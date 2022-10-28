Read full article on original website
Burned Red Lodge firefighter Dan Steffensen heals and advocates for others
It’s been a year since a Red Lodge firefighter, Dan Steffensen was welcomed back home to Montana after being burned while fighting the Harris Fire. Now, he’s helping to advocate for other volunteers.
Paving contractor pleads guilty for attempted monopolization
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Billings paving and asphalt contractor pleaded guilty to attempting to monopolize the market for highway crack-sealing services in Montana and Wyoming. Nathan Nephi Zito pleaded guilty to one felony count after attempting to form a "strategic partnership" with a competitor. The U.S. Department of Justice...
50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways
The Clean Water Act turned 50 on Oct. 18. During the past five decades, it has proven itself as one of the most successful environmental laws on the books. It has cleaned up contaminated waterways, helped to assure that the drinking water coming out of your tap is safe for your kids, and protected the […] The post 50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Surfers Brave 45-Degree Temperatures to Surf on Montana’s Yellowstone River
Surfers in wet suits gear up in 45-degree weather to surf the Yellowstone River this weekend. They launched around the CHS Refinery in Laurel on Friday, Oct. 28. Billings and Laurel are expected to see highs in the mid-60s through the weekend. Kai Lenny, the surfer in the video below,...
Billings contractor pleads guilty to federal anti-trust violation
Nathan Nephi Zito pleaded guilty to one count of attempted monopolization in federal court, which violates the Sherman Act, the country's primary anti-trust law.
Can Billings Help Identify Which Ancient Animal This Belonged To?
Billings was once home to lots of animals, many of which are so old that they don't exist anymore. So, when you find a fossil or old bones or teeth, it's extremely fascinating. But, unless you have knowledge of these things, you end up wondering which animal the fossils or remains belong to. Someone online right now is having trouble identifying one such animal based on some remains they found. Can you help figure it out?
3 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Albino deer found dead in Billings
Many were heartbroken to see a post appear on social media Sunday announcing the body of the doe had been found in a ravine with her head removed.
Billings Man Gets Life In Prison For A Battery of Heinous Crimes
Press Release from Montana DOJ on Oct 27th, 2022, formatted for readability. After two years of investigation and trial, A Billings Man got life in prison for kidnapping minors, transporting a person for illegal sexual activity, drug trafficking and firearms crimes. Angelo Stackhouse, Guilty. Angelo Stackhouse was found guilty in...
Where are the most haunted spots in Billings?
With Halloween in two days, now is the perfect time to find haunted spots in Billings! The Magic City is home to several areas around town that are supposedly haunted. One popular haunted spot in the city is the Dude Rancher Lodge, one of the most haunted hotels in Montana. Room 226 is known as the haunted room, with some activity in rooms 224-225. Guests can stay in one of the rooms for the night if they dare. Reservations are still available; call the Dude Rancher Lodge to book your spooky stay!
Motorcylist killed on Billings West End
Billings police said on social media that the westbound lanes of Broadwater are closed from 19th Street West to 21st Street West.
Vandals continuously target windows at Billings elementary school
Each shattered window costs at least $500 to fix. It’s money that comes out of the district’s pocket.
Get ready for first snowfall in Billings
Here it comes! Those first snowflakes of the winter of 2022-23 may soon fly in Billings!. The forecast is calling for high temperatures in the 30’s Thursday and snow with a low around 27 degrees. Brrrrrrrr! While Montanans are used to winter conditions and snowy conditions, it’s always worth a mention to take it slowly driving and walking on ice and snow. Make sure to take your time doing both. Slip and falls make up 50 percent of ER injuries and can be serious and life altering.
Forced out by floods: Fromberg woman leaves home 4 months after flooding
Montana’s high housing prices put a new home out of reach and Bandy had to make the hard decision to move back to her home state of Missouri.
It’s Easy to Get Caught Red-Handed Speeding in Billings Here
It's an easy road to speed on but that doesn't make it ok. Last week when I was on my way to our remote event I was clocked doing 44 mph on 6th Avenue in Billings going around the Indy curve towards Schnitzer Steel. It's 35 mph there but it's...
Residents curious to reasoning behind purple streetlights
BILLINGS, Mont. - Street Lights on Gable Rd. have been shining a purple coloration, causing residents to question why. "I have no idea," said Jon Hagstron, a local independent contractor. "Maybe it's divine intervention, but they're there and it's definitely interesting." Originally, we reached out to representatives of Billings who...
2 killed in I90 crash Thursday night near Belgrade
Two people are dead following a crash Thursday night on Interstate 90 near Belgrade. One driver reportedly driving wrong way
Billings Sinclair dinosaur statue destroyed after multiple thefts
A beloved Billings landmark is in shambles after an attempted robbery. It’s left the business owner stunned, and the community angry.
Two vehicle crash at 38th and Grand; Try to avoid area
Emergency services had not arrived on scene of this two vehicle accident at 38th and Grand in Billings. Both drivers were able to move their crashed vehicles to the roundabout area. Both drives were awake and conscious. We’ll keep you updated. BPD dispatch is asking drivers to slow down or...
Multiple shots fired at a bar in Billings early Sunday morning
BILLINGS, Mont. - Shots were fired at a bar on Kari Ln. early Sunday morning. Billings police say they responded to the report at 4200 Kari Ln. at 12:40 am. An investigation found the suspect had fired multiple rounds in the parking lot with several people in the vicinity. The...
