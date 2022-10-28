Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pete’s Produce Farm in West Chester Announces Closing DateMarilyn JohnsonWest Chester, PA
No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered LandmarkCJ CoombsPhiladelphia, PA
Old City's Panorama Now Open for Dinner on Tuesdays; 50% Off Pasta and Wine FlightsMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
Related
'He's ruthless': 5-year-old Phillies fan becomes viral sensation for taunting Astros fan
"...So yeah, later in the game when J.T. hit the homerun, Carson gave it back to him because you know, he don't take nothing from nobody. That's what I love about him," said the 5-year-old's father, Robert Wallace.
Young Phillies fan steals show while playfully taunting Astros fan in Houston
A young Phillies fan went viral on Friday night after taunting an Astros fan following J.T. Realmuto’s game-winning home run in extra innings.
Astros' Valdez vs. Phillies' Wheeler in World Series Game 2
HOUSTON — (AP) — Framber Valdez's World Series debut was a blast — for the Atlanta Braves. Jorge Soler drove Valdez's third pitch of last year's opener in Houston into the Crawford Boxes in left field. The Braves went on to win the World Series in six games, and Soler earned the MVP award.
MLB Playoff Tracker: Astros Even World Series, 1-1
The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.
Verlander Takes Responsibility for Astros’ Stunning Loss
The Houston ace squandered a five-run lead en route to the home team’s extra-inning loss.
World Series: Full schedule, broadcast information, probable pitchers and more as the Phillies face the Astros
The revamped 12-team format for the MLB playoffs has come down to the World Series. The Houston Astros have claimed their fourth American League pennant, while the Philadelphia Phillies have made it back to the World Series for the first time in 13 years. World Series schedule. (All times ET)
Phillies World Series: MLB keeping close eye on forecast ahead of World Series Game 3
Major League Baseball says it is keeping a close eye on the forecast ahead of Monday night's Phillies-Astros World Series Game 3 in Philadelphia.
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies World Series: Noah Syndergaard Starts Crucial Game 3 Vs. Astros
HOUSTON -- Rob Thomson has conducted this postseason like a fine symphony, hitting all the right notes and producing sweet music. Now comes the test. Thomson went for the bullpen kill in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night. He got the win. In Game 2 on Saturday night, the Houston Astros came out swinging against Zack Wheeler. The right-hander's velocity was down and his pitches found the heart of the plate too frequently. The Astros barreled him for five runs, three in the first inning, on their way to a 5-2 win.
Astros’ Maldonado forced to change bats from outdated model
HOUSTON (AP) — Astros catcher Martín Maldonado was forced to switch bats for Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night after it was determined the Albert Pujols model he swung in the opener was no longer allowed in the majors. “A rule is a rule, and...
Phillies return to friendly confines of home for Game 3 vs. Astros
After earning a split in the first two games, the Philadelphia Phillies will return home to their raucous crowd where
Altuve breaks out with 3 hits as Astros even World Series
HOUSTON — (AP) — Jose Altuve was in vintage form Saturday night, collecting his third hit on a forehead-high fastball most wouldn't even swing at. The three-time batting champion chuckled after trotting to first base — a grin absent for much of this postseason, and a welcome sight for Astros fans.
Comments / 0