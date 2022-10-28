Read full article on original website
Related
Recall: Sharp Plastic Found In Chicken Possibly Sold in Minnesota
These items were shipped to Costco distribution centers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, and Washington, and may have been further distributed to Costco retail locations. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Foster Farms, in Farmerville, Louisiana, is recalling approximately 148,000 pounds of fully cooked...
740thefan.com
Remembering Minnesota’s Halloween Blizzard of 1991
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Anybody who went through the Halloween blizzard doesn’t forget it. Those are the words of Pete Boulay with the Minnesota State Climatology Office talking about the historic snowstorm that began on Oct. 31, 1991. He says Minnesota had a swath of 12″ to 20″-plus...
Here’s Why Minnesota Is No Longer Installing Deer Crossing Signs
State Farm Insurance has labeled Minnesota as a "high-risk" state for deer collisions and we've entered the worst time of the year for crashes. October through December is the most dangerous time for drivers on area roads and highways especially between dusk and dawn. There are about 2,000 deer-vehicle collisions...
fox9.com
Scott Jensen's closing argument: Minnesota policies can be like Iowa
Scott Jensen's closing argument: Minnesota policies can be like Iowa. Republican governor candidate Scott Jensen brought Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to the Twin Cities on Monday, making his closing argument that Minnesota has a chance to enact conservative policies if voters here elect a GOP governor for the first time since 2006.
It’s 100% Illegal To Do in Minnesota But Most Have
It's something many of us have done at one point or another, and we probably had no idea it was against the law. Look around the U.S. and you'll find a lot of silly laws that just plain don't make sense. However, there are a few very good reasons why it's illegal to do this in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes.
A Minnesota Marketplace Opening Soon for a Limited Time
The iconic Dayton's store in downtown Minneapolis closed a couple of years ago. But what to do with the building? It's a gorgeous building and the city wanted to keep it and repurpose it. Also, keeping the Dayton's name. This is how this Minnesota Marketplace was born. It's known as...
visitcookcounty.com
Our Top 8 Tips for Seeing the Northern Lights in Minnesota
For many, seeing the northern lights is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It’s a chance to experience the mystical, feel connected with something almost otherworldly and experience natural beauty at its utmost perfection. There is simply no comparison to seeing the northern lights with your own eyes. Despite what you may...
knsiradio.com
Dr. Scott Jensen, Matt Birk, MN GOP Leaders Stop in St. Cloud on Heal Minnesota Fly Around
(KNSI) — Minnesota’s Republican Party hosted a series of Get Out the Vote rallies, including a stop in St. Cloud. The rallies were part of the Greater Minnesota Fly-Around Tour and featured candidate for governor Dr. Scott Jensen, lieutenant governor candidate Matt Birk, and Minnesota GOP chairman David Hann. Party leaders say the focus is on crime, improving reading levels for students, and dealing with inflation in local economies.
Score Free McDonald’s And Help Military Families in Minnesota
225 participating McDonald’s restaurants in Minnesota and western Wisconsin have teamed up to help Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships for children and spouses of fallen or disabled American military service members and first responders. Owners of these establishments will be donating a portion of...
Wisconsin – Ask Before You Order In Restaurants (BIG RECALL)
This is a Double Threat Recall for over 33,000 pounds of potstickers shipped to restaurants across Wisconsin. It's not an official name, but not only is this recall listed as High Risk by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), it's also flagged for being produced without the benefit of inspection.
Minnesota Company’s Blanket Picked One of Best by NYT
According to Wirecutter, the product testing section of the New York Times, with bed and bath writer Jackie Reeve, Minnesota's Faribault Woolen Mill Company makes one of the best blankets for winter warmth. Which was one out of the seven best blankets after they spent "more than 500 hours" testing 44 of them.
Can You Solve The Mystery of this Minnesota Apple Tree?
BEAUTY OF MINNESOTA - THE APPLE TREE. This appears to be just a regular beautiful apple tree; minding its own business, sitting in the country just waiting for us to eat its delicious fruit; but then, I asked what I thought was a simple question, and it led to a search for an answer. Maybe you can help?
Six Winning $50K Powerball Tickets in Minnesota on Monday Night
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion ($596.7 million cash) for the next drawing Wednesday. The jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn last (Monday) night – white balls 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and red Powerball 13. While...
Wisconsin ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Have a Chance to Spin on the ‘Live’ Tour
R, S, T, L, N, E anyone? This December you have a chance to play Wheel of Fortune in Wisconsin!. Wheel of Fortune is called 'America's Game,' for a reason... we all know and love it. Ask a little kid or your grandma how often they catch 'Wheel,' and they'll...
Out-of-state money flows to Minnesota as governs race tightens
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – With one week left until the election, national groups are pouring money into Minnesota as polls suggest the race for governor is tightening. Real Clear Politics identifies the match-up between DFL incumbent Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen as a "toss-up" with its averages of polling data showing Walz leading by 2.5 percentage points. Other election analysts predict the contest will be a likely victory for Walz. Still, the Republican Governors Association last week donated $750,000 to a local political fund, campaign finance records show, and the money is going toward an attack ad against Walz that falsely claims...
The closest races in Minnesota, as per WCCO political analyst Pat Kessler
MINNEAPOLIS -- More than 160,000 Minnesotans have cast their ballots early for the midterms elections. With every day closer to Election Day, several races are getting tighter.WCCO contributor Pat Kessler says a few races deserve your close attention this cycle.2nd Congressional DistrictThe faceoff between Angie Craig and Tyler Kistner is a rematch from two years ago, which Craig narrowly won.Kessler calls it among the most closely-watched races in the country, one of only a handful of races in America that could decide control of the U.S. House.Top issues in this race are crime, inflation and abortion rightsAttorney GeneralKeith Ellison is...
What Are You Trying To Say Minnesota? LOL & Other Misunderstood Text Slang Explained
Do you ever get a message from someone with a bunch of abbreviations and you just aren't sure what they mean?. It becomes a game of sorts for me...I think about the context of the message the person sent me, and then try to figure out the millions of combinations this short abbreviation could mean.
Minnesota man sets state record with massive muskie
MILLE LACS, Minn. — A Minnesota man just got his name penciled into the state records books for catching a massive fish this summer. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) certified Eric Bakke's 58.25-inch muskie he caught June 11 on Mille Lacs Lake. According to a press release...
Despite Cougar Sightings, Minnesota DNR Says They Are Not Breeding In Minnesota
I recently saw shared on Facebook a trail camera picture that showed what looked like a mountain lion. A hunter in North Central Minnesota shared it to a private group. According to the Minnesota DNR, mountain lions (or cougars), migrate to Minnesota from North and South Dakota. The Minnesota Department...
KAAL-TV
USPS hosting mega job fair on Friday throughout Minnesota
(ABC 6 News) – The United States Postal Service (USPS) announced they are holding a mega job fair on Friday throughout the state of Minnesota. The USPS says they are preparing now for another busy holiday season, as online shopping and shipping continue to increase and package growth expands.
1520 The Ticket
Rochester, MN
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1520theticket.com
Comments / 1