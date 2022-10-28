Going into Night 2 of The Voice’s Season 22 Knockouts, it looked like we had a couple of new frontrunners to win. Based on the poll that followed TVLine’s recap of Monday’s episode, Team Legend’s Parijita Bastola and Team Gwen’s Kique were your reigning favorites. Meanwhile, the tide seemed to have turned for Team Blake’s bodie; y’all still liked him OK, just not, you know, as much as you used to seem to. Did any of Tuesday’s contestants make as big an impression as Parijita and Kique? Read on, and we’ll discuss. Team Legend: Omar Jose Cardona singing “Radioactive” (Grade: C) defeated...

10 MINUTES AGO