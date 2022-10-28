Read full article on original website
48hills.org
Breed’s messaging undermines her own goals, including a critical Muni tax measure
If Proposition L, which everyone at City Hall supports, goes down, and Muni and everyone who rides it suffers, you can blame Heather Knight’s Chronicle story about the $1.7 million toilet. That, and the constant refrain from so many news media circles, and so many of the allies of...
PLANetizen
Berkeley ADU Rules Found in Violation of State Law
A state agency has ruled against Berkeley’s restrictions on accessory dwelling units (ADUs) in its hillside neighborhoods, reports Nico Savidge for Berkeleyside, dismissing the city’s claims that allowing two ADUs per lot in the Berkeley Hills would negatively impact resident safety in the event of a fire evacuation.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland mayoral candidates form an alliance: here's why
Two Oakland mayoral candidates have endorsed each other ahead of the November 8 election. Loren Taylor and Treva Reid are vying to be Oakland's next mayor, but before Election Day, they're partnering up. Taylor and Reid, both current members of the city council, see that it may be to their...
SF promotes new home security initiative for Sunset District
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar and community members of Sunset District gathered to promote a new home security initiative for residents of the Sunset District on Friday. The initiative includes a new Video Doorbell Home Security program, new neighborhood watch groups and free safety assessments for homeowners. The Video Doorbell Home […]
Union leaders call for ousting of Santa Clara mayor
A major union workers group is throwing its support behind a Santa Clara official running to replace current Mayor Lisa Gillmor—who advocated for prevailing wages not to be paid on a major development in the city. The Santa Clara and San Benito Counties Building and Construction Trades Council, a...
SF supervisor has stove stolen in break-in
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Supervisor Ahsha Safai, who represents the Excelsior and Outer Mission neighborhoods on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, had his house broken into while he was trying to finish a home renovation, he stated via Twitter. “My house got broken into – trying to finish renovation,” the District 11 supervisor stated. […]
KTVU FOX 2
California rejected more than 100,000 ballots in primary election, Alameda County has large discrepancies
OAKLAND, Calif. - Millions of Californians are expected to mail-in ballots for the November general election, but more than 100 thousand may be rejected by county registrars. Data released by the California Secretary of State’s Office shows in the June primary election, 105,818 vote-by-mail ballots were disqualified. That’s about 1.6 % of all ballots submitted by mail.
sunflower-alliance.org
CA Scoping Plan Petition to Newsom and CARB, by November 10
Every five years, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) creates a Scoping Plan for achieving California’s climate goals. Unfortunately, the current proposed plan doesn’t ensure that California will meet its greenhouse gas reduction targets, which are set by state law. It also doesn’t address key Environmental Justice Advisory Committee (EJAC) recommendations,* and fails to put California on a path to phase out fossil fuels equitably by 2045.
sfstandard.com
‘What’s the Freaking Gap’: SF Health Officials in Hot Seat as Supervisors Demand Answers on Drug Treatment
The Department of Public Health (DPH) is touting a less than one-day wait time for people entering the city’s addiction treatment programs—a claim that city leaders are struggling to make sense of amid crushing overdose rates, stubborn open-air drug markets and anecdotal reports of difficulty in accessing treatment.
KTVU FOX 2
2 Bay Area cities among top 5 towns with the biggest housing shortages
OAKLAND calif., - San Francisco and San Jose are among the top 10 cities experiencing major housing shortages according to angi.com. Government to pay Camp Lejeune victims $21 billionCamp Lejeune Claims|. San Jose is a tech-hub, it's home to Tesla, Apple and Google. But, the city has one of the...
thesfnews.com
Supervisor Ahsha Safai’s Home Burglarized
SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco Supervisor Ahsha Safai’s home was broken into on Thursday, October 27. Thieves managed to take a stove, microwave, and vent from Safai’s home which is under renovation. This crime transpired on the same day that Nancy Pelosi’s home was broken into. On Friday,...
‘Racist/hateful’ comment written on wall of Oakland elementary school
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A comment that was described as “hateful” and “racist” was found on the bathroom wall of an Oakland elementary school, according to a letter written to families that was obtained by KRON4. The incident happened at Thornhill Elementary School, located at 5880 Thornhill Drive. “I write today because all of us […]
A ‘rare opportunity’: San Francisco prepares to build first new school campus in a decade
The San Francisco Unified School District is preparing to officially start construction on a new elementary school in the Mission Bay neighborhood. School officials, city leaders and community members gathered Thursday to celebrate the launch of development activities at Mission Bay Parcel 14, soon to be considered Mission Bay School when the campus opens in 2025.
Homeowners can apply for seismic retrofit grants
BERKELEY, Calif. (BCN) — Berkeley homeowners may apply for up to $3,000 in earthquake seismic retrofit grants from the city. Berkeley officials remind homeowners that seismic retrofits can help prevent homes from sliding and collapsing during an earthquake. Income-qualified households can get reimbursed for the full cost of a seismic upgrade to their home, while […]
Ely Daily Times
Properly Subversive: San Francisco slips to the edge of hell
Some whacko breaks into Nancy Pelosi’s gated mansion in San Francisco, brains her husband with a hammer, and yells “Where’s Nancy!” Paul Pelosi will make a full recovery and everyone sends their sympathies to the family. Crime is traumatic and welcome to the club. Some immediately...
abc10.com
As threats grow more rampant, lawmakers talk security
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police arrested a man after attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi with a hammer while screaming "Where's Nancy?" at their San Francisco home. It has many people wondering: has it really come to this? Lawmakers said constant threats are now part of their reality.
Poll shows S.F. voters care most about this November state proposition
San Francisco Bay Area residents have one statewide ballot proposition on their mind above all others with fewer than two weeks until the midterm elections. Thirty-six percent of likely voters in the region said in a new statewide poll that Proposition 1 — the proposed constitutional amendment that would enshrine the rights to an abortion and contraceptives in California — is the proposition they are most interested in on Nov. 8. ...
Newsom comments on ‘heinous attack’ on Paul Pelosi
Headlines across the nation Friday morning read differently but said the same thing. The speaker of the house's husband was attacked with a hammer in their home.
KQED
Should SF and Berkeley Tax Empty Homes, Following Oakland's Lead?
Housing remains a central issue on Bay Area ballots this year as local governments continue to grapple with the ongoing affordability crisis. In San Francisco and Berkeley, voters will get the chance to weigh in on measures that would tax vacant homes. They’re pitched as tools to help alleviate the housing shortage by incentivizing landlords to rent unoccupied units while raising money for housing programs and other city services. Opponents question whether they’ll have their intended effect and argue they could hurt small landlords.
Washington Examiner
Drug dealers aren’t the real victims
San Francisco Mayor London Breed should be credited for asking the right question earlier this month about the open-air drug trade that has made her city a violent and smelly mess. “Why do people who deal drugs have more rights than people who try to get up and go to...
