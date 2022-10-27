Read full article on original website
gowatertown.net
Highway Patrol: Man killed in pickup crash in Codington County
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A man was killed in a pickup crash in Codington County Thursday morning. The Highway Patrol says the 36 year-old man was traveling four-and-a-half miles east of Waverly when the 1994 GMC Sierra C-1500 pickup left 164th Street, went into the ditch and rolled. The man was not...
gowatertown.net
Contractor will pay liquidated damages for missing completion date on Watertown’s Highway 212 project (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Today (Friday) is the scheduled completion date for the Highway 212 construction project in Watertown. One trip through the construction zone makes it obvious construction crews will not meet that deadline. South Dakota Department of Transportation Engineer Bryce Olson says that means the general contractor, in this case...
Madison Daily Leader
Lake County poised to have first female sheriff
Chief Deputy Sarina Talich is poised to become one of South Dakota’s first female sheriffs if the Lake County Commission acts on Tuesday to approve her appointment to fill the vacancy which Sheriff Tim Walburg created with his notice of retirement. “I love it here,” Talich told commissioners in...
performance-radio.com
BANK WEST – SHED DONATION
Pierre-based BankWest is making another commitment to South Dakota agriculture at the South Dakota State Fairgrounds in Huron. Fair officials announced Thursday an 85-thousand dollar donation for the SHED. The SHED will be the new home for Open Class Sheep at the State Fair. State Fair Manager Peggy Besch says the donation means a lot to the Fair…
gowatertown.net
Pierre-based bank makes another sizable donation to State Fairgrounds (Audio)
PIERRE, S.D.—Pierre-based BankWest is making another commitment to South Dakota agriculture at the State Fairgrounds in Huron. Fair officials announced Thursday an $85,000 donation for the SHED, which will be the new home for Open Class Sheep at the State Fair. State Fair Manager Peggy Besch says the donation means a lot to the Fair…
dakotanewsnow.com
Another nursing home closes in South Dakota
FLORENCE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Alpha Media USA, another nursing home will be closing its doors for good in South Dakota. The Country View Assisted Living Center in Florence will close in mid-November, joining care centers in Clear Lake, Ipswich, Salem, and Lennox that have recently closed. As of last week, they were operating at half capacity with eight residents living there.
KELOLAND TV
Candyland comes to life at local Halloween event
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — You may have heard of haunted trails, but one community is putting a sweet twist to this classic Halloween event. Mccrory Gardens in Brookings is bringing the classic board game Candy Land to life during their Giggles and Ghouls event Monday afternoon from 4 to 6. It’s a non-scary treat-or-treating option for families to enjoy.
newscenter1.tv
South Dakota State defeats Indiana St. behind Gronowski’s 4 TDs
BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Mark Gronowski threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to help South Dakota State ease by Indiana State 49-7 on Saturday. South Dakota State built a 21-0 lead by the 14:13 mark of the second quarter after two short touchdown runs by Isaiah Davis and another by Gronowski.
