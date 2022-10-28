Read full article on original website
Related
What’s really causing the M2 MacBook Pro launch delay?
Until recently, we believed that Apple would launch new M2 MacBook Pro models this year. Specifically, the M2 Pro and M2 Max variants of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, with November looking like a possible release window. However, we then learned that Apple would not release new Macs...
pocketnow.com
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is now available for just $899
We are getting closer to the possible launch of Samsung’s new Galaxy S series, as rumors suggest that the chaebol will release new flagships in the first quarter of 2023, which means that the current Galaxy S22 series is starting to get better and more aggressive price cuts. Amazon’s...
pocketnow.com
Save up to $499 on Apple’s 2021 iPad Pro models
We start today’s deals with an exciting offer that will get Apple fans, and digital artists fired up, as you can currently score up to $499 savings on Apple’s M1-powered iPad Pro models. Apple made several important announcements on October 18, 2022, including the presentation of new 11...
pocketnow.com
Best Screen Protectors for Google Pixel 7 in 2022
Google Pixel 7 is arguably one of the best Android smartphones you can buy right now. Priced at $599, the Pixel 7 offers flagship features at a not-so-high price. You might be on the lookout for some screen protection if you recently purchased one. The following article lists some of the best screen protectors for the Pixel 7, so you can keep that screen spotless for a long time.
pocketnow.com
Save up to 32 percent on Sony’s best smart TVs
We start this week’s deals with a vast selection of Sony smart TVs, which are currently letting you save up to $1,000. Prices start as low as $448 with $50 savings on the 43-inch Sony 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series, but pricing and discounts will vary depending on the model you go for and the canvas you choose.
pocketnow.com
Best Bands for Apple Watch SE 2
The Apple Watch SE 2 is one of the best smartwatches for iPhone users. It offers advanced features, a great battery life, and all the tracking features and capabilities most users need to stay healthy and fit. The new watch is powered by the Apple S8 chip, and the 40mm watch has a large 1.57-inch display, while the larger, 44mm device packs a 1.78-inch OLED panel.
pocketnow.com
Can the EU force Apple to play by its rules, like Google did?
Apple, a company known for its "walled garden," could be forced to open up its ecosystem as the EU’s new Digital Markets Act (or DMA) has gone into force today. The bill, which was first proposed in late 2020, was agreed to by the European Parliament and the Council in March 2022 and has now reached the implementation phase.
Comments / 0