This feature is from the November 2022 issue of SDPB Magazine. See the full issue HERE. South Dakota Public Broadcasting exists because of the support we receive from individuals who love our programming. Another source of support comes from organizations that partner with us to fulfill our mission. We are grateful for their financial assistance which helps pay for the programs and services SDPB provides. Among our many corporate partners is McCrory Gardens, which was established at South Dakota State University in 1965.

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 10 HOURS AGO