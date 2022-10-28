Read full article on original website
utrockets.com
Rockets Cruise to 87-43 Win over Ferris State in Exhibition Game
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's basketball team had its final tune-up before the regular season, defeating Ferris State 87-43 at home on Sunday. The Rockets scored the first 22 points of the game and led 24-4 at the end of the first quarter. The lead grew to 27 points at halftime, 40-13, but didn't budge much in the third quarter as the Bulldogs nearly kept pace with Toledo (22-19). The Rockets ended the game by shooting 61.1 percent in the fourth quarter.
utrockets.com
Toledo Falls to Bowling Green in Four Sets
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – The Toledo women's volleyball team faced Bowling Green in the Battle of I-75 on Saturday, falling to the Falcons in four sets at the Stroh Center. The Rockets (15-9, 8-5 MAC) bounced back from a loss in the first set to win an epic second set, 30-28, to even the match at 1-1. However, the Falcons (15-9, 10-3 MAC) proceeded to hit .321 and .450 in the final two sets to win Saturday's rivalry matchup.
utrockets.com
Rockets Wrap Up Fall Season On High Note
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's tennis team collected nine wins in the final day of its Indoor Rocket Invite vs. Youngstown State and Bowling Green on Saturday afternoon. The Rockets swept all eight matches vs. the Penguins and split their doubles matches against the Falcons. The Rockets compiled...
Eastern Michigan football coughs up lead, falls to Toledo; Alma, Albion roll
Tucker Gleason threw for three touchdowns and his short toss to Lenny Kuhl with just over two minutes left gave Toledo its first lead in a 27-24 come-from-behind win over Eastern Michigan on Saturday in Ypsilanti. The MAC West division leaders, Toledo (6-3, 4-1) tied the game twice on Gleason...
utrockets.com
Rockets Fall to Eastern Michigan, 165-134, in First MAC Meet of the Season
TOLEOD, Ohio – The Toledo women's swimming and diving team lost a close dual against Eastern Michigan in its Mid-American Conference opener, 165-134, on Friday evening at the UT Student Recreation Center. The Rockets won seven events including both relay events. "We had a very strong meet today against...
utrockets.com
Rockets Take Second Place at 2022 MAC Championships
ATHENS, Ohio – Sophomore Dennis Mutai and senior Mathew Chesum finished in fourth and sixth place, respectively, to lead the Toledo men's cross country team to a second-place finish at the 2022 MAC Men's Cross Country Championships at the Ohio University Golf Course on Saturday. The Rockets scored 54 team points, just eight points behind first-place Miami's 46. Eight of the nine Rockets who competed finished with personal-best times.
utrockets.com
Rockets Hang On to Defeat RedHawks in Four Sets
OXFORD, Ohio – The Toledo women's volleyball team opened its weekend with a four-set road win over the Miami RedHawks on Friday night. The Rockets (15-8, 8-4 MAC) dropped the first set and trailed Miami (6-17, 1-11 MAC) early, but bounced back to win the next three sets to clinch the match. Toledo's win at Miami on Friday was its second-ever road win in Oxford, with the last coming in 2006.
utrockets.com
Rockets Capture Second Straight MAC Championship Title
ATHENS, Ohio – Sophomore Joy Chirchir and senior Faith Linga had a 2-3 finish to lead the University of Toledo women's cross country team to its second consecutive MAC Women's Cross Country Championship title at the Ohio University Golf Course on Saturday. Toledo, ranked No. 16 nationally, placed five...
utrockets.com
Rockets Rally Late for 27-24 Win at Eastern Michigan
YPSILANTI, Mich. – Redshirt freshman quarterback Tucker Gleason threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner late in the fourth quarter, in Toledo's 27-24 win at Eastern Michigan on Saturday. The victory moves the Rockets to 6-3 and 4-1 in the MAC, strengthening their grip on the...
wnewsj.com
Hurricane fights back but ousted by Wapak 28-14
WAPAKONETA, Ohio — Wapakoneta whipped up a big lead and then had to fight off the visiting Wilmington Hurricane Friday night in the opening round of the Ohio Division III playoffs, with the Redskins winning 28-14. The 13th-seeded 5-5 ‘Cane traveled to Auglaize County to take on the 4th-seeded 9-1 Redskins and their 9-game winning streak.
Sundance Drive-In shows final movies at iconic outdoor theater
OREGON, Ohio — The Sundance Drive-In (formerly known as the Sundance Kid Drive-In) across from Pearson Park in Oregon showed their last movies on Saturday night. The theater announced the closure on their Facebook page on Friday evening although it’s been known for months that this was likely to be their last season.
presspublications.com
Student Stars: Alexandra Liskai awarded Ohio State scholarship
Alexandra Liskai, of Woodville, has been selected to receive the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation Agricultural Education Scholarship from the Department of Agricultural Communication, Education and Leadership (ACEL) at The Ohio State University. Liskai is an agriscience education major. Students in ACEL were awarded more than $75,000 from funds provided through...
13abc.com
This is Home- October 28, 2022
New Wauseon restaurant "The Table on Fulton" Dum-Dum suckers decorate 146 feet tall water tower. The City of Bryan's water tower is now a monument to America's favorite sucker.
WTOL-TV
Shots fired at west Toledo gas station Sunday afternoon
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were on scene at a gas station on W. Sylvania Ave. and Talmadge Rd. in west Toledo on Sunday afternoon investigating a possible shooting. The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Police put yellow crime tape up at the Marathon gas station while they...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Wood County, OH
An area sprawling with natural sites and historic locations, Wood County gives you opportunities for enjoyable activities and worthwhile experiences. The county lies in northwest Ohio, bordered by the Maumee River on its northwestern side. It was established in 1820 and initially had Perrysburg as its county seat, later changed...
13abc.com
Chase leads police from Findlay to Northwood
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A 42-mile police chase ended with a crash and two men arrested Sunday morning. Findlay Police were called to the Best Buy Distribution Center just after 5:30 AM Sunday for a theft in progress. When they arrived, officers found one of the suspects’ vehicles, pulling out of a grassy area at the front of the facility.
detroitsportsnation.com
Mel Tucker takes swing at fan who touched his head [Video]
On Saturday night, the Michigan Wolverines dominated the Michigan State Spartans to the tune of 29-7 at the Big House in Ann Arbor, but most people are talking about what happened after the game as multiple Spartan players assaulted at least one Wolverine player in the tunnel to the locker rooms. But that was not the only violent thing that took place on Saturday, as MSU head coach Mel Tucker was caught on video taking a swing at a fan who touched his head.
West Toledo man hired for roofing job, burglarizes house
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2022. Toledo police arrested a west Toledo man earlier this week after he allegedly burglarized a residence for which he had been hired to complete a roofing job. According to an...
WTOL-TV
Missing adult from Whitehouse, Ohio could be enroute to Colorado, police say
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2021. Whitehouse PD are looking for Donald Stuchel, who police say is missing and endangered. According to a Facebook post made by Whitehouse police on Friday, Stuchel, is 66 years old,...
sent-trib.com
Wood County Health department conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department was in Bowling Green, Perrysburg, Pemberville and North Baltimore conducting inspections earlier this month. The following inspections were done Oct. 4. McDonald’s, 3430 Libbey Road, Perrysburg, had four non-critical offenses, which were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); non-food contact surface(s)...
