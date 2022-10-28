ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

manhattanexpressnews.nyc

16 things New Yorkers would ‘ghost’ about this city

In honor of Halloween, we were curious about what New Yorkers would “ghost” (or abruptly leave behind) about the city, so we put the question to our readers who we know always creep it real. There seems to be a consensus because several answers—like rent prices and Times...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has been selected!

New York City has found its next Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree—and it’s from New York!. Standing 82 feet tall and weighing 14 tons, the Norway Spruce is currently waiting to be cut down in Queensbury, New York, which is three-and-a-half hours north of NYC between Glens Falls and Lake George.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Job postings in NYC must include a salary range starting this week

One of the most frustrating things about the job hunt is not knowing what a position pays. Instead of knowing upfront and saving everyone time and effort, we are forced to go through the whole process only to find out at the end. If you’re lucky, the job falls within your required range. If not, you’re forced to negotiate or terminate your candidacy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

See renderings of the renovated Bronx Museum of the Arts

The Bronx Museum of the Arts on the corner of Grand Concourse and 165th Street is about to undergo a massive renovation that will include a brand-new lobby design and a multi-story entrance. Believe it or not, despite being an important local cultural destination (the only free contemporary art museum...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Brace yourselves for a fairly warm November in NYC

We all know how frigid New York can get and so, when we hear that the month of November is going to be unseasonably warm, we tend to forget about what that all means on a climate change scale and just revel in the fact that we won’t have to wear our scarves, gloves and boots for a bit longer this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Fall foliage is at its peak in Central Park, so get there ASAP

This fall, embrace the magic of strolling through Central Park while crisp colorful leaves drift through the air. Most of the park’s fall foliage is at its peak right now, meaning you should get there ASAP to experience this autumnal wonderland in the heart of Manhattan. The Central Park...
MANHATTAN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

This TikTok famous vegan donut company just opened a store in Brooklyn

Despite amassing a pretty large fanbase on TikTok and other forms of social media after opening in Baltimore in 2020 and all throughout the pandemic, it took Black-owned business Cloudy Donut two full years to finally establish a presence in New York. It was all worth the wait, though, as...
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Daylight saving time ends this Sunday

It’s our yearly reminder that it’s about to get darker sooner. Daylight Savings Time, that awful tradition of setting our clocks back and forth, ends on Sunday, November 6, at precisely 2am. The clock will turn back to 1am, confusing partiers, and giving the rest of us an “extra” hour of sleep. Yes, we’ll get more sunshine in the morning but we’ll have to leave work in darkness.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

NYC is the second most unaffordable city for renters looking to buy a starter home

With rent prices at an all-time high here in NYC, buying a home or apartment is an attractive option. Unfortunately, buying a starter home, where you can build up equity and have something of your own, is actually not in the cards for most New Yorkers. In fact, a new study from Point2, an international real estate search portal, shows that NYC is the second most unaffordable city in the U.S. for renters looking to buy a starter home.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

This Queens man turned a laundromat into an apartment

This Queens man is living a coin-operated dream at this former laundromat, throwing shows and hosting bands where clean clothes were once folded. “Something about the exhibitionism is comforting to me,” 27-year-old Sampson Dahl told The Post of living in this former Maspeth laundromat, whose footprint he rents as a home, where he often keeps the front door open so neighbors can drop by and light can come in. In his four years in the $1,850-a-month, 800-square-foot space, he’s also transformed it into a venue uniquely his own, with all matter of gifted and found objects adorning every surface.
QUEENS, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

A giant new food hall is opening in Williamsburg

Another day, another food hall opening announcement. This time around, what is by many considered to be Brooklyn’s buzziest (and most Manhattan-like) neighborhood will become home to the aptly dubbed Williamsburg Market, a 15,000-square-foot culinary extravaganza set to officially open on November 3 at 103 North 3rd Street between Wythe Avenue and Berry Street.
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

‘Watcher House’ owners made 58 calls to police since moving in

The current owners of 657 Boulevard in Westfield, New Jersey — the property otherwise known as the real-life home from “The Watcher” series — have made 58 calls to police since they moved in back in July 2019, The Post can report. Andrew and Allison Carr...
WESTFIELD, NJ

