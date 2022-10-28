Read full article on original website
UPDATE 1-Brazil post-election roadblocks may eventually hit ag exports, warns farm group
SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Farmers in Brazil's biggest farm state are concerned that agricultural exports could be affected by road blockades by truckers protesting the result of Sunday's election, the head of a state farm lobby told Reuters on Monday. Normando Corral, president of farm group Famato, said...
Global events may affect Egypt's wheat supply temporarily, Egyptian supply minister says
CAIRO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Global events may temporarily affect Egypt's wheat supply but the country can adjust to them, Egypt's supply minister Ali Moselhy told Reuters on Tuesday when asked whether Russia's decision to freeze its participation in a U.N.-brokered grain export deal would affect its supply. The global...
UPDATE 1-Russia to donate 25,000 tonnes of wheat to Lebanon -minister
BEIRUT, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Russia will donate 25,000 tonnes of wheat to crisis-hit Lebanon, the public works minister said on Monday. Russia would also donate 10,000 tonnes of fuel oil to Beirut, minister Alia Hamie told Reuters, without elaborating. The Russian embassy in Lebanon did not respond to a...
Brazil poultry and pork processors may have to halt slaughtering amid road protests -source
SAO PAULO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brazil poultry and pork processors may have to halt slaughtering at some production sites starting on Wednesday if protesters continue to block roads in some states, a source told Reuters on Tuesday on condition of anonymity. Brazil's Santa Catarina state, one of the most...
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
GRAINS-Wheat retreats as Ukrainian shipments continue despite Russia's pullout
Grain flowing out of Ukraine despite Russia's withdrawal. U.S. winter wheat ratings lowest on record for late Oct -USDA. Soybean futures climb to highest in more than one month. (Adds quote in paragraphs 3-4, details and updates prices) By Naveen Thukral. SINGAPORE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid...
GRAINS-Wheat eases from 2-week top on Black Sea supplies; soy, corn down
SINGAPORE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid on Tuesday, with the market falling from previous session's highest level in two weeks, as grain shipments continue to flow from Ukraine despite Russia withdrawing from a U.N.-brokered export pact. Soybeans and corn lost ground after closing higher on Monday with...
Protesters block road to Brazil's Paranagua port
SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's Paranagua port authority on Monday said one of the main roads giving access to the port was being blocked by protesters, adding that there was no immediate disruption to cargo movement. Roadblocks in at least 12 Brazilian states by truckers who support outgoing...
WRAPUP 1-U.N.'s Black Sea grain deal continues without Russia
LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Grain was flowing out of Ukraine at a record pace on Monday under an initiative led by the United Nations aimed at easing global food shortages despite Russia's decision to suspend its participation in the scheme. Russia said on Saturday it was pulling out of...
Insurance for Ukraine grains shipments cut after Russia suspension -sources
LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Insurers are no longer offering new cargo insurance cover for shipments out of Ukraine through a U.N.-backed safe corridor after Russia suspended its participation, industry sources said on Tuesday. An export deal, agreed by Russia and Ukraine and brokered by Turkey and the United Nations...
India sharply raises base import price of palm oil
MUMBAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - India sharply raised the base import prices of crude and refined palm oil and crude soya oil, the government said in a statement on Monday, as prices jumped in the world market. The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay. India is the world's biggest importer of edible oils and silver and the second-biggest consumer of gold. Commodity New price in $ Old price in $ Crude palm oil 952 858 RBD palm oil 962 905 RBD palmolein 971 934 Crude soya oil 1,345 1,274 Gold 531 531 Silver 630 629 Base prices for all commodities are in $ per tonne, except for gold and silver. The gold tariff is in $ per 10 grams and silver in $ per kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by David Evans)
WRAPUP 3-U.N. Black Sea grain pact under threat as Russia quits
Russia withdraws from Black Sea pact, cites attack on fleet. Ukraine grain exports continue despite Russia's decision. France working to boost Ukraine exports via land routes. (Adds comment, updates prices) By Nigel Hunt and Naveen Thukral. LONDON/SINGAPORE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Grain was flowing out of Ukraine at a record...
Record agricultural volumes leave Ukraine ports on Monday -official
KYIV, Oct 31 (Reuters) - A record volume of 354,500 tonnes of agricultural products was carried on vessels leaving Ukrainian ports on Monday as part of the Black Sea grain deal, a spokesperson for Odesa's military administration said. Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, withdrew from the Black Sea...
China's sow herd increases 2% in Sept vs prior month - agriculture ministry
BEIJING, Oct 31 (Reuters) - China's sow herd grew 2% in September versus the prior month to 43.62 million heads, showed data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs on Monday. The hog herd increased 3.1% on the prior month to 443.94 million, and was also up 1.4% on...
UPDATE 1-France seeks to rally EU over land routes for Ukrainian crops
PARIS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - France is working to boost Ukraine grain exports via land routes in conjunction with other EU states, the farm minister in Paris said on Monday, after Russia withdrew from a deal that had enabled such exports via the Black Sea. On Saturday, Russia indefinitely suspended...
UPDATE 7-Brazil's Bolsonaro silent on Lula election victory until Tuesday
(Adds trucker protest spreading, allies urge Bolsonaro to concede) BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - President Jair Bolsonaro will not publicly address his defeat in Brazil's presidential election until Tuesday, a minister said, amid doubts over whether the far-right nationalist will accept the victory of his leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
GRAINS-Soybeans climb on short-covering; wheat, corn also higher
CHICAGO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose about 2% on Tuesday, buoyed by short-covering as the U.S. harvest winds down, hopes for export sales to China and uncertainty about the availability of South American supplies, traders said. Wheat futures turned higher, rallying from early declines as traders focused...
GRAINS-Soybeans ease, but uncertainty over Brazilian supply limit losses
SINGAPORE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures slid on Wednesday with the market retreating from previous session's highest level in almost six weeks, although concerns over Brazilian shipments kept a floor under the market. Wheat fell for the first time in three sessions and corn lost ground. FUNDAMENTALS. *...
Brazil's Bolsonaro avoids concession to Lula, but transition to begin
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday avoided conceding defeat to leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in his first public remarks since Sunday's election, saying protests since then were the fruit of "indignation and a sense of injustice" over the vote. His...
