 2015 when the updated PebbleTime smartwatch took in over $20 million in funding. Eventually, Fitbit bought out Pebble in December 2016.
Best Samsung Galaxy S22 screen protectors 2022
Keep your baby Galaxy S22 nice and safe by slapping some of the best screen protectors on its display. Trust me, you don't want to risk cracking that mesmerizing Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel.
electrek.co
It’s not even November but these major electric bike companies already posted huge Black Friday sales
Remember when Black Friday came right after Thanksgiving? Me neither, and it’s apparently a distant memory for the electric bicycle industry too. But the breakdown in calendar awareness at least means big savings for e-bike riders, as many e-bike brands have launched Early Black Friday deals in late October.
Phone Arena
Alleged Galaxy S23 pre-order poster reveals late 2022 announcement date
UPDATE:@OreXda has followed up with this statement (machine-translated from Korean): "As a result of additional investigation after a question was reported, it was an artificially produced poster from a telecommunication company agency. Sorry for the confusion." They further clarify that it's "difficult to find out" whether the announcement/release dates in the poster are correct or not.
technewstoday.com
4 Ways on How to Boost Wi-Fi Signal
Wi-Fi Signal travels in the form of radio waves which are, to put it simply, prone to obstruction and interference. For instance, walls, glass, metal, etc., are things commonly found all around us that impact the Wi-Fi signal strength. As the signal strength deteriorates, so does the transmit rate leading to a poor experience overall.
Comments / 0