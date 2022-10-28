ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Recall: Sharp Plastic Found In Chicken Possibly Sold in Minnesota

These items were shipped to Costco distribution centers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, and Washington, and may have been further distributed to Costco retail locations. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Foster Farms, in Farmerville, Louisiana, is recalling approximately 148,000 pounds of fully cooked...
Remembering Minnesota’s Halloween Blizzard of 1991

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Anybody who went through the Halloween blizzard doesn’t forget it. Those are the words of Pete Boulay with the Minnesota State Climatology Office talking about the historic snowstorm that began on Oct. 31, 1991. He says Minnesota had a swath of 12″ to 20″-plus...
Scott Jensen's closing argument: Minnesota policies can be like Iowa

Scott Jensen's closing argument: Minnesota policies can be like Iowa. Republican governor candidate Scott Jensen brought Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to the Twin Cities on Monday, making his closing argument that Minnesota has a chance to enact conservative policies if voters here elect a GOP governor for the first time since 2006.
Our Top 8 Tips for Seeing the Northern Lights in Minnesota

For many, seeing the northern lights is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It’s a chance to experience the mystical, feel connected with something almost otherworldly and experience natural beauty at its utmost perfection. There is simply no comparison to seeing the northern lights with your own eyes. Despite what you may...
Dr. Scott Jensen, Matt Birk, MN GOP Leaders Stop in St. Cloud on Heal Minnesota Fly Around

(KNSI) — Minnesota’s Republican Party hosted a series of Get Out the Vote rallies, including a stop in St. Cloud. The rallies were part of the Greater Minnesota Fly-Around Tour and featured candidate for governor Dr. Scott Jensen, lieutenant governor candidate Matt Birk, and Minnesota GOP chairman David Hann. Party leaders say the focus is on crime, improving reading levels for students, and dealing with inflation in local economies.
Score Free McDonald’s And Help Military Families in Minnesota

225 participating McDonald’s restaurants in Minnesota and western Wisconsin have teamed up to help Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships for children and spouses of fallen or disabled American military service members and first responders. Owners of these establishments will be donating a portion of...
Wisconsin – Ask Before You Order In Restaurants (BIG RECALL)

This is a Double Threat Recall for over 33,000 pounds of potstickers shipped to restaurants across Wisconsin. It's not an official name, but not only is this recall listed as High Risk by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), it's also flagged for being produced without the benefit of inspection.
Out-of-state money flows to Minnesota as governs race tightens

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – With one week left until the election, national groups are pouring money into Minnesota as polls suggest the race for governor is tightening.  Real Clear Politics identifies the match-up between DFL incumbent Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen as a "toss-up" with its averages of polling data showing Walz leading by 2.5 percentage points. Other election analysts predict the contest will be a likely victory for Walz.  Still, the Republican Governors Association last week donated $750,000 to a local political fund, campaign finance records show, and the money is going toward an attack ad against Walz that falsely claims...
The closest races in Minnesota, as per WCCO political analyst Pat Kessler

MINNEAPOLIS -- More than 160,000 Minnesotans have cast their ballots early for the midterms elections. With every day closer to Election Day, several races are getting tighter.WCCO contributor Pat Kessler says a few races deserve your close attention this cycle.2nd Congressional DistrictThe faceoff between Angie Craig and Tyler Kistner is a rematch from two years ago, which Craig narrowly won.Kessler calls it among the most closely-watched races in the country, one of only a handful of races in America that could decide control of the U.S. House.Top issues in this race are crime, inflation and abortion rightsAttorney GeneralKeith Ellison is...
Minnesota man sets state record with massive muskie

MILLE LACS, Minn. — A Minnesota man just got his name penciled into the state records books for catching a massive fish this summer. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) certified Eric Bakke's 58.25-inch muskie he caught June 11 on Mille Lacs Lake. According to a press release...
USPS hosting mega job fair on Friday throughout Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) – The United States Postal Service (USPS) announced they are holding a mega job fair on Friday throughout the state of Minnesota. The USPS says they are preparing now for another busy holiday season, as online shopping and shipping continue to increase and package growth expands.
