Sioux Falls, SD

sdpb.org

Sioux Falls Keeps Hustling

This article is from the November 2022 issue of SDPB Magazine. Read the full issue HERE. Sioux Falls is a city that doesn’t have a real reason to exist. No navigable river. No early industry. No major rail connections to kick it into an early industrial overdrive. And yet,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdpb.org

SDPB Supporter Spotlight: McCrory Gardens

This feature is from the November 2022 issue of SDPB Magazine. See the full issue HERE. South Dakota Public Broadcasting exists because of the support we receive from individuals who love our programming. Another source of support comes from organizations that partner with us to fulfill our mission. We are grateful for their financial assistance which helps pay for the programs and services SDPB provides. Among our many corporate partners is McCrory Gardens, which was established at South Dakota State University in 1965.
BROOKINGS, SD
sdpb.org

Lessons from a Night of Hope

The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. This election season, we've heard much about the robust South Dakota economy. In Sioux Falls, the story is all about growth, innovation, and abundance. And yet: We have a poverty problem. The Bishop...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

$1 billion Powerball drawing Halloween night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lottery ticket holders are hoping they’re in for a treat this Halloween night. The Powerball jackpot is at an estimated one billion dollars, with a cash option of $497 million. Lewis customer Deanna Bessey picked up two tickets ahead of the drawing. “I...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls family continues 10-year tradition of Halloween photos

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some families get dressed up and make Christmas cards every year for friends and family, but one Sioux Falls family puts their time and effort into a different annual tradition: Halloween. In 2013, Trisha Murphy and her husband wanted to do something cute for...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Remodeled home, acreage with event barn top million-dollar mark

Two homes topped the million-dollar mark for residential sales for the week of Oct. 10. The No. 1 home in the The Park in Tuthill Highlands neighborhood in southeast Sioux Falls sold for $1.25 million. The two-story walkout home was built in 1995 on a 1-acre lot and was recently remodeled. With 4,800 square feet, it has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Interactive Halloween display drawing hundreds in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ahead of Halloween, some people got a head start on trick-or-treating at “Grandma Lu’s Hallow” in central Sioux Falls. Halloween decorations, many resembling different horror movies, fill a yard in central Sioux Falls ahead of Halloween. It’s something the Keller family has been putting on for five years in honor of Grandma Lu, who died in 2020.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdpb.org

Artist Janet Ballweg explores warmth and tension in domestic space

This interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. The Warren M. Lee Center for the Fine Arts at the University of South Dakota presents "Sitting Down Together." It is described as a "visual dialogue between three artists" that explores themes of food, everyday objects, and domestic life.
VERMILLION, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

South Dakota Veterans Cemetery unveiling “guardians” next month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs will host an unveiling ceremony at the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Sioux Falls. Two eagle sculptures, serving as “guardians” of the Cemetery, will be located on the gates of the main entrance. Cemetery Director Erin Brown says the eagles will be “watching over the veterans and their loved ones who chose to make the Cemetery their forever home”. The sculptures were funded by private donations. The ceremony will take place at 1 pm on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11th.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdpb.org

District 32 House: Steve Duffy

The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. Steve Duffy is a Republican running for state representative in District 32. That’s in the heart of Rapid City. He joins us today from SDPB’s Kirby Family studio in downtown Sioux Falls as our Meet the Candidates series continues.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Abandoned cemetery final stop for Civil War veteran

Forest Home Cemetery is one of 16 abandoned cemeteries in Minnehaha County. According to state law, a cemetery is deemed abandoned if no burial of a human body has taken place for five years and the property is not maintained. Located on the West side of town in what would...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: October 29th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — ZooBoo is a non-scary Halloween event for little ghosts and goblins at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls. There will be hundreds of painted and carved pumpkins, the Creepy Carousel and train rides plus trick-or-treating from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s also Sensory Saturday from 9-10 a.m. for children with sensory needs. Admission to ZooBoo is $15, $5 for zoo members.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Pork Giveaway Celebrating South Dakota Pork Producers

The South Dakota Pork Producers Council and Smithfield Foods are teaming up and organizing a pork giveaway in Sioux Falls on November 2, 2022. It's their Consumer Pork Giveaway at the WH Lyon Fairgrounds celebrating South Dakota pork producers. The giveaway will be on November 2, from 4:00 PM until...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

New manufacturer, housing plans build on momentum in Canton

This paid piece is sponsored by Sioux Metro Growth Alliance. Call it a year of opportunity for Canton. That’s how Jeff Tanner, executive director of the Canton Economic Development Corporation, describes how 2022 has treated the Lincoln County community. “It’s been a year of opportunity, and I think we’ve...
CANTON, SD
sdpb.org

Electric buses coming to South Dakota school districts

Six school districts in the state will soon get new electric buses. Making it possible is a federal grant aiming to replace older, diesel-powered models aiming to reduce fossil fuel emissions. The electric busses are paid for with a $3.6 million grant from the Biden administration. School districts in Alexandria,...
VOLGA, SD
KELOLAND TV

Frights and fun set for Halloween weekend in Yankton

YANKTON, S.D (KELO) — Whether you are a die-hard spooky lover, or would rather enjoy some family friendly events, Yankton will have an array of activities for everyone to enjoy this Halloween weekend. Our first stop of the day is at the Mead Cultural Education Center. It will be...
YANKTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

How long will warm temps stick around?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It seems we’ve constantly been above average, but in reality…isn’t change the only constant? That change will soon be here. If Sioux Falls hits 70 on this Halloween day, it will be the 10th time the city has reached a temperature of 70 or warmer on Halloween. While we do have 70s to start November, give it a week and we’ll soon change.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

