Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attentionMark StarChicago, IL
Rats! Denver makes the list of cities with biggest rat problemsijSciences MediaDenver, CO
Charity Works To Let You Donate Leftover Candy To The TroopsJus4NetChicago, IL
The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Are More Moves Coming For The Vancouver Canucks?
Are the Vancouver Canucks done making trades after acquiring Jack Studnicka and Ethan Bear?
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Wild Top Blackhawks in Shootout
Chicago endured their third straight loss in the shootout against Minnesota. For the third straight game, the Blackhawks would gain a point in overtime but would fail to find the back of the net once again. The Minnesota Wild would tie the game up 17 seconds after Andreas Athanasiou scored...
Yardbarker
Wild Injuries Add Up as Boldy Leads Way in Win Over Blackhawks
The Minnesota Wild finished up their first road trip and back-to-back of the season against the unpredictable Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 30. Things started off quickly with a goal by the Blackhawks just over six and a half minutes into the game, but the Wild responded around 20 seconds later to tie it at one. That goal gave the Wild the advantage and they scored again a few minutes later to take the lead.
NHL roundup: Ducks win in OT to end 7-game slide
Trevor Zegras scored his second goal of the game at 2:15 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks came back to
FOX Sports
Canadiens visit the Wild after Dvorak's hat trick
Montreal Canadiens (5-4-0, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (4-4-1, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Minnesota Wild after Christian Dvorak's hat trick against the St. Louis Blues in the Canadiens' 7-4 win. Minnesota had a 53-22-7 record overall and a 32-10-2...
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Buffalo for Sabers Matchup
The Blackhawks play the Sabres in New York in the first season matchup between the two teams. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks meet the Sabres in Buffalo for the first matchup between the two teams this season. LAST...
FOX Sports
San Jose hosts Anaheim after Karlsson's 2-goal showing
Anaheim Ducks (1-6-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (3-8-0, seventh in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Anaheim Ducks after Erik Karlsson scored two goals in the Sharks' 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. San Jose had a 32-37-13 record...
Yardbarker
Arvid Soderblom Deserved Better in Blackhawks' Loss to Sabres
It had been an anticipatory week for Arvid Soderblom. The Chicago Blackhawks recalled the 23-year-old goaltender from the Rockford IceHogs on Oct. 21 after Petr Mrazek went down with an injury. And while the Blackhawks had a busy three-game week, Soderblom spent all of it watching from the bench. Chicago...
FOX Sports
Burns' OT goal leads Hurricanes to 4-3 win over Flyers
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brent Burns scored on a one-timer 4:06 into overtime and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Saturday night. Martin Necas and Jordan Staal each had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Martinook also scored for Carolina. Antti Raanta stopped 26 shots.
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Come Home to Face Wild
After a loss in overtime against the Sabres on Saturday, the Blackhawks return to the United Center to play the Minnesota Wild. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) After a loss in overtime against the Sabres on Saturday, the Blackhawks return...
Yardbarker
Avalanche’s Valeri Nichushkin out day-to-day with lower-body injury
The Colorado Avalanche will be without their leading scorer for a few days. Valeri Nichushkin will miss Friday’s game against the New Jersey Devils with a lower-body injury, coach Jared Bednar told the media after morning skate. Nichushkin is tied for fourth in league scoring with 12 points, with...
