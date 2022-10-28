Read full article on original website
WKTV
Madison County Sheriffs Office investigating multiple burglaries at Morrisville Elementary School
Teachers stop stabbing at Utica high school, one student hospitalized, police say
cnyhomepage.com
New Hartford PD charge teenager with Criminal Weapon Possession
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department reports that a 17-year-old has been given Criminal Weapon Possession charges after an incident that started with a vehicle pursuit and ended with New Hartford School’s being placed on lockout the morning of October 31st. Around 2:23 am...
Syracuse murder whodunnit: ‘Putting the pieces together’ or ‘no evidence of...anything?’
Syracuse, NY — No one has come forward to identify Deartis Stanley and Charles Lawrence as the shooters who opened fire into a crowd of 100 people or more in 2016, killing one man and wounding a 10-year-old boy. But prosecutor Shaun Chase urged a murder jury Monday to...
WKTV
Student stabs classmate multiple times at Proctor High School in Utica
WKTV
Schools temporarily placed on lockout during New Hartford police investigation
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Norwich Man Charged With Arson
A Norwich man has been charged with arson, among other charges after a house fire on Halloween. According to the Norwich Police, firefighters responded to 12 State Street in Norwich around 10:30 p.m. for a fully involved house fire. Police say the resident of the home, Matthew Lamb, admitted he...
Burglaries being investigated at school in Madison County
Man airlifted to Syracuse in critical condition after car smashes into tree
Rome man hospitalized after being ejected from motorcycle, deputies say
Man shot in both legs on Syracuse’s South Side
Oswego County woman walking in road killed when she’s hit by car, troopers say
flackbroadcasting.com
Lewis County woman accused of introducing prison contraband in Marcy, police say
Madison County man dies after truck crashes into tree, deputies say
One dead after car accident in Madison County
On the Lookout: Christopher Reynolds
waer.org
Syracuse police confirm fatality from fire was child left home alone
Cortland man arrested for warrant, found with drugs
Fire ‘rolling over front of the house’ - firefighters respond to Valley house fire
New Hartford Police Department offers ‘Halloween Safety Tips’
