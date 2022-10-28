Read full article on original website
Related
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko man accused of knife assault
ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Monday afternoon for assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly confronting another man with a knife during a domestic dispute. Police were called to the residence in the 1100 block of Silver Street and could hear yelling inside when they arrived. According to an officer's statement, a man told police that Enrique J. Granillo, 25, was threatening to hit his wife and when he attempted to intervene, Granillo told him to leave the house.
Elko Daily Free Press
Woman shot in leg, police seek suspect
ELKO – Police are looking for a “person of interest” after a woman was shot in the leg Tuesday morning. Elko Police Department officers were called to the area of Bullion Road and Morse Lane at 7:15 a.m. “Upon arrival, EPD Officers located the victim, who had...
Elko Daily Free Press
Man struck in crosswalk, seriously injured
ELKO – A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured Monday evening at the intersection of 12th and Idaho streets. Elko Police Department officers were dispatched to the intersection at about 7 p.m., where they found the driver and the injured man. The pedestrian was transported to Northeastern Nevada Regional...
Elko Daily Free Press
Trailer park shooter pleads no contest to reduced charge
ELKO – An Elko man changed his plea after prosecutors lowered the charge in a trailer court shooting that killed one person and injured another nearly two years ago. Austin Himmelman, 32, originally pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and battery with a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm.
Elko Daily Free Press
Readers' Choice: Freedom Tattoo
ELKO -- Many new businesses face hardships in the first few years after opening. Local business owners Phil and Kristen Nichols of Freedom Tattoo refuse to conform to the status quo. Four months after opening shop in 2021 they received their first Reader’s Choice Award and now, a year later, they nabbed a second one for Best Tattoo Artist.
Elko Daily Free Press
Rain, snow in forecast Tuesday night
ELKO – Wind gusts of 30-40 mph were blasting through the Elko area Tuesday morning as rain and snow approached the region. No weather advisories had been posted for Elko as of 11 a.m. The National Weather Service forecast calls for a 90% chance of snow Tuesday night, lowering...
Elko Daily Free Press
A social sensation: Elko businesswoman achieves TikTok fame
ELKO – Need some advice or a laugh? Auntie Coolette has plenty of both for her TikTok followers. Colette Reynolds, an Elko native, has become a hit on the social media app, cultivating a strong following that includes all ages. Although it started as an outlet during the pandemic...
Comments / 0