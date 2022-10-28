Read full article on original website
Related
sdpb.org
Sioux Falls Keeps Hustling
This article is from the November 2022 issue of SDPB Magazine. Read the full issue HERE. Sioux Falls is a city that doesn’t have a real reason to exist. No navigable river. No early industry. No major rail connections to kick it into an early industrial overdrive. And yet,...
sdpb.org
SDPB Supporter Spotlight: McCrory Gardens
This feature is from the November 2022 issue of SDPB Magazine. See the full issue HERE. South Dakota Public Broadcasting exists because of the support we receive from individuals who love our programming. Another source of support comes from organizations that partner with us to fulfill our mission. We are grateful for their financial assistance which helps pay for the programs and services SDPB provides. Among our many corporate partners is McCrory Gardens, which was established at South Dakota State University in 1965.
sdpb.org
Lessons from a Night of Hope
The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. This election season, we've heard much about the robust South Dakota economy. In Sioux Falls, the story is all about growth, innovation, and abundance. And yet: We have a poverty problem. The Bishop...
KELOLAND TV
$1 billion Powerball drawing Halloween night
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lottery ticket holders are hoping they’re in for a treat this Halloween night. The Powerball jackpot is at an estimated one billion dollars, with a cash option of $497 million. Lewis customer Deanna Bessey picked up two tickets ahead of the drawing. “I...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls family continues 10-year tradition of Halloween photos
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some families get dressed up and make Christmas cards every year for friends and family, but one Sioux Falls family puts their time and effort into a different annual tradition: Halloween. In 2013, Trisha Murphy and her husband wanted to do something cute for...
siouxfalls.business
Remodeled home, acreage with event barn top million-dollar mark
Two homes topped the million-dollar mark for residential sales for the week of Oct. 10. The No. 1 home in the The Park in Tuthill Highlands neighborhood in southeast Sioux Falls sold for $1.25 million. The two-story walkout home was built in 1995 on a 1-acre lot and was recently remodeled. With 4,800 square feet, it has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.
KELOLAND TV
Interactive Halloween display drawing hundreds in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ahead of Halloween, some people got a head start on trick-or-treating at “Grandma Lu’s Hallow” in central Sioux Falls. Halloween decorations, many resembling different horror movies, fill a yard in central Sioux Falls ahead of Halloween. It’s something the Keller family has been putting on for five years in honor of Grandma Lu, who died in 2020.
sdpb.org
Artist Janet Ballweg explores warmth and tension in domestic space
This interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. The Warren M. Lee Center for the Fine Arts at the University of South Dakota presents "Sitting Down Together." It is described as a "visual dialogue between three artists" that explores themes of food, everyday objects, and domestic life.
101.9 KELO-FM
South Dakota Veterans Cemetery unveiling “guardians” next month
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs will host an unveiling ceremony at the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Sioux Falls. Two eagle sculptures, serving as “guardians” of the Cemetery, will be located on the gates of the main entrance. Cemetery Director Erin Brown says the eagles will be “watching over the veterans and their loved ones who chose to make the Cemetery their forever home”. The sculptures were funded by private donations. The ceremony will take place at 1 pm on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11th.
sdpb.org
District 32 House: Steve Duffy
The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. Steve Duffy is a Republican running for state representative in District 32. That’s in the heart of Rapid City. He joins us today from SDPB’s Kirby Family studio in downtown Sioux Falls as our Meet the Candidates series continues.
Things You Didn’t Know About Sioux Falls ‘Statue of David’
1)-The 18-foot tall Statue of David stands in Fawick Park just west of the Big Sioux River on South 2nd Ave. between East 10th and 11th Streets. 2)-The "Statue of David" was given to the city of Sioux Falls by Thomas Fawick in 1971. Fawick is a Sioux Falls Native who made a fortune as an inventor who invented the “Fawick Flyer” that sits in the Old Courthouse museum.
KELOLAND TV
Abandoned cemetery final stop for Civil War veteran
Forest Home Cemetery is one of 16 abandoned cemeteries in Minnehaha County. According to state law, a cemetery is deemed abandoned if no burial of a human body has taken place for five years and the property is not maintained. Located on the West side of town in what would...
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: October 29th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — ZooBoo is a non-scary Halloween event for little ghosts and goblins at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls. There will be hundreds of painted and carved pumpkins, the Creepy Carousel and train rides plus trick-or-treating from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s also Sensory Saturday from 9-10 a.m. for children with sensory needs. Admission to ZooBoo is $15, $5 for zoo members.
Pork Giveaway Celebrating South Dakota Pork Producers
The South Dakota Pork Producers Council and Smithfield Foods are teaming up and organizing a pork giveaway in Sioux Falls on November 2, 2022. It's their Consumer Pork Giveaway at the WH Lyon Fairgrounds celebrating South Dakota pork producers. The giveaway will be on November 2, from 4:00 PM until...
siouxfalls.business
New manufacturer, housing plans build on momentum in Canton
This paid piece is sponsored by Sioux Metro Growth Alliance. Call it a year of opportunity for Canton. That’s how Jeff Tanner, executive director of the Canton Economic Development Corporation, describes how 2022 has treated the Lincoln County community. “It’s been a year of opportunity, and I think we’ve...
dakotafreepress.com
Noem’s Money Mostly from Elsewhere; Smith Powered Mostly by South Dakota Dollars
As Kristi Noem brings out-of-state political celebs to campaign for her in Sioux Falls, John Hult of South Dakota Searchlight notes that Noem continues to be mostly funded by out-of-state donors:. Around 80% of the individual donor addresses listed on Gov. Kristi Noem’s most recent campaign finance filing are out-of-state,...
sdpb.org
Electric buses coming to South Dakota school districts
Six school districts in the state will soon get new electric buses. Making it possible is a federal grant aiming to replace older, diesel-powered models aiming to reduce fossil fuel emissions. The electric busses are paid for with a $3.6 million grant from the Biden administration. School districts in Alexandria,...
KELOLAND TV
Frights and fun set for Halloween weekend in Yankton
YANKTON, S.D (KELO) — Whether you are a die-hard spooky lover, or would rather enjoy some family friendly events, Yankton will have an array of activities for everyone to enjoy this Halloween weekend. Our first stop of the day is at the Mead Cultural Education Center. It will be...
KELOLAND TV
How long will warm temps stick around?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It seems we’ve constantly been above average, but in reality…isn’t change the only constant? That change will soon be here. If Sioux Falls hits 70 on this Halloween day, it will be the 10th time the city has reached a temperature of 70 or warmer on Halloween. While we do have 70s to start November, give it a week and we’ll soon change.
KELOLAND TV
Police investigate stabbing; Wildfire continues; Zebra mussels discovered in Clear Lake
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Halloween! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls police are investigating a shots-fired call from early Sunday morning. Officials say detectives are investigating the stabbing and will give out...
Comments / 0