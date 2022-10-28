Read full article on original website
Popculture
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
‘Becoming Elizabeth’ Canceled by Starz After One Season
Starz has canceled “Becoming Elizabeth,” a historical costume drama series about the Tudors, after one season, an individual with knowledge of the decision told IndieWire. The show created by Anya Reiss and starring Alicia von Rittberg premiered August 12 but failed to capture much of an audience and posted low ratings that dipped throughout its 8-episode run. “Becoming Elizabeth” continued Starz’s fascination with the 16th Century Tudor family after finding a hit with 2013’s “The White Queen” and two other spinoff series based on the English history. “Becoming Elizabeth” specifically focused on a young Elizabeth I when she was still an orphaned...
The Voice Recap: Night 2 of the Knockouts Claims Five More Casualties
Going into Night 2 of The Voice’s Season 22 Knockouts, it looked like we had a couple of new frontrunners to win. Based on the poll that followed TVLine’s recap of Monday’s episode, Team Legend’s Parijita Bastola and Team Gwen’s Kique were your reigning favorites. Meanwhile, the tide seemed to have turned for Team Blake’s bodie; y’all still liked him OK, just not, you know, as much as you used to seem to. Did any of Tuesday’s contestants make as big an impression as Parijita and Kique? Read on, and we’ll discuss. Team Legend: Omar Jose Cardona singing “Radioactive” (Grade: C) defeated...
