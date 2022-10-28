ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings' depth keeps dwindling: Michael Rasmussen suspended 2 games

The Detroit Red Wings are now down four of their top nine forwards, and it could be five, as they try to snap a two-game losing streak. Michael Rasmussen will miss Saturday's game against the Minnesota Wild and Monday's at the Buffalo Sabres after being handed a two-game suspension Friday afternoon by the NHL for high-sticking Bruins forward David Krejci. The Bruins forward left Thursday's game in Boston in pain after the incident in the second period of what ended as a 5-1 loss for the Wings.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Canadiens News & Rumors: Trades, Price & More

In this edition of the Montreal Canadiens News & Rumors rundown, the Canadiens make a trade to bolster their defense in the minor leagues. They also have players building themselves reputations and raising their value prior to contract extension talks. Finally, Carey Price addresses the media and makes a declaration about his intentions for the future.
FOX Sports

Rangers take on the Flyers, look to stop home losing streak

Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (5-3-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Philadelphia Flyers looking to end a three-game home skid. New York went 24-13-3 in Metropolitan Division games and had a 52-24-6 record overall last...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Houston Chronicle

Christian Dvorak has 1st hat trick, Canadiens beat Blues 7-4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Christian Dvorak had his first NHL hat trick and the Montreal Canadiens scored three times in a 4:50 span in the second period to rally for a 7-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night. Dvorak completed the hat trick into an empty...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Canadiens Goalies Allen, Montembeault the Big Difference for Habs

There was a point at which the Montreal Canadiens’ 7-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 29 was far from in the bag. There were actually several points, with the Habs at one time trailing 3-1, but, even after they had bounced back to take a 6-3 lead in the third period on the strength of two of Christian Dvorak’s eventual three goals on the night, things got tense.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Canadiens visit the Wild after Dvorak's hat trick

Montreal Canadiens (5-4-0, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (4-4-1, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Minnesota Wild after Christian Dvorak's hat trick against the St. Louis Blues in the Canadiens' 7-4 win. Minnesota had a 53-22-7 record overall and a 32-10-2...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

Wild’s Chemistry Not Enough to Get Past Red Wings

The Minnesota Wild were off to a great start when they took on the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, Oct.29 but unfortunately, it didn’t last. They did get on the board first with a very nice goal within the first two minutes of the game and had great momentum, but the Red Wings found a way toward the end of the period to tie things up at one.
SAINT PAUL, MN
FOX Sports

Burns' OT goal leads Hurricanes to 4-3 win over Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brent Burns scored on a one-timer 4:06 into overtime and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Saturday night. Martin Necas and Jordan Staal each had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Martinook also scored for Carolina. Antti Raanta stopped 26 shots.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Jones out 3-4 weeks for Blackhawks with right thumb injury

Seth Jones will be out 3-4 weeks for the Chicago Blackhawks because of a right thumb injury. Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said the 28-year-old defenseman sustained the injury when he blocked a shot in the second period of a 4-3 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Jones finished the game and had one assist in 23:55 of ice time.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Most Valuable Trade Assets

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman is known for his patience, but patience does not mean passivity. His offseason makeover proved that he is ready to be more active in building this team into a playoff contender. Whether it’s for the future or for more immediate help, it’s not hard to imagine Yzerman making one or more trades this season.
DETROIT, MI

