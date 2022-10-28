ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Government Technology

Board Awards $1B for School Builds Statewide

This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. A state board that determines where voter-approved school construction bonds and state funding are spent has made substantial...
Government Technology

2U Makes Over 200 University ‘Boot Camps’ Available Online

An education technology company is now offering online “boot camp” courses from more than 50 universities worldwide through its digital learning platform, edX, to train thousands of students for work in highly sought-after tech fields. 2U Inc. said in a news release this week that edX, the company’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy