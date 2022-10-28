Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North CarolinaDianaBeech Mountain, NC
Food Truck'n in the Tri-cities Has Become a Phenomenon and is Taking Over the CountryJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Bluff City Coffee Shop Wins Best of the Tri-Cities Coffee Shop Contest Above CompetitionJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Spooky Delights Abound Throughout the Tri-cities As Halloween Is Almost Upon UsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
State Commission Approves Lease of Prison Annex for Regional Drug Treatment CenterJohn M. DabbsRoan Mountain, TN
Related
993thex.com
Man leads police through two counties during motorcycle pursuit
A man was arrested Saturday morning after he led police on a pursuit through two counties. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Devaunte Phillips, 24, of Milan was fleeing Carter County deputies when he crossed into Washington County. Phillips reportedly crashed the motorcycle on Woodlyn Road, where he...
993thex.com
Two Tennessee residents charged in Bristol, Virginia break-in
Two Tennessee residents are jailed in Washington County, Virginia after they were spotted trespassing in the 10000 block of Oak Grove Road in Bristol. Lisa Michelle Moore, 30, of Bristol, Tennessee, and Thomas Michael Meeks, Jr., 30, of Blountville, are facing numerous charges including breaking and entering in connection to the Friday incident.
993thex.com
Speed investigated as contributing factor in fatal Scott County crash
One person is dead and another was seriously injured during a crash that happened in Scott County on Friday evening. According to Virginia State Police, the accident happened on Route 713 just a mile West of Route 637. A vehicle reportedly ran off the right side of the road, struck...
993thex.com
Non Profit Agency Providing Much Needed Services To Impoverished And Homeless In Carter County
Carter County’s impoverished and homeless population is getting a helping hand with the establishment of the Carter Compassion Center in Elizabethton. Located in the former Chamber of Commerce building, the non profit agency is tasked with providing services and mentorship for those in need. Officials with the center say while much needed services will be provided, much of the efforts will center around connecting individuals and families to other agencies that can assist them with their specific needs. The center is already serving nearly a dozen clients.
993thex.com
Updates On Efforts To Cleanup Landfill Being Provided
Information and updates concerning Bristol, Virginia’s efforts to clean up it’s now closed landfill will be provided Tuesday evening. City officials and other experts will be on hand to provided concerned citizens with updates on the progress of the cleanup process, that hopefully will finally snuff out foul odors coming from the facility, that stopped taking trash in September. The open house will be held at the City Council chambers beginning at six pm. Meanwhile, the Virginia Attorney General’s office is now assisting in providing oversight of the Bristol Virginia Landfill remediation project.
993thex.com
Kingsport lifts burn ban following recent rainfall
Recent rainfall has improved dry conditions, leading Kingsport’s fire marshal to lift the city-wide burn ban. This ban was put into place last week as conditions were dry and city firefighters responded to numerous burning incidents across Kingsport. Fire Marshal Chris Vandagriff says outdoor burning is now permitted for...
993thex.com
South Fork Utility lifts boil water advisory
A boil water advisory for the Weaver Pike area of Bristol, Tennessee has been lifted on Tuesday. According to the South Fork Utility District, the alert happened after two water main breaks happened within days of each other last week. This resulted in outages in and around the Weaver Pike...
993thex.com
Holiday fun in the Tri-Cities
The holidays are fast-approaching, and there’s countless family-friendly events happening this season across the Tri-Cities. Along with annual parades– Christmas markets, tree lighting ceremonies, and more happen all winter long. Bristol: Dec. 1st, 7 PM. One of Bristol’s most anticipated celebrations, the Bristol Christmas parade takes places the...
993thex.com
Coeburn Middle students bussed to Eastside High after HVAC problem
Coeburn Middle School students have been bussed to Eastside High following an HVAC malfunction on Monday afternoon. The alert published on social media by Wise County Public Schools says the students will remain at the high school until regular dismissal. The report also said parents who wish to sign their...
Comments / 0