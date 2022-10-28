ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phone Arena

Renewed Pixel 6 is only $342 right now but stock is disappearing fast

Last year's Pixel 6 was such a great phone that Google didn't feel the need to make many changes to the Pixel 7, which starts at $600. If you don't want to spend that much, you can get a renewed Pixel 6 with Amazon's guarantee for only $342. The Pixel...
Tom's Guide

Best used smartphones 2022

Consider buying one of the best used smartphones if you're looking for a low-priced phone that still offers great performance.
Phone Arena

Motorola tipped to release a pair of Razr models in 2023

Motorola this year turned the foldable clamshell Razr into a phone worthy of having the flagship label. The manufacturer replaced the mid-range Snapdragon 765G chipset powering the previous Razr 5G model (released in 2020) with the current top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. While the release of this model has been limited to China (where Motorola's current parent Lenovo is headquartered), a European launch is expected soon. Will we see the Razr 22 in the states? It's anyone's guess although time is running out for 2022.
pocketnow.com

Best Screen Protectors for Google Pixel 7 in 2022

Google Pixel 7 is arguably one of the best Android smartphones you can buy right now. Priced at $599, the Pixel 7 offers flagship features at a not-so-high price. You might be on the lookout for some screen protection if you recently purchased one. The following article lists some of the best screen protectors for the Pixel 7, so you can keep that screen spotless for a long time.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 12 “25 Years In China” Drops Soon

This Air Jordan 12 contains a familiar motif. Over the past couple of weeks, Nike has been showing off some sneakers from their upcoming “25 Years In China” collection. This is meant to be a capsule that celebrates how the brand has been operating in the country for about two and a half decades now. One of the shoes that will be part of the collection is this Air Jordan 12, which can be found down below.
Apple Insider

Amazon reissues $99 Apple TV 4K deal & Apple Watch price drops leading up to Black Friday

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon has issued fresh price drops on Apple Watch and Apple TV 4K hardware asBlack Friday approaches, delivering the best prices available for holiday gift-giving. We covered numerous discounts on Apple products this week,...
Phone Arena

Google's Pixel 7 Pro passes exhaustive durability test but only barely

If you've ever passed an exam by the smallest of margins after disregarding a certain academic discipline or focusing on the wrong learning material, you'll probably empathize with the Pixel 7 Pro's durability issues discovered and highlighted in a new JerryRigEverything video. Although we can't say Google focused on the...
Phone Arena

Fake Amazon text seeks to steal your personal data and rip you off blind

There are so many ways to get tricked into giving up your personal information that it's scary. The latest scam takes advantage of the 300 million active global accounts (200 million global paying customers) that Amazon has. If a scam artist could somehow trick a small percentage of Amazon customers into giving up some of their personal information, he could probably put himself in a position to steal plenty of money by making unauthorized purchases.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
makeuseof.com

Clear and Affordable iPhone 14 Cases From Mkeke

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max come in four spectacular finishes including Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, and Space Black. And, when spending over $1,000 on a phone, you’ll want to ensure it has maximum protection so that it doesn’t get damaged and destroy its ‘like-new’ look.
Phone Arena

Reliable analyst tweets not to expect Apple to deploy an 8-element lens on the 2023 iPhones

Next year's iPhone 15 series is supposed to feature a new look with several improvements being made to the cameras. One such rumor calls for Apple to use an 8-element (8P) lens for the main camera on the Pro models, up from the current 7-element lens employed on the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. These elements correct distortions to help the camera deliver sharper images. On the other hand, adding more elements can also be bad since they could cause reflections that result in flares.
Phone Arena

Update to Pebble Watch adds support for 64-bit only Android phones like the Pixel 7 line

Remember Pebble? No, not Pebbles, the stone-age daughter of Fred and Wilma Flintstone, but the Pebble smartwatch. In 2012 the watch set a Kickstarter record (at the time) by raising $10 million when it was seeking only $100,000. It set the current record in 2015 when the updated PebbleTime smartwatch took in over $20 million in funding. Eventually, Fitbit bought out Pebble in December 2016.
Phone Arena

Alleged Galaxy S23 pre-order poster reveals late 2022 announcement date

UPDATE:@OreXda has followed up with this statement (machine-translated from Korean): "As a result of additional investigation after a question was reported, it was an artificially produced poster from a telecommunication company agency. Sorry for the confusion." They further clarify that it's "difficult to find out" whether the announcement/release dates in the poster are correct or not.
technewstoday.com

4 Ways on How to Boost Wi-Fi Signal

Wi-Fi Signal travels in the form of radio waves which are, to put it simply, prone to obstruction and interference. For instance, walls, glass, metal, etc., are things commonly found all around us that impact the Wi-Fi signal strength. As the signal strength deteriorates, so does the transmit rate leading to a poor experience overall.

