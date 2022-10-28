Read full article on original website
USPS Suspends Service In Mosinee, WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMosinee, WI
USPS Suspends Services In These Areas NowBryan DijkhuizenWisconsin State
Major discount supermarket chain opening another new location in Wisconsin this monthKristen WaltersWeston, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Central Wisconsin Pizza Maker Issues Recall for Frozen Pizzas
ATHENS, WI (WSAU) — Stoney Acres Farms has issued a recall for two varieties of their frozen pizzas which were sold in Wausau and Merrill along with their location in Athens. According to the Department of Ag, Trade, and Consumer Protection, the impacted varieties include Sauce Squash and Ramona...
WBAY Green Bay
Profile of Tim Michels
MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The campaign for Tim Michels brings him to Northeast Wisconsin, rallying support in Marinette Tuesday night. A previous candidate for Wisconsin Senate and U.S. Senate, Michels now wants to be your next governor. Tim Michels was the only candidate for statewide office who declined a sit-down...
4 Great Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you are currently looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Wisconsin DNR talks well compensation grants
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is trying to help state residents get federal assistance via the American Rescue Plan to clean up their water supplies. With $10 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, the DNR has expanded eligibility requirements for the Well Compensation and Well Abandonment Grant programs. The programs provide financial assistance...
Badger Herald
Point-counterpoint: Marijuana legalization in Wisconsin
In the Wisconsin gubernatorial race, there are two vastly different views on marijuana legalization. Gov. Tony Evers announced if he was reelected he would reintroduce marijuana legalization legislation while Tim Michels is opposed to the idea. Marijuana has been legalized in many states, including California, Nevada and Colorado, among others. Should Wisconsin make efforts toward legalizing marijuana or pursue other options?
wsum.org
Werewolf of Wisconsin
The Beast of Bray Road is Wisconsin’s most famous werewolf. WSUM News reporter Matthew Thompson explores the history of the legend, along with his own connection to the tale. Listen below.
Investigation: Unrequested ballots sent to Wisconsin lawmaker's home
The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after absentee ballots were sent to a lawmaker's home who did not request them.
Food Beast
Endless Frozen Pizza Aisle In Wisconsin Proves Why It's The Dairy State
A frozen pizza section in Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/YDMOL4b7o3. — Michael Bradley (@MikeBradleyMKE) October 13, 2022. In a since-viral tweet, a Wisconsin man posted a video of the frozen pizza section at his local grocery store. The video begins at what we assume is the first freezer door with the unseen man pushing his grocery cart the full stretch of 14 whopping freezer doors full of frozen pizza boxes.
WSAW
UPDATE: Wausau Newman grad found safe
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A high school graduate from Wausau Newman, Taylor Hackel, has been found safe after having not been seen or heard from since Monday, October 24. According to a Facebook post from Taylor’s aunt, Catherine Hackel, at 7:42 p.m. Friday night: “Taylor has been found!!!! Her parents, Paul and Mary are flying over there to pick her up and take her back home. A BIG THANK YOU to everyone for your prayers and thoughts.! The power of prayer is awesome!!! Let’s not stop here, let’s continue praying for those who have not been found yet that one day they will be reunited with their loved ones ...”
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Monday their first-ever criminal conviction under the state’s invasive species law. The case involved the importation of live red swamp crayfish, which are native to southern states and are not native to northern states, including Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota.
CBS 58
Dos & Don'ts: What to know before you vote in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --This Tuesday officially marks a week since Early Voting begun, and exactly one week out until Election Day. While some have already gone out to vote, others are taking their time. Voting can be easy---especially during early voting. Poll workers in Downtown Milwaukee told CBS 58 that...
Wisconsin – Ask Before You Order In Restaurants (BIG RECALL)
This is a Double Threat Recall for over 33,000 pounds of potstickers shipped to restaurants across Wisconsin. It's not an official name, but not only is this recall listed as High Risk by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), it's also flagged for being produced without the benefit of inspection.
wpr.org
Mandela Barnes to Milwaukee Rotary: Ron Johnson is a 'threat to the stability of this country'
With one week left in Wisconsin's contentious U.S. Senate race, Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is telling voters Republican incumbent Ron Johnson is a danger to the state who threatens the stability of the nation. Meanwhile, Johnson has claimed the Barnes is pushing for fundamental change because he doesn't like America.
Will big storm deliver needed rainfall or be another rain-fail for Minnesota?
The odds of a significant rainfall in Minnesota and Wisconsin are increasing, though buyer beware because the storm system expected to eject into the Upper Midwest just began reaching the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday. Southern Minnesota really needs the rain. Last week's drought update shows areas of severe and extreme...
$35K Fine For National Company; Wisconsin DNR 1st Criminal Conviction Over Invasive Species
According to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources the first-ever criminal conviction under the state’s invasive species law has occurred. The case involves the importation of live red swamp crayfish, which are native to southern states and are not native to northern states, which include Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.
wearegreenbay.com
Hunter discovers human skeletal remains in northern Wisconsin
FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched an investigation after a hunter found human skeletal remains in Florence County. According to the DOJ, the human remains were found on the morning of October 28. The release states that on Friday morning, a hunter...
Minnesota death metal guitarist killed by wrong-way drunk-driver in Wisconsin
A Robbinsdale death metal guitarist was killed by an alleged drunk driver in a wrong-way crash near Hudson, Wisconsin at the weekend. The band, Gorrified, confirmed 54-year-old Mark Filbrandt's death on Sunday. The Wisconsin State Patrol reports that the wrong-way driver, a 31-year-old woman from Alexandria, Minnesota, is being held...
milwaukeemag.com
The Immigrant Restaurant Should be a Crown Jewel of Wisconsin Dining
The Immigrant Restaurant emphasizes refinement, of that I have no doubt as I follow the host down a long hallway to one of the six, museum-like themed rooms in The American Club’s premier restaurant. Each room pays homage to a different group of Wisconsin immigrants from Europe; mine has...
wpr.org
Voters in dry Wisconsin town to vote on allowing alcohol sales for the first time
Amid the high-stake races for governor and senate, one Wisconsin community is asking voters to decide on an issue closer to home: Should their dry town stay dry?. Voters in a rural Barron County Town of Stanfold will vote on a non-binding referendum Nov. 8, asking whether the community should allow alcohol sales for the first time. The question on the ballot is the result of the small town's political debate over a local couple's dream of opening a winery.
A Minnesota Marketplace Opening Soon for a Limited Time
The iconic Dayton's store in downtown Minneapolis closed a couple of years ago. But what to do with the building? It's a gorgeous building and the city wanted to keep it and repurpose it. Also, keeping the Dayton's name. This is how this Minnesota Marketplace was born. It's known as...
