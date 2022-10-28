ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

NBCMontana

Paving contractor pleads guilty for attempted monopolization

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Billings paving and asphalt contractor pleaded guilty to attempting to monopolize the market for highway crack-sealing services in Montana and Wyoming. Nathan Nephi Zito pleaded guilty to one felony count after attempting to form a "strategic partnership" with a competitor. The U.S. Department of Justice...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways

The Clean Water Act turned 50 on Oct. 18. During the past five decades, it has proven itself as one of the most successful environmental laws on the books. It has cleaned up contaminated waterways, helped to assure that the drinking water coming out of your tap is safe for your kids, and protected the […] The post 50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Can Billings Help Identify Which Ancient Animal This Belonged To?

Billings was once home to lots of animals, many of which are so old that they don't exist anymore. So, when you find a fossil or old bones or teeth, it's extremely fascinating. But, unless you have knowledge of these things, you end up wondering which animal the fossils or remains belong to. Someone online right now is having trouble identifying one such animal based on some remains they found. Can you help figure it out?
BILLINGS, MT
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Montana

If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Where are the most haunted spots in Billings?

With Halloween in two days, now is the perfect time to find haunted spots in Billings! The Magic City is home to several areas around town that are supposedly haunted. One popular haunted spot in the city is the Dude Rancher Lodge, one of the most haunted hotels in Montana. Room 226 is known as the haunted room, with some activity in rooms 224-225. Guests can stay in one of the rooms for the night if they dare. Reservations are still available; call the Dude Rancher Lodge to book your spooky stay!
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Get ready for first snowfall in Billings

Here it comes! Those first snowflakes of the winter of 2022-23 may soon fly in Billings!. The forecast is calling for high temperatures in the 30’s Thursday and snow with a low around 27 degrees. Brrrrrrrr! While Montanans are used to winter conditions and snowy conditions, it’s always worth a mention to take it slowly driving and walking on ice and snow. Make sure to take your time doing both. Slip and falls make up 50 percent of ER injuries and can be serious and life altering.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Residents curious to reasoning behind purple streetlights

BILLINGS, Mont. - Street Lights on Gable Rd. have been shining a purple coloration, causing residents to question why. "I have no idea," said Jon Hagstron, a local independent contractor. "Maybe it's divine intervention, but they're there and it's definitely interesting." Originally, we reached out to representatives of Billings who...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Two vehicle crash at 38th and Grand; Try to avoid area

Emergency services had not arrived on scene of this two vehicle accident at 38th and Grand in Billings. Both drivers were able to move their crashed vehicles to the roundabout area. Both drives were awake and conscious. We’ll keep you updated. BPD dispatch is asking drivers to slow down or...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Multiple shots fired at a bar in Billings early Sunday morning

BILLINGS, Mont. - Shots were fired at a bar on Kari Ln. early Sunday morning. Billings police say they responded to the report at 4200 Kari Ln. at 12:40 am. An investigation found the suspect had fired multiple rounds in the parking lot with several people in the vicinity. The...

