ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Monday afternoon for assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly confronting another man with a knife during a domestic dispute. Police were called to the residence in the 1100 block of Silver Street and could hear yelling inside when they arrived. According to an officer's statement, a man told police that Enrique J. Granillo, 25, was threatening to hit his wife and when he attempted to intervene, Granillo told him to leave the house.

ELKO, NV ・ 5 HOURS AGO