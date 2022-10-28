The Detroit Red Wings are now down four of their top nine forwards, and it could be five, as they try to snap a two-game losing streak. Michael Rasmussen will miss Saturday's game against the Minnesota Wild and Monday's at the Buffalo Sabres after being handed a two-game suspension Friday afternoon by the NHL for high-sticking Bruins forward David Krejci. The Bruins forward left Thursday's game in Boston in pain after the incident in the second period of what ended as a 5-1 loss for the Wings.

