Newsmakers: President Biden Visits Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A day after President Joe Biden visited the campus of Onondaga Community College, we look back at the historic speech on Newsmakers.
Hear from President Joe Biden, introduced by IBEW/NECA Master Electrical Contractor Shawni Davis.
The broadcast includes a one-on-one interview with Micron’s Chief People Officer, April Arnzen.
For the first time, MOST President Lauren Kochian talks about what Micron's $500,000 sponsorship means for the Armory Square landmark and educational center.
