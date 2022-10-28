ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former South Toledo man admits to woman's 1983 murder

BOWLING GREEN — A man long suspected of having killed a South Toledo woman in 1983 and then dumping her body in rural Wood County was convicted of the crime after detectives recently obtained a confession.

Kenneth Holmes, 68, pleaded guilty Thursday to murder in the August, 1983, death of Patricia Ann Heer, 30. Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matthew Reger sentenced Holmes, a former South Toledoan who was already in state prison for unrelated murder and felonious assault convictions, to 15 years to life for Ms. Heer’s killing.

Ms. Heer’s skeletal remains were found in September, 1983, near Poe and Custar roads and were identified through dental records, Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson said Friday in a statement announcing Holmes’s conviction.

A subsequent search warrant executed at a cabin Holmes owned along the Maumee River just west of Grand Rapids, Ohio in Henry County pursuant to a different case against him turned up clothing and other belongings of Ms. Heer’s, the prosecutor said. But while Holmes also was known to have been familiar with Ms. Heer, investigators at the time were unable to connect him with her death directly.

Recent investigative work performed by Henry County Sheriff Michael Bodenbender and Ginnie Barta, a former Wood County Sheriff’s detective sergeant, “made strides in developing the case against Holmes” and resulted in Ms. Barta and Todd Curtis, a Wood County Prosecutor’s Office investigator, interviewing Holmes at the Marion Correctional Institution, Mr. Dobson said.

As a result of that interview, Mr. Dobson said, Holmes confessed to killing Ms. Heer at his cabin and dumping her body in Wood County.

“Law enforcement never gives up on a case, especially a homicide case,” Mr. Dobson said in his statement. “Cases get handed down from detective to detective, from sheriff to sheriff, sometimes from generation to generation. But those lost lives are not forgotten and they are not abandoned.”

Holmes entered his plea and was sentenced during a video appearance from the Marion prison, where he was serving sentences for aggravated murder and rape in Henry County in 1984 and for kidnapping, felonious assault, and attempted rape in Warren County in 1990.

“The friends and family of Patricia Ann Heer now know what happened to their loved one and can now at least rest in knowing that justice is being served upon him,” Mr. Dobson said. “Kenneth Holmes is now serving sentences for a fuller picture of the crimes he has committed.”

RyanEdge44
3d ago

I'm not really sure people rest any easier knowing justice has been served... there is an inherent degree of revenge in "justice" and I just don't see how that wud make the grief any easier.......... just saying

