Alameda, CA

Berkeley ADU Rules Found in Violation of State Law

A state agency has ruled against Berkeley’s restrictions on accessory dwelling units (ADUs) in its hillside neighborhoods, reports Nico Savidge for Berkeleyside, dismissing the city’s claims that allowing two ADUs per lot in the Berkeley Hills would negatively impact resident safety in the event of a fire evacuation.
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland mayoral candidates form an alliance: here's why

Two Oakland mayoral candidates have endorsed each other ahead of the November 8 election. Loren Taylor and Treva Reid are vying to be Oakland's next mayor, but before Election Day, they're partnering up. Taylor and Reid, both current members of the city council, see that it may be to their...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

SF promotes new home security initiative for Sunset District

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar and community members of Sunset District gathered to promote a new home security initiative for residents of the Sunset District on Friday. The initiative includes a new Video Doorbell Home Security program, new neighborhood watch groups and free safety assessments for homeowners. The Video Doorbell Home […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

SF supervisor has stove stolen in break-in

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Supervisor Ahsha Safai, who represents the Excelsior and Outer Mission neighborhoods on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, had his house broken into while he was trying to finish a home renovation, he stated via Twitter. “My house got broken into – trying to finish renovation,” the District 11 supervisor stated. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California rejected more than 100,000 ballots in primary election, Alameda County has large discrepancies

OAKLAND, Calif. - Millions of Californians are expected to mail-in ballots for the November general election, but more than 100 thousand may be rejected by county registrars. Data released by the California Secretary of State’s Office shows in the June primary election, 105,818 vote-by-mail ballots were disqualified. That’s about 1.6 % of all ballots submitted by mail.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
sunflower-alliance.org

CA Scoping Plan Petition to Newsom and CARB, by November 10

Every five years, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) creates a Scoping Plan for achieving California’s climate goals. Unfortunately, the current proposed plan doesn’t ensure that California will meet its greenhouse gas reduction targets, which are set by state law. It also doesn’t address key Environmental Justice Advisory Committee (EJAC) recommendations,* and fails to put California on a path to phase out fossil fuels equitably by 2045.
CALIFORNIA STATE
thesfnews.com

Supervisor Ahsha Safai’s Home Burglarized

SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco Supervisor Ahsha Safai’s home was broken into on Thursday, October 27. Thieves managed to take a stove, microwave, and vent from Safai’s home which is under renovation. This crime transpired on the same day that Nancy Pelosi’s home was broken into. On Friday,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

A ‘rare opportunity’: San Francisco prepares to build first new school campus in a decade

The San Francisco Unified School District is preparing to officially start construction on a new elementary school in the Mission Bay neighborhood. School officials, city leaders and community members gathered Thursday to celebrate the launch of development activities at Mission Bay Parcel 14, soon to be considered Mission Bay School when the campus opens in 2025.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Homeowners can apply for seismic retrofit grants

BERKELEY, Calif. (BCN) — Berkeley homeowners may apply for up to $3,000 in earthquake seismic retrofit grants from the city. Berkeley officials remind homeowners that seismic retrofits can help prevent homes from sliding and collapsing during an earthquake. Income-qualified households can get reimbursed for the full cost of a seismic upgrade to their home, while […]
BERKELEY, CA
Ely Daily Times

Properly Subversive: San Francisco slips to the edge of hell

Some whacko breaks into Nancy Pelosi’s gated mansion in San Francisco, brains her husband with a hammer, and yells “Where’s Nancy!” Paul Pelosi will make a full recovery and everyone sends their sympathies to the family. Crime is traumatic and welcome to the club. Some immediately...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
abc10.com

As threats grow more rampant, lawmakers talk security

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police arrested a man after attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi with a hammer while screaming "Where's Nancy?" at their San Francisco home. It has many people wondering: has it really come to this? Lawmakers said constant threats are now part of their reality.
SACRAMENTO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Poll shows S.F. voters care most about this November state proposition

San Francisco Bay Area residents have one statewide ballot proposition on their mind above all others with fewer than two weeks until the midterm elections. Thirty-six percent of likely voters in the region said in a new statewide poll that Proposition 1 — the proposed constitutional amendment that would enshrine the rights to an abortion and contraceptives in California — is the proposition they are most interested in on Nov. 8. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KQED

Should SF and Berkeley Tax Empty Homes, Following Oakland's Lead?

Housing remains a central issue on Bay Area ballots this year as local governments continue to grapple with the ongoing affordability crisis. In San Francisco and Berkeley, voters will get the chance to weigh in on measures that would tax vacant homes. They’re pitched as tools to help alleviate the housing shortage by incentivizing landlords to rent unoccupied units while raising money for housing programs and other city services. Opponents question whether they’ll have their intended effect and argue they could hurt small landlords.
BERKELEY, CA
Washington Examiner

Drug dealers aren’t the real victims

San Francisco Mayor London Breed should be credited for asking the right question earlier this month about the open-air drug trade that has made her city a violent and smelly mess. “Why do people who deal drugs have more rights than people who try to get up and go to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

