The Minnesota Wild finished up their first road trip and back-to-back of the season against the unpredictable Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 30. Things started off quickly with a goal by the Blackhawks just over six and a half minutes into the game, but the Wild responded around 20 seconds later to tie it at one. That goal gave the Wild the advantage and they scored again a few minutes later to take the lead.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO