ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Astros' Valdez vs. Phillies' Wheeler in World Series Game 2

HOUSTON — (AP) — Framber Valdez's World Series debut was a blast — for the Atlanta Braves. Jorge Soler drove Valdez's third pitch of last year's opener in Houston into the Crawford Boxes in left field. The Braves went on to win the World Series in six games, and Soler earned the MVP award.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Philadelphia

Phillies World Series: Noah Syndergaard Starts Crucial Game 3 Vs. Astros

HOUSTON -- Rob Thomson has conducted this postseason like a fine symphony, hitting all the right notes and producing sweet music. Now comes the test. Thomson went for the bullpen kill in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night. He got the win. In Game 2 on Saturday night, the Houston Astros came out swinging against Zack Wheeler. The right-hander's velocity was down and his pitches found the heart of the plate too frequently. The Astros barreled him for five runs, three in the first inning, on their way to a 5-2 win.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
960 The Ref

Altuve breaks out with 3 hits as Astros even World Series

HOUSTON — (AP) — Jose Altuve was in vintage form Saturday night, collecting his third hit on a forehead-high fastball most wouldn't even swing at. The three-time batting champion chuckled after trotting to first base — a grin absent for much of this postseason, and a welcome sight for Astros fans.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy