GRAINS-Wheat eases from 2-week top on Black Sea supplies; soy, corn down
SINGAPORE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid on Tuesday, with the market falling from previous session's highest level in two weeks, as grain shipments continue to flow from Ukraine despite Russia withdrawing from a U.N.-brokered export pact. Soybeans and corn lost ground after closing higher on Monday with...
Ukraine 2023 winter wheat sowing 87% complete, acreage seen falling - ministry
KYIV, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms have sown 3.5 million hectares of winter wheat as of Nov. 1, or 87% of the expected area, compared with 6.1 million hectares sown on the same date in 2021, agriculture ministry data showed on Tuesday. Ukraine sowed more than 6 million hectares...
CBOT Trends-Soy up 13-17 cents; wheat, corn steady-down 2 cents
CHICAGO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Steady to down 2 cents per bushel. * Wheat called lower after surging 6.4%...
GRAINS-Soybeans ease, but uncertainty over Brazilian supply limit losses
SINGAPORE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures slid on Wednesday with the market retreating from previous session's highest level in almost six weeks, although concerns over Brazilian shipments kept a floor under the market. Wheat fell for the first time in three sessions and corn lost ground. FUNDAMENTALS. *...
Grain warehouse license of Baxter, Iowa business revoked
Doug’s Feed Service, Inc., of Baxter, Iowa has consented to a voluntary revocation of its grain warehouse license, effective Oct. 31, 2022, by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Due to the revocation of the license, Doug’s Feed Store, Inc., is prohibited from storing grain after Nov. 30, 2022.
GRAINS-Wheat retreats as Ukrainian shipments continue despite Russia's pullout
Grain flowing out of Ukraine despite Russia's withdrawal. U.S. winter wheat ratings lowest on record for late Oct -USDA. Soybean futures climb to highest in more than one month. (Adds quote in paragraphs 3-4, details and updates prices) By Naveen Thukral. SINGAPORE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid...
Avian influenza identified in an Iowa commercial layer flock
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) have confirmed a positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Wright County, Iowa. The virus was found in a commercial layer flock, and this is...
UPDATE 1-Brazil post-election roadblocks may eventually hit ag exports, warns farm group
SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Farmers in Brazil's biggest farm state are concerned that agricultural exports could be affected by road blockades by truckers protesting the result of Sunday's election, the head of a state farm lobby told Reuters on Monday. Normando Corral, president of farm group Famato, said...
Global events may affect Egypt's wheat supply temporarily, Egyptian supply minister says
CAIRO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Global events may temporarily affect Egypt's wheat supply but the country can adjust to them, Egypt's supply minister Ali Moselhy told Reuters on Tuesday when asked whether Russia's decision to freeze its participation in a U.N.-brokered grain export deal would affect its supply. The global...
Indian scientists say new GM mustard seeds safe for commercial cultivation
NEW DELHI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - A locally developed genetically modified (GM) mustard variety will help India boost crop yields of one of the main oilseeds and cut vegetable oil imports that cost billions of dollars a year, the country's top agricultural scientists said on Monday. The Genetic Engineering Appraisal...
UPDATE 1-U.N.'s Black Sea grain deal chief says 'the food must flow'
ISTANBUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The U.N. head of a Black Sea grain-exports deal said on Monday that civilian cargo ships can never be military targets or held hostage, and that "the food must flow" under the deal, in which Russia suspended its participation at the weekend. The comment on...
China's sow herd increases 2% in Sept vs prior month - agriculture ministry
BEIJING, Oct 31 (Reuters) - China's sow herd grew 2% in September versus the prior month to 43.62 million heads, showed data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs on Monday. The hog herd increased 3.1% on the prior month to 443.94 million, and was also up 1.4% on...
Power Up: Oil Majors in the Black (and Green)
Oct 31 - David Gaffen Editor-in-Charge, Energy Markets. Happy Halloween Power Up readers! The biggest oil majors are swimming in money, Russia’s energy outlook - particularly in natural gas - doesn’t look very strong, and Germany is seeing the light, at least, that they need to use more of it with solar panels. There’s a lot happening this Halloween. Here is some of it. EXXON: WE TOLD YOU SO Oil Giant Rakes It In Exxon Mobil, the top U.S. oil producer, for years trailed its peers when it came to performance, and was being hammered for failing to anticipate the shift to renewable investment while also seemingly doubling down later than others on drilling in the Permian, the most prolific shale region in the United States. But now that demand has recovered from the worst of the pandemic, and the combination of Russia’s war in Ukraine and OPEC+ keeping supply tight could keep prices high for years, a bet on continued oil and gas output doesn’t seem off the mark. Hence, Darren Woods of Exxon sounded like he was taking a victory lap Friday. Exxon earned nearly $20 billion in the third quarter, surpassing even the second quarter, as the CEO noted that while “others pulled back in the face of uncertainty and a historic slowdown, retreating and retrenching, this company moved forward, continuing to invest.” That may not entirely capture the spirit of the thing. Other oil companies also kept drilling - and Exxon also has to make good on a more oil and gas heavy portfolio that could be an advantage only in the near-term. Still, with shares up 86% this year - besting the other majors - it gives them a bit of room to run. RUSSIA LOWERS EXPECTATIONS Sanctions, as it turns out, do hurt Russia's finance ministry has slashed its expectations of taxable oil production for 2023, Reuters reported exclusively Friday, as Western sanctions will truly reduce the nation’s ability to produce and export oil and refined products. Russian oil and gas condensate output is set to come in around 9.84 million barrels per day in 2023, or down about 7% or 8% from this year, and a Reuters analysis shows that the figure could be even more dire for Moscow, which relies on fossil fuel revenues to fund its budget. The International Energy Agency had a similar warning for Russia in its newest projections on the country’s gas export outlook following its invasion of Ukraine. Where the IEA last year expected Russia’s exports to rise from roughly 250 billion cubic metres in 2020 to more than 350 bcm by 2030, the country’s decision to cut off supply to Europe has shifted the IEA’s thinking. The agency now thinks Russia’s gas exports peaked this year, and will fall to less than 150 bcm at the end of the decade, saying the country cannot expect to easily re-orient its gas trade to Asia due to relative lack of pipeline connection; Russia also doesn’t have a notable advantage in LNG over any other big exporter. “The rupture has come with a speed that few imagined possible,” they write. ENERGY CRISIS RAMIFICATIONS People with access are likely to lose it The worldwide energy crisis is likely to have far-reaching effects for a number of years because it stretches across just about all sources - but especially oil and natural gas - and means the number of people without access to modern energy is rising for the first time in a decade, the International Energy Agency says in its world outlook, which was released last week. The IEA estimates about 75 million people who recently gained access to electricity are going to find it unaffordable, largely due to the surge in natural gas prices, and about 100 million people are going back to using traditional biomass (wood, mostly) to cook food and heat homes. “Market conditions and the energy crisis are raising the global average cost of electricity supply by almost 30% in 2022,” they wrote. As of present day, there are 113 countries without universal access to electricity, and roughly 775 million people are not expected to have access to electricity worldwide in 2022, an increase from the previous year, largely due to rising poverty in sub-Saharan Africa - one reason why representatives from that region are going to urge more fossil fuel projects at Egypt’s COP27 next week. SOLAR VALLEY, REVIVED? Germany looks to bring back locus of investment Germany is trying to boost the EU’s energy security by reviving the solar industry that once thrived there but has languished in recent years. Officials are starting to react with some urgency as the continent faces years of re-orienting away from Russian fuel for power generation, and recent U.S. climate legislation will add to the competition. Germany derives about 41% of its electricity generation from renewables, and about 10% overall from solar. But the country's solar manufacturing collapsed after a government decision a decade ago to cut subsidies faster than expected. Europe once produced a quarter of global photovoltaic (PV) modules worldwide; it’s now at 3% while China is at 70% - and does it more cheaply. "We are seeing how fatal it is when the energy supply is completely dependent on other actors. It's a question of national security," Wolfram Guenther, Saxony's state minister for energy, told Reuters. QUOTE "This invented story, says more about arguments going on inside the Russian government than it does about the West." UK Defense Ministry, on Russia’s claim that the British navy blew up the Nord Stream gas pipeline QATAR DIVES IN LNG powerhouse’s new investments Qatar, one of the world’s biggest producers of natural gas, is busy signing up partners for one of its largest ongoing projects to produce natural gas for liquefaction and shipment, while it has also signed up as a partner in recent discoveries off Lebanon’s coast. QatarEnergy's Chief Executive Saad al-Kaabi named ConocoPhillips as its third and final partner in its North Field South expansion, part of the world's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, after Shell and TotalEnergies. The country remains one of the world’s largest LNG exporters after the United States. In addition, QatarEnergy is talking to the Lebanese government for a 30% stake in an offshore exploration area, where it is also negotiating with partners TotalEnergies and ENI. Big companies are showing more interest in those fields, as well as discoveries off Israel’s coast, due to the disruptions caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. (Editing by Marguerita Choy)
India sharply raises base import price of palm oil
MUMBAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - India sharply raised the base import prices of crude and refined palm oil and crude soya oil, the government said in a statement on Monday, as prices jumped in the world market. The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay. India is the world's biggest importer of edible oils and silver and the second-biggest consumer of gold. Commodity New price in $ Old price in $ Crude palm oil 952 858 RBD palm oil 962 905 RBD palmolein 971 934 Crude soya oil 1,345 1,274 Gold 531 531 Silver 630 629 Base prices for all commodities are in $ per tonne, except for gold and silver. The gold tariff is in $ per 10 grams and silver in $ per kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by David Evans)
Indonesia extends palm oil export levy waiver up to ref price of $800/T
JAKARTA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Indonesia on Monday said it has extended its policy to waive a palm oil export levy until the crude palm oil reference price breaks $800 per tonnes and above, the economic ministry said in a statement on Monday. The waiver was initially due to expire...
Putin: we are not ending participation in grain export deal, just suspending it
Oct 31 (Reuters) - Russia is not ending its participation in a deal to export Ukrainian grain through Black Sea ports but rather is suspending it, President Vladimir Putin told a news conference on Monday. (Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chris Reese) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For...
China to release seventh batch of frozen pork from reserves
BEIJING, Nov 1 (Reuters) - China's state planner said on Tuesday it will release its seventh batch of frozen pork from reserves, even though hog prices have recently dropped from a record-high level. The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said the move aims to further improve the market supply...
UPDATE 2-Main road to Brazil's Paranagua port, major grain export hub, still blocked
SAO PAULO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Protesters in Brazil blocked the main access road to the important grain export port of Paranagua for a second day on Tuesday, the port authority said, hobbling shipping from one of the world's top food producers. Blockades in the area were first reported Monday...
Prepare for the pinch of 2023
As the 2022 harvest comes to a close, farmers across the nation are breathing a collective sigh of relief. But don’t get too comfortable because it’s time to start planning for next year. “This time of year is also a really good time to have discussions with the...
Brazil's Famato says does not support protestor roadblocks, could disrupt shipments
SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers in Mato Grosso do not support protesters partially blocking roads in the country's biggest farm state, Normando Corral, president of farmer lobby Famato, told Reuters on Monday. Corral said the roadblocks, which could disrupt shipments of agricultural produce if they persist, reflect...
