Harry Styles decided to dress up for Halloween during his concert on Monday night, where he transformed into none other than Grease leading man, Danny Zuko. The "Watermelon Sugar" singer, 28, channeled the iconic persona at his "Harryween" show in Los Angeles on Halloween night, sporting a cutoff black tee and leather jacket with his hair hair slicked back to look just like John Travolta's character from the hit musical film.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 28 MINUTES AGO