Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Related
nationalhogfarmer.com
First 24/7 bacon restaurant opens in Las Vegas
Bacon Nation – Las Vegas' first 24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant concept – is officially open at the D Las Vegas. Created by Downtown Hospitality Group, the restaurant serves up elevated, over-the-top fare for breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night, including gourmet bacon flights; sweet and savory French toast boxes; and Reverse BLTs, for which weaved bacon takes the place of bread.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas couple gets creative with women’s safety device
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas couple have launched a device to help women feel a sense of security when they are out and about. In a city where the nightlife never ends, and there’s a constant influx of tourists visiting, the risk of danger is always present, prompting one couple to get creative with safety.
whatnowvegas.com
Las Vegas’ First 24/7 Bacon Concept Bacon Nation, Debuts At The D Las Vegas
Bacon Nation – Las Vegas’ first 24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant concept – is officially open at the D Las Vegas. Created by Downtown Hospitality Group, the restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late-night, including gourmet bacon flights; sweet and savory French toast boxes; and Reverse BLTs, for which weaved bacon takes the place of bread.
sancerresatsunset.com
“The Rat Pack is Back!” in Las Vegas
With things getting back to normal this year, the personal-finance site WalletHub checked out America’s 100 biggest cities for their “recreation-friendliness”. And the winner is: Las Vegas, Nevada. “Las Vegas has the most playgrounds per square root of the population,” the site notes. Um, okay. Personally,...
Las Vegas food truck plans for restaurant thanks to social media popularity
A North Las Vegas food truck, parked behind a chicken wing restaurant, is gaining serious traction online. Thanks to social media, it’s soon getting even bigger.
Thousands flood Lotto Store in Primm to try luck for $825 Million
Thousands of Nevadans flood Primm's Lotto Store in hopes to win $825 million in the lottery. This is the second largest amount in Powerball history.
963kklz.com
Listen and Win: Train’s AM Gold Tour Tickets
There’s nothing quite like singing “Hey Soul Sister,” at the top of your lungs. Train is coming to town for a must-see performance on Nov. 4 at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. See hits like “Drops Like Jupiter,” “Drive By,” and so much more during their Vegas stop of their AM Gold Tour!
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Lake Mead, CA USA
We make trips through Lake Mead Recreational Area because we love the wildlife, landscape, and peacefulness. We travel this route between Arizona and Utah to avoid Las Vegas…and for a restroom break🤣 Purple is my favorite color and we love taking this journey together. The purple quilted heart was an awesome find. Thank you!
Pot lounges: What will Las Vegas cannabis consumption sites look like?
What will cannabis lounges look like when they start opening in Las Vegas? "The sky's the limit," according to consultant Christopher LaPorte.
news3lv.com
Magician Teller shows progress after heart surgery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas magician Teller is making some magic moves after his recent hospital visit. The magical icon shared his first picture at home after going to the hospital earlier this month for heart surgery. He's battled a number of health issues over the past few...
Review: Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World
My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
Hotel Near Las Vegas Strip Charges Astronomical Room Rate
A mere mention from a popular influencer can sometimes send an out-of-the-way restaurant or bed-and-breakfast more business than it can handle. At other times, the hotel itself creates a room or package specifically for viral content. A 10-minute drive from the Las Vegas strip, the Palms Casino Resort positions itself...
Las Vegas Strip Icons Set for Demolition, Implosion
In Las Vegas, everything becomes part of the show. That might be a person playing plastic bucket drums for tips to full-fledged spectacles like the soon-to-be-removed Volcano at the Mirage or the fountains at Bellagio. On the 4.2-mile stretch that makes up the Las Vegas Strip you literally have every...
8newsnow.com
Inflation causes travel concerns for families attending Las Vegas Mayor’s Cup soccer tournament
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Mayor’s Cup soccer tournament saw families from all over traveling for the competition, however, with rising costs due to inflation, many families struggled merely to make the trip. Christina Chavez-johnson was visiting Las Vegas from California to attend her children’s soccer match...
daytrippen.com
Free Things to do in Las Vegas During The Day
There is plenty of fun, free things to do in Las Vegas during the day. Sure, you can spend hundreds of dollars on shows and fancy restaurants. But armed with some knowledge, you can enjoy quite a few Las Vegas attractions and not spend a penny. Fabulous Las Vegas Sign.
vegas24seven.com
Thanksgiving Menus – Spiedini Fiamma, Hawthorn Grill, Earl Grey Café, and More Round Out Thanksgiving at JW Marriott Las Vegas and Rampart Casino
Thanksgiving Menus from Spiedini Fiamma, Hawthorn Grill, Earl Grey Café, and Market Place Buffet Round Out Thanksgiving Feasts at JW Marriott Las Vegas and Rampart Casino. JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa and Rampart Casino sits upon a 50-acre property that includes two towers, a 50,000 square foot casino, a luxurious spa and amazing dining destinations. Located on the Westside of Las Vegas in Summerlin, the property announces food and beverage specials, select spa offerings and entertainment for the month of November 2022.
kyma.com
Las Vegas woman invents “date rape” lipstick
(CNN) - In Las Vegas, a woman has created a new cosmetic she hopes will help women in a domestic violence situation, or save them from being victims of a date rape drug. “Abusers are smart, and a lot of them are career criminals. They literally are in relationships in order to control and violate," said Joy Hoover, creator of the "date rape" lipstick.
Exploring the Origins of Halloween in Ireland
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Gabe Saglie from Travel Zoo takes us to Ireland to explore the origins of Halloween. The holiday started there 3000 years ago and these days sees a lot of people visiting for festivals and to explore haunted castles throughout the country.
Las Vegas Weekly
Las Vegas’ Black & Blue Diner looks to update an everyday favorite
With big portions and fair pricing, diners are pretty much essential to American cities. And Las Vegans love to have options. Veteran local chef Vic “Vegas” Moea recently teamed with Rose Tummarello to open the Black & Blue Diner, taking over an old Arby’s building on Decatur south of the 95 and transforming it into a sleek, New York-style eatery complete with a fridge of Yoo-hoo across from the bar top.
vegas24seven.com
FREMONT ST. EXPERIENCE NYE TIME OF YOUR LIFE FESTIVAL™ ANNOUNCES HIGHLY ANTICIPATED LINEUP
FREMONT ST. EXPERIENCE NYE TIME OF YOUR LIFE FESTIVAL™ ANNOUNCES HIGHLY ANTICIPATED LINEUP. Ring in the New Year with music icons Bush, Sugar Ray, The Wailers ft. Julian Marley, Tag Team, Sugarhill Gang, All-4-One and more. Fremont Street Experience, Las Vegas’ ultimate party destination, invites partygoers to ring in...
Comments / 0