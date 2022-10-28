Read full article on original website
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health InsuranceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Rikers Island Corrections Officer Stabbed 15 TimesBLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
Halloween Peep Show on Subway ExposedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
16 things New Yorkers would ‘ghost’ about this city
In honor of Halloween, we were curious about what New Yorkers would “ghost” (or abruptly leave behind) about the city, so we put the question to our readers who we know always creep it real. There seems to be a consensus because several answers—like rent prices and Times...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has been selected!
New York City has found its next Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree—and it’s from New York!. Standing 82 feet tall and weighing 14 tons, the Norway Spruce is currently waiting to be cut down in Queensbury, New York, which is three-and-a-half hours north of NYC between Glens Falls and Lake George.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Job postings in NYC must include a salary range starting this week
One of the most frustrating things about the job hunt is not knowing what a position pays. Instead of knowing upfront and saving everyone time and effort, we are forced to go through the whole process only to find out at the end. If you’re lucky, the job falls within your required range. If not, you’re forced to negotiate or terminate your candidacy.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
See renderings of the renovated Bronx Museum of the Arts
The Bronx Museum of the Arts on the corner of Grand Concourse and 165th Street is about to undergo a massive renovation that will include a brand-new lobby design and a multi-story entrance. Believe it or not, despite being an important local cultural destination (the only free contemporary art museum...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Brace yourselves for a fairly warm November in NYC
We all know how frigid New York can get and so, when we hear that the month of November is going to be unseasonably warm, we tend to forget about what that all means on a climate change scale and just revel in the fact that we won’t have to wear our scarves, gloves and boots for a bit longer this year.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A new study claims NYC streets aren’t that dirty and we’re all confused
A new report by the mayor’s office claims that only 1.5% of New York City’s streets are considered “filthy.” For what it’s worth, we are 100% convinced there’s something off with the numbers: have you not noticed the piles of garbage that marinate on curbs all throughout the city each day?
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Fall foliage is at its peak in Central Park, so get there ASAP
This fall, embrace the magic of strolling through Central Park while crisp colorful leaves drift through the air. Most of the park’s fall foliage is at its peak right now, meaning you should get there ASAP to experience this autumnal wonderland in the heart of Manhattan. The Central Park...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
This TikTok famous vegan donut company just opened a store in Brooklyn
Despite amassing a pretty large fanbase on TikTok and other forms of social media after opening in Baltimore in 2020 and all throughout the pandemic, it took Black-owned business Cloudy Donut two full years to finally establish a presence in New York. It was all worth the wait, though, as...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Daylight saving time ends this Sunday
It’s our yearly reminder that it’s about to get darker sooner. Daylight Savings Time, that awful tradition of setting our clocks back and forth, ends on Sunday, November 6, at precisely 2am. The clock will turn back to 1am, confusing partiers, and giving the rest of us an “extra” hour of sleep. Yes, we’ll get more sunshine in the morning but we’ll have to leave work in darkness.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
NYC is the second most unaffordable city for renters looking to buy a starter home
With rent prices at an all-time high here in NYC, buying a home or apartment is an attractive option. Unfortunately, buying a starter home, where you can build up equity and have something of your own, is actually not in the cards for most New Yorkers. In fact, a new study from Point2, an international real estate search portal, shows that NYC is the second most unaffordable city in the U.S. for renters looking to buy a starter home.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
This Queens man turned a laundromat into an apartment
This Queens man is living a coin-operated dream at this former laundromat, throwing shows and hosting bands where clean clothes were once folded. “Something about the exhibitionism is comforting to me,” 27-year-old Sampson Dahl told The Post of living in this former Maspeth laundromat, whose footprint he rents as a home, where he often keeps the front door open so neighbors can drop by and light can come in. In his four years in the $1,850-a-month, 800-square-foot space, he’s also transformed it into a venue uniquely his own, with all matter of gifted and found objects adorning every surface.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A giant new food hall is opening in Williamsburg
Another day, another food hall opening announcement. This time around, what is by many considered to be Brooklyn’s buzziest (and most Manhattan-like) neighborhood will become home to the aptly dubbed Williamsburg Market, a 15,000-square-foot culinary extravaganza set to officially open on November 3 at 103 North 3rd Street between Wythe Avenue and Berry Street.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
‘Iron Chef’ David Burke to open his first NYC restaurant in nearly three years
Chef David Burke, a prime mover on the culinary scene for decades and an “Iron Chef America” star, has chosen 277 Park Ave. to launch his first New York venture in nearly three years. If it seems that we report on a new office-tower restaurant every week, it’s...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
‘Watcher House’ owners made 58 calls to police since moving in
The current owners of 657 Boulevard in Westfield, New Jersey — the property otherwise known as the real-life home from “The Watcher” series — have made 58 calls to police since they moved in back in July 2019, The Post can report. Andrew and Allison Carr...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
See a flash mob to Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' at last night's Village Halloween Parade
New Yorkers went all out for Halloween yesterday. The streets were bursting with energy as kids and adults alike joined celebrations after nearly two years of tapered excitement given a global pandemic that halted life as we know it. And, today, we’re already reminiscing: from insane decorations quite literally hanging...
